Meet the 2022 WiscNews football award winners and All-Area teams

High school football teams shined across all divisions in the WiscNews coverage area.
Columbus captured its first WIAA Division 4 state championship in 26 years, while Cambria-Friesland and Lodi both made runs to the state quarterfinals. The Cardinals, Hilltoppers and Wisconsin Dells all won their respective conference titles and a litany of area players garnered all-conference accolades.
Here is our area team of the year.
Player of the Year
Colton Brunell, Jr., Columbus — Brunell had a season to remember as he helped lead the Cardinals to their first WIAA Division 4 state championship since 1996. Brunell rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns to lead Columbus to its third state championship with a 23-21 victory over two-time reigning champion and heavily favored Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
He rushed for 2,897 yards and 43 touchdowns, setting a single-season school record and the
school’s all-time rushing record. Brunell, who led the state in rushing according to WisSports.net, put up 335 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 42-14 win over Capitol Conference rival Lodi on Sept. 30, setting a single-game rushing record. He had a career-high five touchdowns and 191 rushing yards in a 55-24 victory over Baldwin-Woodville in the second round of the playoffs.
For his efforts, Brunell garnered first-team Small School All-State honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. He was also named the Capitol Conference Offensive Player of the Year and earned first-team all-league honors at inside linebacker.
Coach of the Year Jim Bylsma, Cambria-Friesland — Bylsma has talked countless times about finding the pieces to the puzzle in his four-decade career leading the Hilltoppers. The 2022 season might’ve been one of the best puzzles he’s put together.
Last season, with most of the same players, the Hilltoppers finished 5-5 with a first-round exit in the WIAA Division 7 playoffs. The WFCA Hall of Fame inductee
moved a couple players around this season and found the right combination to go undefeated in the regular season, capturing Cambria-Friesland’s first Trailways Conference title since 2016. The Hilltoppers, who won nine games by six points or less, finished the year 11-1 and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in six years, falling 32-14 to eventual state runner-up Shiocton.
Cambria-Friesland junior Trevor Krueger earned Offensive Player of the Year and senior Carlos Salgado earned Offensive Lineman of the Year, while a dozen other Hilltoppers earned All-Trailways Conference recognition.
First team Quarterback — Nathan Cotter, sr., Columbus. Running backs — Colton Brunell, jr., Columbus; John Scott, sr., Wisconsin Dells. Wide receivers — Brock Massey, jr., Mauston; Degan Jensen, jr., Wisconsin Dells. Tight end — Connor Breunig, jr., Sauk Prairie. Offensive linemen — Carlos Salgado, sr., Cambria-Friesland; Collin Selk, sr., Columbus; Carsen Brandt, sr., Reedsburg; Lennon Stroede, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Dylan Warren, sr., Wisconsin Dells. All-purpose — Isaac DeYoung, jr., Cambria-Friesland.
Columbus' Colton Brunell slips through a pair of Waukesha Catholic Memorial defenders during the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Nov. 17 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Cardinals prevailed 23-21 to win their first title in 26 years.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Defensive tackles — Carlos Salgado, sr., Cambria-Friesland; Nolan Vils, sr., Sauk Prairie. Defensive ends — Collin Selk, sr., Columbus; Hunter Isaacson, sr., Wisconsin Dells. Inside linebackers — Malani Aragon, sr., Columbus; Trey Schinker, sr., Reedsburg. Outside linebackers — Alex Hollander, sr., Randolph; Devin Judd, sr., Reedsburg. Defensive backs — Luke Vittengl, jr., Baraboo; Braxton Nachreiner, sr., Columbus; Patrick Metz-Procknow, sr., Wisconsin Dells. Specialist — Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk, sr., Wisconsin Dells. Second team Quarterback — Braden Buss, sr., Wisconsin Dells. Running backs — Trevor Krueger, jr., Cambria-Friesland; Devin Judd, sr., Reedsburg. Wide receivers — Brady Link, jr., Columbus; Boden Frosch, so., Sauk Prairie. Tight end — Jayce Kolinski, jr., Lodi. Offensive linemen — Kyle Felt, jr., Baraboo; Jaymeson Sullivan, sr., Columbus; Austin Peplinski, so., Horicon/Hustisford; Henry Koeppen, jr., Lodi; Kelby Crotty, sr., Pardeeville. All-purpose player — Patrick Metz, sr., Wisconsin Dells. Defensive tackles — Lennon Stroede, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Dylan Warren, sr., Wisconsin Dells. Defensive ends — Ross Liegel, jr., Baraboo; Bryce Rataczak, sr., Randolph. Inside linebackers — Colton Brunell, jr., Columbus; Connor Sukup, sr., Reedsburg. Outside linebackers — Ben Burgess, sr., Baraboo; Braxton Druckrey, jr., Portage. Defensive backs — Aren Ekern, sr., Columbus; Matthew Miller, sr., Fall River/Rio; Dietrich Meyer, sr., Randolph. Specialist — Corbin Hynes, sr., Columbus. Honorable mention Quarterback — Mason Lane, jr., Lodi. Running backs — Camron Mendoza, jr., Beaver