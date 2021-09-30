Playoff tickets, livelihood on line as prep football season hits homestretch with Week 7

Portage (4-2, 2-2 Badger Small) got outgained against the Beavers 288-251, but a stellar defensive performance down the stretch proved to be the difference. The Warriors forced a pair of turnovers on downs and a punt on Reedsburg’s final three drives of the game, including a massive momentum shifting nine-yard sack by senior Jordan Starr that helped lead to the game-sealing touchdown.

While the Warriors’ offense was up-and-down, a balanced rushing attack helped lead the way, as it has most of this season. Portage got 108 yards and a score from senior Erik Brouette, who improved his season total to 490 and four scores. Meanwhile, Starr and senior Ethan Bleich each had 47 yards, including a pair of scores from Bleich, who has five of the team’s 15 rushing TDs.

Stopping the run is exactly where the Eagles (0-6, 0-4) have been most susceptible this season as opposing teams have torched them on the ground. Sauk Prairie has allowed 1,565 yards and 23 touchdowns through six games so far this season, including 247 to Monona Grove last week in a 35-21 loss to the Silver Eagles.

Despite the poor defensive performance, there were some bright spots in the defeat. Sauk Prairie scored a season-high 21 points in the loss, matching its point total through the first five games, and got 120 yards through the air on 11-of-21 passing by quarterback Jackson Breunig.