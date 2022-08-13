Pardeeville's Jake Gunderson is unfazed as a 5-foot-6 left tackle. He sees it as an advantage

When Jake Gunderson was a sophomore at Pardeeville High School, his football season didn’t go exactly the way he wanted it to.
That’s because the offensive and defensive lineman didn’t have the grades to participate in nearly half the games during the 2020 season.
However, he made lasting impressions of coach Bob Hepp when he was allowed to perform.
“He’s just a really good athlete,” Hepp said. “We knew if we could coach him up a little bit and combine the things he’s willing to do, then he was going to be a good ball player. He just had natural gifts. He’s just worked really hard.”
That entire 2020 season was brutal for Gunderson because “I wasn’t able to play the game that I love. I’m sitting on the sidelines watching everyone have fun. I had to step up my game and get better.”
What changed for Gunderson was Hepp, who coached the team on playing through adversity, and his teammates actively motivated him to study and work on his grades.
That encouragement led to better grades and improvement on the football field, where he's led by example.
“He’s grown to be a very dependable young man,” Hepp said. “We know that he’s going to be at practice with his work ethic very high. He’s going to give it everything he has in every drill, every technique and everything he’s doing, he’s trying to do it the best that he can.”
Having a work ethic that’s second to none has helped over the years because of his size, standing at 5-foot-6 and 208 pounds, possibly causing problems facing linemen taller than him.
It doesn’t. He looks at being shorter as an advantage.
“I can get a little more leverage under them,” Gunderson said. “Those tall guys at the end have a little bit more speed, but if you can get under them, they get stuck.
“It was all about keeping a higher tempo than what he has.”
Hepp said Gunderson understands leverage and his technique for the left tackle position.
“He’s been playing against guys that are bigger than him his whole life,” Hepp said. “That doesn’t faze him. He’s just learned how to do the things he needs to do to be successful. We never really worry about who he matches up with due to size.”
Things seemed to click his junior season. Hepp said he noticed Gunderson being more consistent and his focus was better than ever.
“I think that lightbulb went off inside of him last year,” Hepp said. “He realized that if he did things right all the time or tried to do things right all the time that he had the ability to be successful at a very high level. Once he learned that, it took off. His work ethic just kept multiplying with that. He went from being naturally talented to combining a tremendous work ethic.”
By the end of the 2021 season, Gunderson led the Bulldogs to a 5-5 overall record and qualified for the WIAA Division 6 postseason with a 4-3 record in the Eastern Suburban Conference. He was a second-team all-conference offensive lineman.
“It’s the technique of playing left tackle and practice overall, and it’s the people around you,” Gunderson said. “You’re not always going to make the right play or the right decision when you’re out on the field. With other people showing you (the right way), you can just build off it.”
Entering his senior season, Gunderson will lead a group of very talented offensive linemen. Seniors Royce Hepler at left guard and Kelby Crotty at center are both two-year starters while junior Logan Schmidtke will start his second season at right tackle. Sophomore Lucas Cunzenheim, who saw snaps as a freshman, will man the right guard position.
“It’s very important that you have a really good line,” Gunderson said. “That’s where everything starts from because you’ve got to get the ball from the line to the quarterback and then you’ve got to protect the quarterback.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)