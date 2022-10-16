Meet Cambria-Friesland football's Carter Drews in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Carter Drews of Cambria-Friesland.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Carter Drews, Soph., Cambria-Friesland

Sport: Football.

By the numbers: He’s completed 17 of 33 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns. He’s ran for 355 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he’s got 63 total tackles, four for loss and one sack. He’s also got one interception on the season.

Favorite athletic memory: My game against Deerfield my freshman year because I was a first-time quarterback and I also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Favorite class: Gym class because I can have fun as well as playing sports.

Favorite place to compete: Home field, too see all the familiar faces and the field I’m comfortable to play on is just a good feeling, especially when I see the score board in our favor.

Quotable: “Carter is the Swiss Army Knife of Hilltopper football," Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said. "He blocks like a lineman, runs like a power back, throws like a mobile quarterback. Defensively, he's as adept at stuffing the run as he is dropping into coverage. Has played multiple positions on kicking and return teams. All of this is testament to his attitude, desire, and coachability."