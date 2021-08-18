 Skip to main content
Pass-happy Horicon/Hustisford hopeful learning curve won't be much of speed bump
Pass-happy Horicon/Hustisford hopeful learning curve won't be much of speed bump

Frequent flier miles are adding up for Horicon/Hustisford football team, with the MarshFalcons traveling up and down the field by air quite a bit since the co-op formed in 2016.

The primary reason, of course, is that they’ve had the players to do so. They had a first team All-Trailways Large Conference quarterback in 2016, a second-teamer at QB in 2017 and a QB in 2018 and 2019 who was the back-to-back Offensive Player of the Year in the conference.

And those signal-callers had plenty of tools to work with in the form of fast, tall, athletic wide receivers and running backs who could turn short passes into big gains in the blink of an eye.

This year could be different.

Not for sure. But it could be.

“Yes, we’re going to try,” Horicon/Husty coach Shannon Mueller said when asked if passing the ball is still going to be as much a part of the game plan given that the personnel this year is different. “Definitely, we have to try to spread teams out.

“But we have to adapt to our youth.”

The likely quarterback this fall will be 6-foot, 135-pound sophomore Carter Schwartz, who got no reps as the starter last fall as a freshman during the MarshFalcons’ COVID-19-shortened three-game season.  

But Mueller admitted that “everything’s a work in progress” right now due to the combination of youth — of the 34 players on the roster, 18 are either freshmen or sophomores — and some of the offseason programs being canceled for one reason or another.

GALLERY: Horicon/Hustisford football hunting more success this fall

Cylus Hetzel, AJ Bushkie
Carter Schwartz
Carter Schwartz, Brian Bischoff
Shannon Mueller, Carter Schwartz
Cylus Hetzel, Caleb Peplinski, Gavin Hearly

One player not in the “youth” category is senior Blake Peplinski, a second team All-Trailways Large Conference defensive back as a sophomore in 2019 before state-wide realignment moved Horicon/Husty into the reconfigured Capitol Conference — no more North and South divisions, just one league with some new teams in and some old teams out — beginning last season.

Peplinski was third on the team in solo tackles (49) and total tackles (70) in 2019 and had two tackles for loss, three interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The three-year starter at safety is one of a few returning players on defense for Horicon/Husty, a group that also includes senior linebacker Preston Bertz, junior linebacker Payton Vincent, sophomore linebacker Casey Grudzinski and senior defensive end Brady Elvers.

Not surprisingly, Mueller said linebacker is the strongest position on defense out of the starting gates.

“We’ve got three starters coming back,” he said, “so we’re pretty excited about that.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Beaver Dam area football teams this fall

Offensively, Peplinski returns after catching six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in 2020, and Vincent is back after averaging 5.6 yards per carry, albeit on only 12 rushes.

Elvers returns on the offensive line — a unit that Mueller said boasts “some huge linemen” in the sophomore class that can be forces if the MarshFalcons can “get those guys coached up right” — but Elvers, Peplinski and Vincent are about it as far experience goes on that side of the ball.

And therein lies the challenge: How to continue pushing forward with a nuanced spread attack scheme while not overwhelming a group that skews younger and is short on experience?

The trick, Mueller said, is to adapt — to not try to fit a square peg in a round hole.

In other words, to simplify the playbook a little, tailor a little of it to the current personnel and not the personnel of years past all the while emphasizing fundamentals and discipline every step of the way.

“Stressing the little things,” Mueller said of the biggest key to remaining competitive while going through growing pains. “The simple little blocks, the simple little angles, the cuts as receivers. It’s all about the angles — this whole game is about angles — so we have to be smart.

“We’re not oversized compared to what we’re going to see in our conference, but we have to be smart. If we can be smart, we can be competitive. That’s the main emphasis we’re going off of all year long is just being intelligent and knowing every play in and out.”

Add to that the fact Mueller really likes the overall potential on the roster, and success might be on the horizon for the MarshFalcons.   

“There’s no doubt we have a capable group,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting the confidence built in these young kids.

“When the confidence is built, we’ll be pretty good.”

 

