Meet Baraboo's Ben Burgess in this week's high school sports spotlight

Ben Burgess, Sr., Baraboo

Sports: Football, basketball, track and field, swimming

By the numbers: He’s a captain on the football team. As the punter, he averages almost 37 yards with a 3.7 hang time, and was a honorable mention punter in the Badger Small last season. This season, he’s rushed for 152 yards and two TDs while averaging 6.1 yards a carry. He’s caught 10 passes for 96 yards. On defense, he has 11 total tackles (seven solo), one for a loss, two sacks, a force fumble and an interception.

Favorite athletic memory: It was having the first opportunity to punt on varsity my junior season. Luna Larson went down in Stoughton and we needed a punter. My coaches panicked and didn’t know what to do. I heard “Burgess!” and I knew I finally got my chance, kicking a 50-yard punt inside the 5 yard-line, setting up our next defensive score.

Favorite class: English

Favorite place to compete on the road: Reedsburg

Quotable: “Ben Burgess is a high energy guy. He brings positivity and hard work to the team. His athleticism allows us to use him in multiple positions, which makes him a very good team player,” Baraboo football coach Steve Turkington said.