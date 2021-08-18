Pass-happy Horicon/Hustisford hopeful learning curve won't be much of speed bump

Frequent flier miles are adding up for Horicon/Hustisford football team, with the MarshFalcons traveling up and down the field by air quite a bit since the co-op formed in 2016.
The primary reason, of course, is that they’ve had the players to do so. They had a first team All-Trailways Large Conference quarterback in 2016, a second-teamer at QB in 2017 and a QB in 2018 and 2019 who was the back-to-back Offensive Player of the Year in the conference.
And those signal-callers had plenty of tools to work with in the form of fast, tall, athletic wide receivers and running backs who could turn short passes into big gains in the blink of an eye.
This year could be different.
Not for sure. But it could be.
“Yes, we’re going to try,” Horicon/Husty coach Shannon Mueller said when asked if passing the ball is still going to be as much a part of the game plan given that the personnel this year is different. “Definitely, we have to try to spread teams out.
“But we have to adapt to our youth.”
The likely quarterback this fall will be 6-foot, 135-pound sophomore Carter Schwartz, who got no reps as the starter last fall as a freshman during the MarshFalcons’ COVID-19-shortened three-game season.
But Mueller admitted that “everything’s a work in progress” right now due to the combination of youth — of the 34 players on the roster, 18 are either freshmen or sophomores — and some of the offseason programs being canceled for one reason or another.
One player not in the “youth” category is senior Blake Peplinski, a second team All-Trailways Large Conference defensive back as a sophomore in 2019 before state-wide realignment moved Horicon/Husty into the reconfigured Capitol Conference — no more North and South divisions, just one league with some new teams in and some old teams out — beginning last season.
Peplinski was third on the team in solo tackles (49) and total tackles (70) in 2019 and had two tackles for loss, three interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
The three-year starter at safety is one of a few returning players on defense for Horicon/Husty, a group that also includes senior linebacker Preston Bertz, junior linebacker Payton Vincent, sophomore linebacker Casey Grudzinski and senior defensive end Brady Elvers.
Not surprisingly, Mueller said linebacker is the strongest position on defense out of the starting gates.
“We’ve got three starters coming back,” he said, “so we’re pretty excited about that.”
Offensively, Peplinski returns after catching six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in 2020, and Vincent is back after averaging 5.6 yards per carry, albeit on only 12 rushes.
Elvers returns on the offensive line — a unit that Mueller said boasts “some huge linemen” in the sophomore class that can be forces if the MarshFalcons can “get those guys coached up right” — but Elvers, Peplinski and Vincent are about it as far experience goes on that side of the ball.
And therein lies the challenge: How to continue pushing forward with a nuanced spread attack scheme while not overwhelming a group that skews younger and is short on experience?
The trick, Mueller said, is to adapt — to not try to fit a square peg in a round hole.
In other words, to simplify the playbook a little, tailor a little of it to the current personnel and not the personnel of years past all the while emphasizing fundamentals and discipline every step of the way.
“Stressing the little things,” Mueller said of the biggest key to remaining competitive while going through growing pains. “The simple little blocks, the simple little angles, the cuts as receivers. It’s all about the angles — this whole game is about angles — so we have to be smart.
“We’re not oversized compared to what we’re going to see in our conference, but we have to be smart. If we can be smart, we can be competitive. That’s the main emphasis we’re going off of all year long is just being intelligent and knowing every play in and out.”
Add to that the fact Mueller really likes the overall potential on the roster, and success might be on the horizon for the MarshFalcons.
“There’s no doubt we have a capable group,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting the confidence built in these young kids.
“When the confidence is built, we’ll be pretty good.”
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.