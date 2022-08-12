 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
KICKOFF 2022

Patience, right opportunity helps Portage's third-year quarterback thrive

  • 0
Portage Warriors logo

Like any kid growing up playing football, Gavin Thompson wanted to play quarterback.

A more stout figure and a need for offensive linemen on the Portage youth team however, kept the ball out of his hands. It wasn’t until Thompson’s freshman year he really got the chance to play under center, and he quickly found himself in the varsity starter role as just a sophomore.

Thompson’s taken the ball and ran with that baptism by fire however and enters his senior season better than ever and looking to guide the Warriors to another successful campaign.

Gavin Thompson vertical1

Prior to his freshman year, Gavin Thompson rarely took snaps at quarterback. The Portage senior now is entering his third year as the Warriors starting signal caller and developed into one of the area's best pocket passers.

“I think it’s a great story when guys are given opportunities," Portage coach Shane Haak said. "It was pretty neat when he got that opportunity his sophomore year and he hasn’t looked back."

Playing quarterback was an afterthought for Thompson as he began his youth football career playing guard. It wasn’t until his eighth grade year that he gained some height and transitioned into a tight end. It was also his introduction to QB as a backup.

People are also reading…

He immediately went with the quarterbacks in the Warriors’ camp as a freshman. Little did he know how quickly he may get thrust into the starting varsity lineup, but when Isaac Paul went down with a torn ACL early on in the 2020 season it was Thompson’s number that got called.

“I think the game he got injured, I kind of got thrown in and I didn’t think twice about it,” Thompson said. “I just went in, and we almost finished a comeback, but it wasn’t until next week when he actually tore his ACL that I got thrown in and realized ‘Oh, this is for real.’”

While it didn’t equate to immediate success — Thompson threw for just four touchdowns and 395 yards with eight interceptions — for both Haak and Thompson, that experience was extremely beneficial.

Gavin Thompson

Gavin Thompson, an honorable mention All-Badger Small Conference pick last season, was pushed into the starting role as a sophomore following an early-season injury to then starter Isaac Paul. While it was a bit of a baptism by fire, the lanky righty viewed that year as invaluable.

“I felt he did a good job and there were many, as there always are, lessons he learned when he was younger,” Haak said.

Thompson added: “I was able to prepare a lot more for my junior season. I knew what to expect and knew what I needed to improve upon, just having that first-hand experience.”

It definitely showed last fall. Thompson garnered honorable mention All-Badger Small Conference honors, throwing for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns with 13 interceptions while leading Portage to its first winning regular season in 14 years.

Despite the turnovers, Haak lauded Thompson’s ability to rebound from his mistakes, just one of many traits where he’s shown immense improvement. Along with that confidence, Haak said that Thompson’s “poise and composure has really been a strength for him.” That comes from Thompson’s everyday, even-keeled demeanor, he said.

Gavin Thompson horizontal2

Senior Gavin Thompson, says the key to the Warriors' success will hinge on the offense's ability to stay in sync. "Not only knowing what to do, obviously, but having that timing; it’s more than running the routes, it’s the break, right where the ball is going to be and when the ball is going to be," he said.

“I think that’s just kind of how I’ve always been,” Thompson said. “I’ve never been one to freak out about something. I’m kind of the one to take a step back and look at it before I do something. I’ve never been one to rush into things and overreact.”

Haak added: “I think that calm presence and that no-panic attitude, helps our whole team and the offense in the huddle rallies around him; that belief they’re able to continue to put points on the board.”

An experienced QB, Thompson hopes to continue his development and stay in concert with the rest of the offense. Haak and the Warriors staff give their players lots of freedom offensively, being able to make audible calls and checks on any given down.

Gavin Thompson

Regardless of how well Gavin Thompson plays, Portage coach Shane Haak lauded Thompson for his ability to remain cool under pressure. "That’s very ingrained in his personality to stay consistent and even-keeled," Haak said.

It'll be the next step in what's been a fast progression for someone making the most of their chance.

"I think it’s pretty neat just to see the progress and makeup of him developing into a leader and quarterback over those first couple years to where he is now," Haak said. "That’s pretty neat to see, especially in high school sports, how if you have that drive, you can really progress through your career."

The Skinny

Coach: Shane Haak, fourth season, 9-17

Last season: 5-5 overall, 3-4 Badger Small Conference, lost 35-8 to Waupaca in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

Outgoing: The Warriors must replace 17 starters, including eight All-Badger Small Conference selections led by first-team wide receiver Jaden Kikkert, a UW-Whitewater commit, and linebacker Ethan Bleich. Also gone are second-team picks Hayden Steinle and Erik Brouette, as well as honorable mention selections Sam Horn, Jack Callen, Christian Erickson and Jordan Starr.

Returning: Despite its turnover, Portage does return some key pieces. Thompson, an honorable mention quarterback last season, will have plenty of weapons to work with led by senior running back Garret Crawford, who should also be a defensive leader at linebacker. Expect two-way senior linemen Javier Moyotl-Hernandez and Pierce Kristoff to anchor the trenches, alongside junior Andrew Steinle. Moyotl-Hernandez and Steinle helped round out the Warriors offensive line last season while Kristoff was a crucial defensive pass rusher.

Outlook: The Warriors have lots of offensive production to replace if they want to return to the postseason, including their top three rushers and two leading receivers that accounted for 2,272 total yards and 24 touchdowns. The cupboard isn’t bare at receiver with seniors Ian Karpelenia and Ashton Krasovec, as well as junior Griffin Garrigan posing providing lots of artillery at Thompson’s disposal. Portage doesn’t have the luxury of most teams with most players having to go two-ways, but it didn’t stop them from posting its first winning season since 2007 last fall. Expect junior Braxton Druchrey (linebacker/fullback) to take on a bigger load offensively, while Garrigan (free safety) will be a key voice in the defensive backfield. The Warriors offensive and defensive lines need some re-tooling following the departure of three all-league selections and both James Peters and Andrew Steinle will help fill the void.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 19;ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP

Aug. 26;at Whitewater

Sept. 2;SAUK PRAIRIE

Sept. 9;at DeForest

Sept. 16;FORT ATKINSON

Sept. 23;MILTON

Sept. 30;at Stoughton

Oct. 7;at Monona Grove

Oct. 14;MOUNT HOREB/BARNEVELD

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

James White announces he's retiring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News