Mayville punches back all night, holds off Belleville to advance to state title game for first time in 15 years

McFARLAND — The slipper still fits. Just don’t tell that to the Mayville football team.
The Cardinals don’t think they were ever wearing a slipper in the first place.
“No,” Cardinals coach Scott Hilber said, “I don’t think we’re a Cinderella story.
“We’re better than a five seed — we just are.”
They proved it once again Friday night.
The Cardinals forced a turnover on downs on the opening drive of the game, turned the good field position into a touchdown just 2 minutes, 34 seconds into the game and never trailed after that, winning 42-25 over fourth-seeded Belleville in the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2006 and the fifth time overall.
True, they never trailed.
But advancing to Thursday afternoon’s state title game against undefeated La Crosse Aquinas (13-0) at Camp Randall Stadium was anything but easy for Mayville (11-2).
The drive of the game came at the start of the second half.
After Belleville’s Carson Syse broke free in the secondary and hauled in a 95-yard TD catch up the left sideline on 3rd-and-12 to make it 21-19 with 3:57 to go before halftime, the Wildcats — despite missing the game-tying 2-point conversion attempt — had all the momentum at the break.
Not for long.
Mayville converted all three of its third down attempts on a 12-play, 68-yard scoring drive to start the third quarter, ultimately going in front 28-19 when Blake Schraufnagel plunged in from a yard out with 6:33 to go in the quarter.
“The drive to start the second half is always the biggest drive,” Hilber said. That’s why we defer most games, because we want to get the drive to start the second half and set the tempo for the second half.”
Mission accomplished.
“We didn’t really — to our standards — perform as well as we wanted to in the first half,” said Schraufnagel, who had 43 carries for a season-high 270 yards and rushed for all six of Mayville’s TDs. “But we looked at the big picture: Level 4 playoff game, we’re up by two and we got the ball.
“So we did what we could with it.”
Belleville didn’t back down, however, marching to Mayville’s 26-yard-line on the ensuing possession.
But Bradley Bushke’s sack on 2nd-and-6 pushed the Wildcats back behind the sticks and Zane Vetter’s sack on the next play made it 4th-and-19.
Another sack — a gang tackle spearheaded by Cole Legas — forced a turnover on downs and Mayville would capitalize a short time later, going 55 yards in nine plays and taking a 35-19 lead with 10:55 remaining in the game on Schraufnagel’s fifth TD run of the night.
"As a coach, you try to take some chances. Unfortunately for us they didn’t work out," Wildcats coach Mike Nolden said of getting turned away on 4th-and-1 on two occasions as well as a couple other instances in the game that didn't pan out in his team's favor. "Belleville’s never been in this situation and we were trying to go all the way.
"Obviously it’s really tough right now, but I told these kids, just think about everything they did for, not only the program but this community. It’s a lot to be proud of."
Belleville did answer Schraufnagel's fifth TD run of the night right away, getting a 71-yard Carson Syse-to-Anthony Nolden TD strike after QB Trevor Syse threw a backwards pass out to Carson on the perimeter, cutting Mayville’s lead down to 35-25.
It was the Wildcats’ second trick play for a TD in the game after they made it 21-13 midway through the second quarter on a reverse pass from Carson to Trevor for 40 yards on 4th-and-5.
The Cardinals couldn’t contain Belleville’s quick-strike offense on those two plays or on the 95-yard TD pass for a TD, but they did do alright otherwise.
“We had the physical advantage up front. We kind of figured we would and our biggest hope was that we could stay with their receivers,” Hilber said. “I think, for the most part, the guys did a nice job.
“You’ve got to pick your poison — you can put the heavy pressure on them and try to zone it up or you man it up and try to cover it with two deep safeties, but then you give them all day to throw. They did a nice job of making plays no matter what we threw at them.”
After that last trick play, though, the Cardinals delivered the dagger.
Taylor Sarinske recovered Belleville’s onside kick attempt, giving Mayville the ball near midfield. And then quarterback Adison Mittelstadt kept the drive alive, first with his legs then with his arm.
On 3rd-and-24 following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, he ran for 13 yards to make it a manageable fourth down. Then he rolled to his right and hit Braedon Vollmer tippy-toeing the sideline for a 13-yard connection to move the sticks.
“That might be the play of the game for us, offensively, to be quite honest with you,” Hilber said.
Not picking up the first down would have breathed life into Belleville’s comeback hopes.
Instead, Schraufnagel broke a tackle at the 16-yard line on the very next play en route to a 20-yard TD dash, making it 42-25 with 8:34 left.
"They ultimately just made some more plays than us," Mike Nolden said. "It’s a little frustrating — it’s going to sting — but there’s a lot to be proud of."
Belleville marched inside the 10-yard line on the ensuing possession but ultimately got turned away, and Mayville was able to kneel on its fourth win of this postseason — all of those victories over higher-seeded teams, including a 55-47 thriller in round two over Lake Country Lutheran, the top-ranked team in Div. 5 in the final coaches poll of the year, and last week’s 34-27 slugfest over Flyway Conference rival and fellow league champion Campbellsport.
“These guys are resilient and they found a way to do it,” Hilber said. “I’m speechless right now, I really am. I’m just so proud and excited for these boys.
“Amazing.”
