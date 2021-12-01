Pardeeville's Derek Lindert, Markesan's Devin Brooks headline area All-Eastern Suburban selections

The impact was also felt on the offensive side of the ball as Lindert tallied a team-high 1,047 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, while tacking on a team-high 312 receiving yards and three more scores on 22 catches. That hard work helped Pardeeville finish the season 5-5 overall, including 4-3 in league play, capped off with a 62-36 loss to Waterloo in Level 1 of the Division 5 playoffs.

While he wasn’t fully showing up on the stat sheet, Brooks made just as big an impression on the Hornets’ offense. The 5-foot-11, 175 pounder helped pave the way for Markesan to rush for 3,346 yards and 39 touchdowns, not to mention throw for 363 yards and 11 more scores.

It helped lead the Hornets to a runner-up finish in league play behind Marshall as they went 6-1 in the Eastern Suburban. Markesan ended the year at 9-3 overall, dropping a hard-fought 19-9 game to Auburndale in a Div. 6 Level 2 playoff tilt.

The pair of individual honorees were joined by four other first-team selections. Similar to Brooks, Palen played a pivotal role along the Bulldogs offensive line as the 6-foot, 220-pounder cleared the way for nearly 3,000 yards of total offense, including 2,260 yards and 26 scores on the ground.