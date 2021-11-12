Mayville punches back all night, holds off Belleville to advance to state title game for first time in 15 years

"As a coach, you try to take some chances. Unfortunately for us they didn’t work out," Wildcats coach Mike Nolden said of getting turned away on 4th-and-1 on two occasions as well as a couple other instances in the game that didn't pan out in his team's favor. "Belleville’s never been in this situation and we were trying to go all the way.

"Obviously it’s really tough right now, but I told these kids, just think about everything they did for, not only the program but this community. It’s a lot to be proud of."

Belleville did answer Schraufnagel's fifth TD run of the night right away, getting a 71-yard Carson Syse-to-Anthony Nolden TD strike after QB Trevor Syse threw a backwards pass out to Carson on the perimeter, cutting Mayville’s lead down to 35-25.

It was the Wildcats’ second trick play for a TD in the game after they made it 21-13 midway through the second quarter on a reverse pass from Carson to Trevor for 40 yards on 4th-and-5.

The Cardinals couldn’t contain Belleville’s quick-strike offense on those two plays or on the 95-yard TD pass for a TD, but they did do alright otherwise.