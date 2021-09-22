Playoff implications are starting to show up in Week 6 matchups

The schedules are heating up and playoff implications are now starting to form across Wisconsin's prep football landscape.

Yes, just past the halfway point of the regular season, area teams are already looking at what they need to do in order to make it to the postseason.

A few of them are closing in on potential postseason play. With the new conference shakeup, most leagues have eight teams, which means seven conference games. If a team’s conference record is over .500, that team will qualify for the postseason.

Markesan, which is undefeated at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Eastern Suburban Conference play, only needs one more victory to be eligible for the playoffs. Mayville is in the same boat, sitting at 4-1 overall, including 3-0 in the Flyway Conference.

However, team’s like Columbus (4-1, 2-1 Capitol), Randolph (3-2, 2-1 Trailways) and Cambria-Friesland (3-2, 2-1 Trailways) each have two wins apiece in conference play and need only two more victories in the final four weeks of the regular season to qualify. What helps the Rockets and Hilltoppers is that they will receive a forfeit victory from Beaver Dam Wayland later in the season due to the Big Reds not sporting a varsity program, so they really only need one more victory to qualify for the postseason.