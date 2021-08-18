Pass-happy Horicon/Hustisford hopeful learning curve won't be much of speed bump

Elvers returns on the offensive line — a unit that Mueller said boasts “some huge linemen” in the sophomore class that can be forces if the MarshFalcons can “get those guys coached up right” — but Elvers, Peplinski and Vincent are about it as far experience goes on that side of the ball.

And therein lies the challenge: How to continue pushing forward with a nuanced spread attack scheme while not overwhelming a group that skews younger and is short on experience?

The trick, Mueller said, is to adapt — to not try to fit a square peg in a round hole.

In other words, to simplify the playbook a little, tailor a little of it to the current personnel and not the personnel of years past all the while emphasizing fundamentals and discipline every step of the way.

“Stressing the little things,” Mueller said of the biggest key to remaining competitive while going through growing pains. “The simple little blocks, the simple little angles, the cuts as receivers. It’s all about the angles — this whole game is about angles — so we have to be smart.