Patience, right opportunity helps Portage's third-year quarterback thrive

Like any kid growing up playing football, Gavin Thompson wanted to play quarterback.

A more stout figure and a need for offensive linemen on the Portage youth team however, kept the ball out of his hands. It wasn’t until Thompson’s freshman year he really got the chance to play under center, and he quickly found himself in the varsity starter role as just a sophomore.

Thompson’s taken the ball and ran with that baptism by fire however and enters his senior season better than ever and looking to guide the Warriors to another successful campaign.

“I think it’s a great story when guys are given opportunities," Portage coach Shane Haak said. "It was pretty neat when he got that opportunity his sophomore year and he hasn’t looked back."

Playing quarterback was an afterthought for Thompson as he began his youth football career playing guard. It wasn’t until his eighth grade year that he gained some height and transitioned into a tight end. It was also his introduction to QB as a backup.

He immediately went with the quarterbacks in the Warriors’ camp as a freshman. Little did he know how quickly he may get thrust into the starting varsity lineup, but when Isaac Paul went down with a torn ACL early on in the 2020 season it was Thompson’s number that got called.

“I think the game he got injured, I kind of got thrown in and I didn’t think twice about it,” Thompson said. “I just went in, and we almost finished a comeback, but it wasn’t until next week when he actually tore his ACL that I got thrown in and realized ‘Oh, this is for real.’”

While it didn’t equate to immediate success — Thompson threw for just four touchdowns and 395 yards with eight interceptions — for both Haak and Thompson, that experience was extremely beneficial.

“I felt he did a good job and there were many, as there always are, lessons he learned when he was younger,” Haak said.

Thompson added: “I was able to prepare a lot more for my junior season. I knew what to expect and knew what I needed to improve upon, just having that first-hand experience.”

It definitely showed last fall. Thompson garnered honorable mention All-Badger Small Conference honors, throwing for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns with 13 interceptions while leading Portage to its first winning regular season in 14 years.

Despite the turnovers, Haak lauded Thompson’s ability to rebound from his mistakes, just one of many traits where he’s shown immense improvement. Along with that confidence, Haak said that Thompson’s “poise and composure has really been a strength for him.” That comes from Thompson’s everyday, even-keeled demeanor, he said.

“I think that’s just kind of how I’ve always been,” Thompson said. “I’ve never been one to freak out about something. I’m kind of the one to take a step back and look at it before I do something. I’ve never been one to rush into things and overreact.”

Haak added: “I think that calm presence and that no-panic attitude, helps our whole team and the offense in the huddle rallies around him; that belief they’re able to continue to put points on the board.”

An experienced QB, Thompson hopes to continue his development and stay in concert with the rest of the offense. Haak and the Warriors staff give their players lots of freedom offensively, being able to make audible calls and checks on any given down.

It'll be the next step in what's been a fast progression for someone making the most of their chance.

"I think it’s pretty neat just to see the progress and makeup of him developing into a leader and quarterback over those first couple years to where he is now," Haak said. "That’s pretty neat to see, especially in high school sports, how if you have that drive, you can really progress through your career."