PREP SPORTS | SPOTLIGHT

Meet Baraboo's Ben Burgess in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Thunderbirds senior discusses how he got his start in the sport, what club he roots for and more in just five questions.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week's high school sports spotlight is Ben Burgess of Baraboo.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Ben Burgess, Sr., Baraboo

Ben Burgess

Burgess

Sports: Football, basketball, track and field, swimming

By the numbers: He’s a captain on the football team. As the punter, he averages almost 37 yards with a 3.7 hang time, and was a honorable mention punter in the Badger Small last season. This season, he’s rushed for 152 yards and two TDs while averaging 6.1 yards a carry. He’s caught 10 passes for 96 yards. On defense, he has 11 total tackles (seven solo), one for a loss, two sacks, a force fumble and an interception.

Favorite athletic memory: It was having the first opportunity to punt on varsity my junior season. Luna Larson went down in Stoughton and we needed a punter. My coaches panicked and didn’t know what to do. I heard “Burgess!” and I knew I finally got my chance, kicking a 50-yard punt inside the 5 yard-line, setting up our next defensive score.

Favorite class: English

Favorite place to compete on the road: Reedsburg

Quotable: “Ben Burgess is a high energy guy. He brings positivity and hard work to the team. His athleticism allows us to use him in multiple positions, which makes him a very good team player,” Baraboo football coach Steve Turkington said.

 

