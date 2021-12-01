Necedah, New Lisbon football soar to top of All-Scenic Bluffs Conference team

Both riding playoff droughts, the Necedah and New Lisbon prep football teams both turned in strong seasons this fall.

The Cardinals and Rockets both finished above .500 overall and returned the postseason for the first time in seven and five years, respectively. The rest of the Scenic Bluffs Conference took notice as well, as the rivals recently combined for 19 all-league selections in the conference’s postseason awards.

Necedah came away with 11 selections, including seven first-team picks, but it was the Rockets’ Nikita Shankle that came out with the league’s top prize as the junior running back was named the SBC Player of the Year.

He wasn’t alone in garnering individual honors for the Rockets as coach Brad Bever was named league Coach of the Year, while Jarod Ulrich was donned Assistant Coach of the Year. Cashton junior Zach Mlsna rounded out the individual honorees as the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder was named the league’s Lineman of the Year.

Shankle helped spearhead a massive turnaround for the Rockets, who went from 0-7 in the alternate fall season last spring to 6-4 overall this fall, including a 4-3 mark in SBC play. The 6-2, 185-pounder piled up 1,438 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 143.8 yards per game and 6.9 yards per attempt.