Dam; Brady Baldwin, jr., Mauston; Ashton Whitehorse, so., Pardeeville. Wide receiver — Ashton Krasovec, sr., Portage. Tight end — Colin Vieth, sr., Fall River/Rio. Offensive linemen — Haeden Bowar, sr., Baraboo; Hayden DeZarn, sr., Beaver Dam; Devon McCormick, jr., Columbus; Nolan Vils, sr., Sauk Prairie. All-purpose player — Nathan Johnson, jr., Dodgeland. Defensive tackles — Manny Kingston, sr., Fall River/Rio; Jackson Geitner, jr., Poynette. Inside linebackers — Carter Drews, so., Cambria-Friesland; Casey Grudzinski, jr., Horicon/Hustisford; Dalton Hoehn, sr., Mauston. Outside linebacker — Brady Puls, jr., Lodi. Defensive backs — Avery Priewe, jr., Beaver Dam; Drake Burmania, sr., Cambria-Friesland; Keegan Fleischman, sr., Lodi; Avery O’Dea, jr., Poynette. Specialist — Nick Katsma, jr., Randolph. Editor’s note: Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Wonewoc-Union Center.
Photos: Columbus beats Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win WIAA Division 4 state football championship
Columbus' Coton Brunell slips through a pair of Catholic Memorial defenders during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus senior Nathan Cotter runs away from Catholic Memorial's Keith Williams during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
The Columbus High School pep band plays during pregame of Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Jaymeson Sullivan and Collin Selk, right, make a combo block on Catholic Memorial's Jayden Smith during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Colton Brunell looks to turn the corner during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus players celebrate with the championship trophy after Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Nathan Cotter fires a pass during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Ty Cowell wraps up Catholic Memorial's MJ Mitchell during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Aren Ekern celebrates after his fumble recovery during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Brady Engel tries to chase down Catholic Memorial's Isaiah Nathaniel (19) during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Colton Brunell tries to fight through a tackle during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus fans celebrate a big play during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Brady Link looks over to the sideline after getting in for the final play during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Devin McCormick (58) and Oliver Setz (11) celebrate after the final play of Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Ryely Nachreiner, right, spins out of a tackle attempt by Catholic Memorial's Tanner Smart during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus players signal to their fans about locking up a championship ring after the WIAA Division 4 state championship Thursday night.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Nathan Cotter gets upended by a trio of Catholic Memorial defenders during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad takes the field during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state football championship game against Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Collin Selk hugs Ot Selgrad after the final play of Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
A Columbus fan holds up a sign during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Jefferson Mobry, left, and Malani Aragon celebrate after stopping Catholic Memorial's Corey Smith (1) on fourth down during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
The Columbus student section cheers during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus' Jaymeson Sullivan tries to break free from Catholic Memorial's Nathan Lott during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus players converge for a tackle on Catholic Memorial's Corey Smith during Thursday night's WIAA Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Columbus junior Colton Brunell runs against Waukesha Catholic Memorial during the first half Thursday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS PHOTOS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Columbus student section celebrates after the game's opening touchdown.
Columbus senior Nathan Cotter gets upended by Waukesha Catholic Memorial's Keith Williams during the first half.
Columbus junior Colton Brunell runs through a tackle attempt by Catholic Memorial's Jake Oechsner. Brunell picked up 186 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Columbus' Ty Cowell (5) and Nathan Cotter (12) dive for a loose ball after a fumble by Catholic Memorial's MJ Mitchell.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Columbus senior Corbin Hynes kicks an extra point. Hynes make the winning 31-yard field goal with just under 5 minutes remaining.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Columbus senior Collin Selk hoists the state championship trophy after Thursday's 23-21 win over Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Camp Randall Stadium.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
