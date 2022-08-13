 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KICKOFF 2022

Pardeeville's Jake Gunderson is unfazed as a 5-foot-6 left tackle. He sees it as an advantage

  • 0
Jake Gunderson v

Pardeeville senior offensive lineman Jake Gunderson (54) is a three-year starter along with two-year starters Royce Hepler (52) and Kelby Crotty (66). Logan Schmitdke (57) will start his second season at right tackle while Lucas Cunzenheim got some playing time last year at right guard.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

When Jake Gunderson was a sophomore at Pardeeville High School, his football season didn’t go exactly the way he wanted it to.

That’s because the offensive and defensive lineman didn’t have the grades to participate in nearly half the games during the 2020 season.

However, he made lasting impressions of coach Bob Hepp when he was allowed to perform. 

Jake Gunderson horizontal

Pardeeville senior left tackle Jake Gunderson (54) has started on both offense and defense the last three seasons. He will lead an offensive line that includes, from left, Logan Schmidtke, Lucas Cunzenheim, Kelby Crotty and Royce Hepler.

“He’s just a really good athlete,” Hepp said. “We knew if we could coach him up a little bit and combine the things he’s willing to do, then he was going to be a good ball player. He just had natural gifts. He’s just worked really hard.”

That entire 2020 season was brutal for Gunderson because “I wasn’t able to play the game that I love. I’m sitting on the sidelines watching everyone have fun. I had to step up my game and get better.”

What changed for Gunderson was Hepp, who coached the team on playing through adversity, and his teammates actively motivated him to study and work on his grades.

That encouragement led to better grades and improvement on the football field, where he's led by example.

“He’s grown to be a very dependable young man,” Hepp said. “We know that he’s going to be at practice with his work ethic very high. He’s going to give it everything he has in every drill, every technique and everything he’s doing, he’s trying to do it the best that he can.”

Having a work ethic that’s second to none has helped over the years because of his size, standing at 5-foot-6 and 208 pounds, possibly causing problems facing linemen taller than him.

It doesn’t. He looks at being shorter as an advantage.

“I can get a little more leverage under them,” Gunderson said. “Those tall guys at the end have a little bit more speed, but if you can get under them, they get stuck.

“It was all about keeping a higher tempo than what he has.”

Hepp said Gunderson understands leverage and his technique for the left tackle position.

“He’s been playing against guys that are bigger than him his whole life,” Hepp said. “That doesn’t faze him. He’s just learned how to do the things he needs to do to be successful. We never really worry about who he matches up with due to size.”

Things seemed to click his junior season. Hepp said he noticed Gunderson being more consistent and his focus was better than ever.

“I think that lightbulb went off inside of him last year,” Hepp said. “He realized that if he did things right all the time or tried to do things right all the time that he had the ability to be successful at a very high level. Once he learned that, it took off. His work ethic just kept multiplying with that. He went from being naturally talented to combining a tremendous work ethic.”

By the end of the 2021 season, Gunderson led the Bulldogs to a 5-5 overall record and qualified for the WIAA Division 6 postseason with a 4-3 record in the Eastern Suburban Conference. He was a second-team all-conference offensive lineman.

“It’s the technique of playing left tackle and practice overall, and it’s the people around you,” Gunderson said. “You’re not always going to make the right play or the right decision when you’re out on the field. With other people showing you (the right way), you can just build off it.”

Entering his senior season, Gunderson will lead a group of very talented offensive linemen. Seniors Royce Hepler at left guard and Kelby Crotty at center are both two-year starters while junior Logan Schmidtke will start his second season at right tackle. Sophomore Lucas Cunzenheim, who saw snaps as a freshman, will man the right guard position.

“It’s very important that you have a really good line,” Gunderson said. “That’s where everything starts from because you’ve got to get the ball from the line to the quarterback and then you’ve got to protect the quarterback.”

 

The skinny

Coach: Bob Hepp, third season, 6-10.

Last season: 5-5 overall, 4-3 Eastern Suburban Conference, first-round playoff loss.

Outgoing: The biggest loss the Bulldogs will have to replace is Derek Lindert, a first-team Eastern Suburban Conference flex player on both offense and defense. He was also co-Defensive Player of the Year in the league with Marshall’s Bryce Frank. The offensive line took a hit with Ben Palen, a first-team all-conference offensive lineman graduating. Hayden Guenther, a second-team tight end/fullback, linebacker and honorable mention punter; quarterback Devin Seth, a second-team outside linebacker, honorable mention and honorable mention special teams; and Palen, a second team defensive end, are all gone.

Returning: The Bulldogs return three players that played crucial roles in the trenches last year. Seniors Jake Gunderson, Kelby Crotty and Royce Hepler all played on the offensive line while Gunderson and Crotty both are defensive tackles. Hepler was a linebacker. Senior Eyob Smith was also a defensive end while being a receiver on the offensive side last season.

Outlook: Gunderson, Crotty, Hepler and Smith will lead the young Bulldogs this season. Pardeeville amassed 616 yards and six touchdowns through the air while gaining 2,260 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground a season ago. That’s in large part due to a competitive offensive line. Hepp has to find a way to replace Lindert, Guenther, a quarterback and other weapons offensively. Sophomore Caleb Gard is the leading returning running back from a season ago and he only had 73 yards on the ground last season. Gunderson is the top returning tackler with 47 total last season. He also had six tackles for a loss. He and Smith could be menaces for the Bulldogs on defense this season.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 19;at Markesan

Aug. 26;POYNETTE

Sep. 2;at Deerfield

Sep. 9;TBD

Sep. 16;at Lourdes Academy

Sep. 23;at Fall River/Rio

Sep. 30;CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND

Oct. 7;RANDOLPH

Oct. 14;at Johnson Creek

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted

0 Comments

