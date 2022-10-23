 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet Portage's James Peters in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Warriors senior dives into why she started running, what course she likes the most and what music star she'd like to have dinner with.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is James Peters of Portage.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

James Peters, sr., Portage

James Peters photo of Portage

Portage senior James Peters 

Sports: Football, wrestling.

Key achievements: Football team captain, two-way starter.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning homecoming game against Milton in epic fashion this year with a fourth-quarter comeback, with the winning pass coming with 14 seconds left in the game. The overall feeling that I felt that night with my favorite people on the field. We felt on top of the world. It was just an amazing, unforgettable experience and I don’t think I will ever forget that moment the rest of my life. I would like to give a big shout-out to all of my teammates for all the awesome memories that we’ve made this year.

Favorite class: Spanish with Ms. Bethany Loomis. It is just a great atmosphere in her classroom, and I've always had a good time in her class.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Reedsburg before the conference realignment. It was always a fun and competitive rivalry between teams that had played each other for over 100 years.

Quotable: "James Peters is one of our captains,” Portage football coach Shane Haak said. “He is a tremendous leader for our program who truly cares about his teammates. His work ethic and positive energy elevates everyone around him."

