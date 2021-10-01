Othmer's game-sealing interception helps Reedsburg win in Baraboo

The Beavers took advantage of this chance, as Yanke caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Green with 8:45 remaining and Campbell’s extra point gave Reedsburg a 21-20 lead.

“Him and Griffen are probably our best playmakers,” Zenz said of Yanke. “Him and Kevin were splitting snaps (at quarterback)and it got to the point where we were like, ‘we’ve got to get our best 11 out there.’ Bryant’s one of them. We put him in a lot of different places and let him be a playmaker. Part of this offense is guys have to make plays, and he did that tonight.”

The Beavers held on tight against a Baraboo team that had opened the season with a last-minute win at Onalaska.

Reedsburg forced a three-and-out, but a Ross Liegel sack and Gabe Fitzwilliams deflection helped the T-Birds gain possession at their own 37-yard line with 2:09 remaining.

They nearly pulled it off, as Larson found Henry for 7 yards and Weyh for 12 yards before Henry reeled in a 35-yard pass to the 5-yard line. On the next play, Othmer stepped in front of a Larson pass for a touchdown-saving interception.