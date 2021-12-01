Necedah, New Lisbon football soar to top of All-Scenic Bluffs Conference team

Both riding playoff droughts, the Necedah and New Lisbon prep football teams both turned in strong seasons this fall.
The Cardinals and Rockets both finished above .500 overall and returned the postseason for the first time in seven and five years, respectively. The rest of the Scenic Bluffs Conference took notice as well, as the rivals recently combined for 19 all-league selections in the conference’s postseason awards.
Necedah came away with 11 selections, including seven first-team picks, but it was the Rockets’ Nikita Shankle that came out with the league’s top prize as the junior running back was named the SBC Player of the Year.
He wasn’t alone in garnering individual honors for the Rockets as coach Brad Bever was named league Coach of the Year, while Jarod Ulrich was donned Assistant Coach of the Year. Cashton junior Zach Mlsna rounded out the individual honorees as the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder was named the league’s Lineman of the Year.
Shankle helped spearhead a massive turnaround for the Rockets, who went from 0-7 in the alternate fall season last spring to 6-4 overall this fall, including a 4-3 mark in SBC play. The 6-2, 185-pounder piled up 1,438 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 143.8 yards per game and 6.9 yards per attempt.
The Rockets return to the playoffs was short-lived as they fell to ultimate state runner-up Coleman, 44-6, in a WIAA Division 7 Level 1 playoff game.
He was just one of standout running backs across the league, including Baradji, who turned in another standout season. The speedy 5-10, 170-pounder rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns, but was just as lethal in the passing game, hauling in 33 catches for 500 yards and six more scores.
Baradji was just one of a number of weapons for senior quarterback Landen Murphy, who joined him as a first-team selection. Murphy was one of the most consistent passers in the league, competing 96-of-154 passes for 1,501 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for a passer rating of 115.3.
The pair weren’t just offensive weapons either, earning first-team honors on defense at outside linebacker for Baradji and defensive back for Murphy. Baradji tallied 63 tackles, including 32 solo, with a tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.
Murphy meanwhile tallied a team-high four interceptions to go along with 14 tackles.
The pair helped lead Necedah to a 6-4 record overall, including a 4-3 record in SBC play. Like the Rockets, the Cardinals flew out of the playoffs early as they suffered a season-ending 63-32 loss to Auburndale in a Div. 6 Level 1 game.
Joining the Cardinals top duo were three other first-team selections in tight end Josiah Hansen, offensive lineman Brandon Fuller and punter Stephen Daley. Hansen was Murphy’s top receiving target as the senior hauled in 37 catches for 612 yards and eight touchdowns.
He was the beneficiary of some sound blocking from Fuller and company as the Cardinals racked up over 3,500 yards of total offense and 46 touchdowns. Daley played a key role as well, averaging 35.5 yards per punt on 21 punts with a pair downed inside the 20-yard line.
Shankle wasn’t alone as a first-team selection either for the Rockets as he was joined by inside linebacker Marcus Forsythe and defensive back Ashton Pfaff.
Forsythe led the Rockets defense with 103 tackles, including 63 solo, along with five tackles for loss. The 5-7, 140-pounder’s solo tackles totaled more than any other New Lisbon defender’s total tackles. Pfaff meanwhile tallied just seven tackles, but the 6-1, 175-pound junior snagged a team-high four interceptions and had a fumble recovery.
Joining the first-team selections were four other Cardinals and a trio of Rockets on the All-SBC second team. Three more players garnered two-way honors for Necedah as Daley (running back), Fuller (defensive lineman) and Hansen (inside linebacker) were part of the second-team selections.
Daley led Necedah in rushing with 940 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Hansen and Fuller led the defense with 99 (41 solo) and 94 (42 solo) tackles, respectively. Senior Domanic Bohn also earned second-team honors at defensive end after piling up a team-high 14 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to go along with 85 total tackles (43 solo), five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
They’re joined by New Lisbon’s Sam Duckworth, Ean Quarne and Chris Hart.
Duckworth and Quarne each earned second-team honors on the offensive line after helping the Rockets tally just shy of 3,000 total yards of offense, including 2,300 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground. Duckworth and Hart meanwhile were defensive line picks after recording 29 and 41 tackles, respectively, with six tackles for loss apiece.
Rounding out the area honorees was Royall’s Bryce Gruen, as the senior running back earned second-team honors as the Panthers’ lone selection. Gruen rushed for a team-high 419 yard and two touchdowns according to limited stats compiled on WisSports.net, helping lead the Panthers to a 2-7 overall record, including 0-7 in league play.
Silver Wolves’ Wohlrab earns honorable mention recognition
It was a tough year for Wonewoc-Center/Weston as the Silver Wolves finished their second season playing 8-man football at 0-7. Senior Landon Wohlrab proved to be one of the bright spots, earning honorable mention honors at defensive back on the All-Southern Conference team.
Wohlrab was the lone honoree for the Silver Wolves, who had their season come to an end with a 36-12 loss to Kickapoo/La Farge.