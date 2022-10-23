Meet Portage's James Peters in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is James Peters of Portage.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

James Peters, sr., Portage

Sports: Football, wrestling.

Key achievements: Football team captain, two-way starter.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning homecoming game against Milton in epic fashion this year with a fourth-quarter comeback, with the winning pass coming with 14 seconds left in the game. The overall feeling that I felt that night with my favorite people on the field. We felt on top of the world. It was just an amazing, unforgettable experience and I don’t think I will ever forget that moment the rest of my life. I would like to give a big shout-out to all of my teammates for all the awesome memories that we’ve made this year.

Favorite class: Spanish with Ms. Bethany Loomis. It is just a great atmosphere in her classroom, and I've always had a good time in her class.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Reedsburg before the conference realignment. It was always a fun and competitive rivalry between teams that had played each other for over 100 years.

Quotable: "James Peters is one of our captains,” Portage football coach Shane Haak said. “He is a tremendous leader for our program who truly cares about his teammates. His work ethic and positive energy elevates everyone around him."