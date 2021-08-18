Necedah football coach finds new way of naming this year's captains

NECEDAH — Coach Chris Rice has some simple qualities he looks for in team captains for the Necedah prep football team.

The four-year head coach wants someone who’s willing to take younger players under their wing, teach them what they’ve been taught over the years, and somebody who wants the Cardinals program to be successful after they’ve graduated.

Rice found a new way of naming team captains in order to find those qualities this year.

If players wanted to be one of the Cardinals captains this fall, they had to fill out an application and apply.

“It’s just something I saw and I liked the idea of the kids taking ownership of the program,” Rice said. “I think when the kids do it, it’s something that's really awesome.”

Rice said while roaming one of the Facebook coaching groups he’s in one night, he stumbled on a post describing the idea and felt it was a great way for the players to think outside the box in terms of themselves.