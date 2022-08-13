Pardeeville's Jake Gunderson is unfazed as a 5-foot-6 left tackle. He sees it as an advantage

When Jake Gunderson was a sophomore at Pardeeville High School, his football season didn’t go exactly the way he wanted it to.

That’s because the offensive and defensive lineman didn’t have the grades to participate in nearly half the games during the 2020 season.

However, he made lasting impressions of coach Bob Hepp when he was allowed to perform.

“He’s just a really good athlete,” Hepp said. “We knew if we could coach him up a little bit and combine the things he’s willing to do, then he was going to be a good ball player. He just had natural gifts. He’s just worked really hard.”

That entire 2020 season was brutal for Gunderson because “I wasn’t able to play the game that I love. I’m sitting on the sidelines watching everyone have fun. I had to step up my game and get better.”

What changed for Gunderson was Hepp, who coached the team on playing through adversity, and his teammates actively motivated him to study and work on his grades.

That encouragement led to better grades and improvement on the football field, where he's led by example.

“He’s grown to be a very dependable young man,” Hepp said. “We know that he’s going to be at practice with his work ethic very high. He’s going to give it everything he has in every drill, every technique and everything he’s doing, he’s trying to do it the best that he can.”

Having a work ethic that’s second to none has helped over the years because of his size, standing at 5-foot-6 and 208 pounds, possibly causing problems facing linemen taller than him.

It doesn’t. He looks at being shorter as an advantage.

“I can get a little more leverage under them,” Gunderson said. “Those tall guys at the end have a little bit more speed, but if you can get under them, they get stuck.

“It was all about keeping a higher tempo than what he has.”

Hepp said Gunderson understands leverage and his technique for the left tackle position.

“He’s been playing against guys that are bigger than him his whole life,” Hepp said. “That doesn’t faze him. He’s just learned how to do the things he needs to do to be successful. We never really worry about who he matches up with due to size.”

Things seemed to click his junior season. Hepp said he noticed Gunderson being more consistent and his focus was better than ever.

“I think that lightbulb went off inside of him last year,” Hepp said. “He realized that if he did things right all the time or tried to do things right all the time that he had the ability to be successful at a very high level. Once he learned that, it took off. His work ethic just kept multiplying with that. He went from being naturally talented to combining a tremendous work ethic.”

By the end of the 2021 season, Gunderson led the Bulldogs to a 5-5 overall record and qualified for the WIAA Division 6 postseason with a 4-3 record in the Eastern Suburban Conference. He was a second-team all-conference offensive lineman.

“It’s the technique of playing left tackle and practice overall, and it’s the people around you,” Gunderson said. “You’re not always going to make the right play or the right decision when you’re out on the field. With other people showing you (the right way), you can just build off it.”

Entering his senior season, Gunderson will lead a group of very talented offensive linemen. Seniors Royce Hepler at left guard and Kelby Crotty at center are both two-year starters while junior Logan Schmidtke will start his second season at right tackle. Sophomore Lucas Cunzenheim, who saw snaps as a freshman, will man the right guard position.

“It’s very important that you have a really good line,” Gunderson said. “That’s where everything starts from because you’ve got to get the ball from the line to the quarterback and then you’ve got to protect the quarterback.”