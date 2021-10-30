Mayville wins wild shootout over Lake Country Lutheran, pulls off big upset in Div. 5 playoffs

The last question Scott Hilber was asked during an interview on Monday night was if games like Friday night's tussle with top-seeded — and top-ranked in Division 5 — Lake Country Lutheran were fun to prepare for and fun to play in.
The Mayville coach said yes. Emphatically.
No quiver in his voice.
It got a whole lot more fun when time ran out.
Fifth-seeded Mayville pulled off the upset of the WIAA prep football playoffs thus far, never trailing in a 55-47, round two victory.
Mayville, which only garnered that No. 5 seed because of an 18-13, Week 9 loss to Campbellsport that made for a three-way tie between the Cardinals, Campbellsport and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs for the Flyway Conference championship, advances to next Friday's state quarterfinals and gets a rematch with Campbellsport, to boot.
The Cardinals haven't been to the state quarterfinals since 2006, when they finished as the Div. 4 state runner-up. This is only their sixth playoff appearance since then, and they've now doubled their postseason win total in that time, with the only other victory coming in 2018.
It was a night to remember for the Cardinals, that's for sure.
Blake Schraufnagel, who would finish with 142 yards rushing on 21 carries and 78 yards receiving on two catches for 220 total yards from scrimmage, got Mayville on the board early, running in an 11-yard TD with 3 minutes, 1 second gone by in the contest.
Later in the quarter, quarterback Addison Mittelstadt, who was virtually perfect on the night, going 12-of-14 for 274 yards, a pair of TDs and zero interceptions, hit Brad Bushke for a 27-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0.
And with 4:16 gone by in the second quarter, Schraufnagel surged in from a yard out to to make it 20-0 before the extra point was no good.
Lake Country Lutheran (10-1) answered that third score by Mayville quickly, getting an 87-yard kickoff return for a TD by Sam Heicher. But the Cardinals would get a big play of their own a short time later when Mittelstadt and Schraufnagel connected for a 60-yard TD to make it 27-7.
The Lightning did score twice more before halftime, on a 70-yard Luke Haertle-to-John Nehls TD strike with 4:25 to go and an 11-yard Haertle-to-Tim Ferking pass with 33 seconds left, to get within 27-21 at the break.
But Mayville punched back in the third quarter, getting two TDs of its own — a 23-yard TD run by Schraufnagel, his third and final score of the night, and an 11-yard dash to paydirt by Andrew Thom — to make the score 42-21. Schraufnagel ran in the two-point conversion after his 23-yard yard TD run.
Ty Hockers scored Mayville's last two TDs, on a 9-yard run and a 1-yard plunge, and the defense held off LCL's comeback attempt.
The Lightning finished with 426 yards of offense, 299 of them coming through the air and 127 on the ground. The Cardinals, meantime, were a lot more balanced, with 254 rushing yards and 274 passing yards for a total of 528.
Both teams lost a fumble for their only turnovers of the night.
Ultimately, Mayville was just a little bit better — always in control, never playing catch-up, finishing with 24 first downs compared with 16 for LCL and prevailing to extend its season for at least one more week.
