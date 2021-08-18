 Skip to main content
Necedah football coach finds new way of naming this year's captains
PREP FOOTBALL

Necedah football coach finds new way of naming this year's captains

NECEDAH — Coach Chris Rice has some simple qualities he looks for in team captains for the Necedah prep football team.

The four-year head coach wants someone who’s willing to take younger players under their wing, teach them what they’ve been taught over the years, and somebody who wants the Cardinals program to be successful after they’ve graduated.

Rice found a new way of naming team captains in order to find those qualities this year.

If players wanted to be one of the Cardinals captains this fall, they had to fill out an application and apply.

“It’s just something I saw and I liked the idea of the kids taking ownership of the program,” Rice said. “I think when the kids do it, it’s something that's really awesome.”

Rice said while roaming one of the Facebook coaching groups he’s in one night, he stumbled on a post describing the idea and felt it was a great way for the players to think outside the box in terms of themselves.

“It shows great leadership on their part just going above and beyond what’s normally asked from a kid to do,” Rice said. “Just to even fill it out, it’s just like trying to get a job. They have to be somebody that’s really looked up to. In order to do that they have to apply and tell us why they think that and it also makes them think about their responsibilities as a leader a little more, and as a captain rather than saying, ‘Hey, you are a captain, act like one.’ We want them to think about what a captain is.”

Rice said he told the players about the process during a team meeting when camp began in August and still allowed the team to vote on who should be captains as well. The Cardinals have since named seniors Landen Murphy, Josiah Hansen, Mekhi Baradji, Domanic Bohn and Noah Blum, as well as junior Brandon Fuller, as team captains for this season, which begins with Friday's non-conference game at Wild Rose.

“All these kids that I had as freshmen that we’ve talked about have really been good leaders,” Rice said. “Then even the other seniors we have, have been phenomenal. They’re taking kids under their wing and talking about building the program to more than just this one year. That’s something I think is great for the football team.”

Rice said the answers are anonymous, but some of the questions the application asked about was their leadership strengths and weaknesses, and to provide an example of his leadership.

Rice said his favorite question he asked on the application was “If you aren’t selected as a team captain, how can you continue to show leadership?”

“It’s showing them that they’re still a leader and still can have a big impact on the team if they’re not selected as a captain,” he said.

'We've got a point to prove': How Necedah football aims to take next step under Chris Rice

Rice said this senior class is a great one to start this process with.

“They’ve been leaders since they were freshmen,” he said. “They’ve been a group we’ve been really looking forward to. The culture is really changing. There is a lot more excitement about football.”

That’s become apparent on how Rice described the offensive line gelling this season, and will be led by Fuller and Bohn.

“The thing is our leadership has been great,” Rice said. “The older kids have really taken the younger kids under their wing. It’s something that I’m seeing the younger kids are picking it up way quicker than we’ve ever seen in the program.

"Everyone is buying in for one another this year. It’s not about me, it’s about the team with this group. That’s something that’s going to help us be successful.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Juneau County prep football teams this fall

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

