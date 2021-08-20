Out all of last season, Lindert leads Pardeeville football to Week 1 win over Cambria-Friesland

PARDEEVILLE — All Derek Lindert could do last season was stand on the sidelines and watch, nursing a hamstring injury that robbed him of his junior year on the Pardeeville prep football team.
All he did Friday night was the complete opposite — he did everything.
Lindert scored all three of Pardeeville’s touchdowns — two rushing, the other on a punt return — and he also added a pair of 2-point conversions and swarmed the ball on defense and special teams, leading the Bulldogs to a 24-0 Week 1 victory over rival Cambria-Friesland.
“It definitely has put a chip on my shoulder,” Lindert said of the injury and the effect it’s had on his mentality entering the 2021 season. “I want to be out here so bad, so it just made me work so much harder.”
It showed.
Lindert, who finished with 96 rushing yards on 18 carries, ripped off a 9-yard run on Pardeeville’s first play from scrimmage, added a 4-yard catch and then capped off the short five-play, 45-yard scoring drive with a 30-yard TD run.
“I think it was a 44 Power. The middle linebackers all went right, I kind of stopped, saw an opening on the left, sprinted that way and got in the end zone,” he said of cutting back in traffic, breaking a tackle and hitting paydirt for the first time since 2019.
“I’m happy for him," Pardeeville coach Bob Hepp said of Lindert. "I know how much he wanted to play last year. So just to have him, and see him with a bounce in his step, is great to see."
He would later punctuate a nine-play, 65-yard scoring drive by scampering in for a 5-yard TD with 2 minutes, 10 seconds gone by in the second quarter, rushing in for the 2-point conversion — just like he did after his first score — to make it 16-0.
That’s the way it would remain until Lindert returned a punt 35 yards for a TD with 3:50 left in the third quarter, diving in from the 3-yard line to barely make it across the goal line before his knee hit down. This time, senior quarterback Devin Seth hit junior wide receiver Eyob Smith for the conversion on a play-action pass, making it 24-0.
Cambria-Friesland, meantime, found no such success — on offense or on special teams.
The Hilltoppers managed only two first downs in the first half and only five in all.
“This was a great learning experience for us,” Toppers coach Jim Byslma said. “We’re thin (in numbers) — very thin — and our guys realized that they aren’t being pushed for their position, so the effort and the concentration hasn’t been there in practice.
“Pardeeville has taught us a great lesson and done us a great favor (in showing us) you can’t just walk through (things).”
The Toppers did play well on defense, however, coming up with a red zone stop in the second half and holding Pardeeville to no offensive touchdowns after halftime. The Bulldogs finished with 307 total yards, 221 of them on the ground and 86 through the air.
“A lot of that is, Jim Knudson, our defensive coordinator, always puts people in position to make a play,” Bylsma said. “We had two kids playing linebacker tonight who had never practiced it but in the second quarter had to move to linebacker. So hats off to coach Knudson.
“We thought our defense improved as the game went on. Our kids are understanding the scheme a little more.”
The only problem Friday night was Pardeeville’s defense was better, holding the Toppers to 97 total yards, 90 of those coming via the rushing attack.
That effort coupled with Lindert’s big night equaled victory — and for a team that went 1-5 last fall and had to wait until the final game to get that lone win, this kind of start to 2021 can’t be understated.
Which is why Hepp will wait a day or two to get started on correcting some of the, as he put it, “typical first game” mistakes that happened Friday — things like eight penalties for 75 yards, two fumbles (neither were lost) and an interception.
“I want the kids to feel good about this because last year was a rough year all the way around,” Hepp said. “To have success early is good for us — is big for us. You can’t replace having a win.
“We talked a lot about we have to learn how to overcome adversity. I thought there were times (last season when) we played competitively with teams and we let games slip away, especially in the second half. Something would happen and we kind of panicked and got rattled. We didn’t always play great tonight, but I don’t think we ever panicked or got rattled.
“We have to play a little smarter at times, but I think we grew a lot as a team in our first game.”
