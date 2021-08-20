Out all of last season, Lindert leads Pardeeville football to Week 1 win over Cambria-Friesland

The Toppers did play well on defense, however, coming up with a red zone stop in the second half and holding Pardeeville to no offensive touchdowns after halftime. The Bulldogs finished with 307 total yards, 221 of them on the ground and 86 through the air.

“A lot of that is, Jim Knudson, our defensive coordinator, always puts people in position to make a play,” Bylsma said. “We had two kids playing linebacker tonight who had never practiced it but in the second quarter had to move to linebacker. So hats off to coach Knudson.

“We thought our defense improved as the game went on. Our kids are understanding the scheme a little more.”

The only problem Friday night was Pardeeville’s defense was better, holding the Toppers to 97 total yards, 90 of those coming via the rushing attack.

That effort coupled with Lindert’s big night equaled victory — and for a team that went 1-5 last fall and had to wait until the final game to get that lone win, this kind of start to 2021 can’t be understated.

Which is why Hepp will wait a day or two to get started on correcting some of the, as he put it, “typical first game” mistakes that happened Friday — things like eight penalties for 75 yards, two fumbles (neither were lost) and an interception.