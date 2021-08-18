Necedah football coach finds new way of naming this year's captains

NECEDAH — Coach Chris Rice has some simple qualities he looks for in team captains for the Necedah prep football team.
The four-year head coach wants someone who’s willing to take younger players under their wing, teach them what they’ve been taught over the years, and somebody who wants the Cardinals program to be successful after they’ve graduated.
Rice found a new way of naming team captains in order to find those qualities this year.
If players wanted to be one of the Cardinals captains this fall, they had to fill out an application and apply.
“It’s just something I saw and I liked the idea of the kids taking ownership of the program,” Rice said. “I think when the kids do it, it’s something that's really awesome.”
Rice said while roaming one of the Facebook coaching groups he’s in one night, he stumbled on a post describing the idea and felt it was a great way for the players to think outside the box in terms of themselves.
“It shows great leadership on their part just going above and beyond what’s normally asked from a kid to do,” Rice said. “Just to even fill it out, it’s just like trying to get a job. They have to be somebody that’s really looked up to. In order to do that they have to apply and tell us why they think that and it also makes them think about their responsibilities as a leader a little more, and as a captain rather than saying, ‘Hey, you are a captain, act like one.’ We want them to think about what a captain is.”
Rice said he told the players about the process during a team meeting when camp began in August and still allowed the team to vote on who should be captains as well. The Cardinals have since named seniors Landen Murphy, Josiah Hansen, Mekhi Baradji, Domanic Bohn and Noah Blum, as well as junior Brandon Fuller, as team captains for this season, which begins with Friday's non-conference game at Wild Rose.
“All these kids that I had as freshmen that we’ve talked about have really been good leaders,” Rice said. “Then even the other seniors we have, have been phenomenal. They’re taking kids under their wing and talking about building the program to more than just this one year. That’s something I think is great for the football team.”
Rice said the answers are anonymous, but some of the questions the application asked about was their leadership strengths and weaknesses, and to provide an example of his leadership.
Rice said his favorite question he asked on the application was “If you aren’t selected as a team captain, how can you continue to show leadership?”
“It’s showing them that they’re still a leader and still can have a big impact on the team if they’re not selected as a captain,” he said.
Rice said this senior class is a great one to start this process with.
“They’ve been leaders since they were freshmen,” he said. “They’ve been a group we’ve been really looking forward to. The culture is really changing. There is a lot more excitement about football.”
That’s become apparent on how Rice described the offensive line gelling this season, and will be led by Fuller and Bohn.
“The thing is our leadership has been great,” Rice said. “The older kids have really taken the younger kids under their wing. It’s something that I’m seeing the younger kids are picking it up way quicker than we’ve ever seen in the program.
"Everyone is buying in for one another this year. It’s not about me, it’s about the team with this group. That’s something that’s going to help us be successful.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.
