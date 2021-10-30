Mayville wins wild shootout over Lake Country Lutheran, pulls off big upset in Div. 5 playoffs

The last question Scott Hilber was asked during an interview on Monday night was if games like Friday night's tussle with top-seeded — and top-ranked in Division 5 — Lake Country Lutheran were fun to prepare for and fun to play in.

The Mayville coach said yes. Emphatically.

No quiver in his voice.

It got a whole lot more fun when time ran out.

Fifth-seeded Mayville pulled off the upset of the WIAA prep football playoffs thus far, never trailing in a 55-47, round two victory.

Mayville, which only garnered that No. 5 seed because of an 18-13, Week 9 loss to Campbellsport that made for a three-way tie between the Cardinals, Campbellsport and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs for the Flyway Conference championship, advances to next Friday's state quarterfinals and gets a rematch with Campbellsport, to boot.

The Cardinals haven't been to the state quarterfinals since 2006, when they finished as the Div. 4 state runner-up. This is only their sixth playoff appearance since then, and they've now doubled their postseason win total in that time, with the only other victory coming in 2018.

It was a night to remember for the Cardinals, that's for sure.