Pardeeville's Derek Lindert, Markesan's Devin Brooks headline area All-Eastern Suburban selections

Primarily known for his skills on the basketball court, Derek Lindert is no slouch on the gridiron either.
The Pardeeville senior proved it again this fall helping lead the Bulldogs back to the playoffs as a star on both sides of the ball. The rest of the Eastern Suburban Conference certainly took notice, donning Lindert a two-way first-team all-conference selection and the league’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Lindert helped headline a deep group of area honorees as the Bulldogs, Markesan and Dodgeland combined 30 selections on the postseason awards team. Joining Lindert as individual area honorees was Markesan senior Devin Brooks, who shared Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year honors with Waterloo’s Maximos Besl.
Derek’s father, Chris Lindert, was also recognized as the league’s Assistant Coach of the Year. Marshall’s Bryce Frank shared Defensive Player of the Year honors with Derek Lindert, while also splitting Offensive Player of the Year recognition with Waterloo’s Eugene Wolff.
Besl was also named the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year, while Marshall’s Matt Kleinheinz was bestowed the honor of Coach of the Year.
Lindert turned in quite the resume alongside Frank to be named Defensive Player of the Year, as the 6-foot, 190-pound flex player racked up a second-best 72 tackles, including 42 solo takedowns. He also snared a team-high three interceptions and three passes defended to go along with three tackles for loss.
The impact was also felt on the offensive side of the ball as Lindert tallied a team-high 1,047 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, while tacking on a team-high 312 receiving yards and three more scores on 22 catches. That hard work helped Pardeeville finish the season 5-5 overall, including 4-3 in league play, capped off with a 62-36 loss to Waterloo in Level 1 of the Division 5 playoffs.
While he wasn’t fully showing up on the stat sheet, Brooks made just as big an impression on the Hornets’ offense. The 5-foot-11, 175 pounder helped pave the way for Markesan to rush for 3,346 yards and 39 touchdowns, not to mention throw for 363 yards and 11 more scores.
It helped lead the Hornets to a runner-up finish in league play behind Marshall as they went 6-1 in the Eastern Suburban. Markesan ended the year at 9-3 overall, dropping a hard-fought 19-9 game to Auburndale in a Div. 6 Level 2 playoff tilt.
The pair of individual honorees were joined by four other first-team selections. Similar to Brooks, Palen played a pivotal role along the Bulldogs offensive line as the 6-foot, 220-pounder cleared the way for nearly 3,000 yards of total offense, including 2,260 yards and 26 scores on the ground.
Meanwhile, senior inside linebacker Caleb Jahnke and junior defensive back Caleb Stoll joined Brooks as the other two Hornets first-team selections. Stoll finished second on the team with 71 tackles, including 53 solo, to go along with a tackle for loss and an interception, while Jahnke anchored the team’s linebacking corps with 55 tackles (42 solo) and a tackle for loss.
Rounding out the area first-team selections was Dodgeland senior kicker Caden Brugger, who helped the Trojans finish the year 1-8 overall, including 1-6 in league play following a season-ending 29-21 win over Palmyra-Eagle.
Along with the group of first-team selections, a litany of area players garnered second team honors, including seven Hornets. Spearheading that group was two-way honoree Tyler Mast. The 5-11, 160-pound sophomore fueled the Markesan defense with a team-high 97 tackles, including 77 solo takedowns.
He also led the Hornets with 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception. Mast was nothing to sneeze at offensively either, rushing for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Joining him as a two-way honoree for the Bulldogs was senior Hayden Guenther. The 6-2, 216-pound tight end was key in the Pardeeville blocking scheme, but really made his presence known on defense at inside linebacker, racking up a team-best 81 tackles (25 solo), with seven TFLs, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Joining Tyler Mast offensively were fellow offensive selections Ryan Mast (quarterback), Micah Kracht (running back), Ethan Gerbitz (offensive line) and Logan Slate (offensive flex). Ryan Mast rushed for a team-high 1,050 yard and 15 touchdowns, while throwing for 332 yards and 11 scores with just four interceptions.
Kracht added depth to the backfield with 420 yards and three scores on the ground while making a team-high six catches for 126 yards and four scores, and Slate made four catches for 69 yards and two scores.
Hayden Quade earned second-team honors as a defensive flex player for the Hornets after accumulating 41 tackles (33 solo) and three TFLs, while Brock Straks earned second team honors at punter after averaging 35.1 yards with one touchback and two punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Palen was among three other second-team picks for the Bulldogs alongside senior Devin Seth and junior Jake Gunderson. Seth had 59 tackles (27 solo), along with six TFLs and a force fumble and fumble recovery at outside linebacker. Palen was a force at defensive end with 57 tackles (24 solo), eight TFLs and 2.5 sacks, while Gunderson helped anchor the Pardeeville offensive line.
Brugger led a trio of second-team picks for the Trojans as he had 16 tackles, including three TFLs, from the defensive backfield according to limited stats on WisSports.net. Senior inside linebacker Jace Christopherson added nine tackles, while senior offensive lineman John Appenfeldt was the key cog up front for Dodgeland.
Seth and Guenther earned honorable mention recognition at quarterback and punter, respectively, for the Bulldogs, while junior offensive lineman Jacob Schwoch was an honorable mention pick for the Hornets.
Appefeldt (defensive end), Brugger (punter) and senior Louie White (defensive end) rounded out the area selections as the Trojans’ three honorable mentions selections.
