Playoff tickets, livelihood on line as prep football season hits homestretch with Week 7

With the conference portion of the prep football season already past the midway point, there’s only one thing that can be on teams’ minds: the playoffs.
It takes four wins to qualify for the postseason — all teams across the state play seven conference games following the state-wide realignment plan — and some area teams have already punched their tickets.
Both Lodi and Wisconsin Dells are undefeated and punched their tickets with wins last week, while Pardeeville and Cambria-Friesland are just one win away from locking up their spot. Portage meanwhile is on the cusp, and others are faced with the difficult task of winning out to move on.
Opportunities to secure those places will begin to dwindle this week with just three games remaining, so now’s as good a time as any to get cracking.
Here’s a look at the area games in Week 7:
Warriors hope to ring in Homecoming
Coming off back-to-back losses in which it failed to close down the stretch, Portage flipped the script last Friday, riding a 21-point fourth quarter for a 27-14 win over rival Reedsburg.
Now after picking up a second-straight win over the Beavers for the first time in 14 years, the Warriors can take one step closer to the playoffs this week when they host winless Sauk Prairie.
Portage (4-2, 2-2 Badger Small) got outgained against the Beavers 288-251, but a stellar defensive performance down the stretch proved to be the difference. The Warriors forced a pair of turnovers on downs and a punt on Reedsburg’s final three drives of the game, including a massive momentum shifting nine-yard sack by senior Jordan Starr that helped lead to the game-sealing touchdown.
While the Warriors’ offense was up-and-down, a balanced rushing attack helped lead the way, as it has most of this season. Portage got 108 yards and a score from senior Erik Brouette, who improved his season total to 490 and four scores. Meanwhile, Starr and senior Ethan Bleich each had 47 yards, including a pair of scores from Bleich, who has five of the team’s 15 rushing TDs.
Stopping the run is exactly where the Eagles (0-6, 0-4) have been most susceptible this season as opposing teams have torched them on the ground. Sauk Prairie has allowed 1,565 yards and 23 touchdowns through six games so far this season, including 247 to Monona Grove last week in a 35-21 loss to the Silver Eagles.
Despite the poor defensive performance, there were some bright spots in the defeat. Sauk Prairie scored a season-high 21 points in the loss, matching its point total through the first five games, and got 120 yards through the air on 11-of-21 passing by quarterback Jackson Breunig.
The sophomore appears to be finding his groove since taking over as the Eagles’ starter and the Warriors will be keen on stunting that momentum Friday.
Bulldogs look to boost title hopes
With one loss in Eastern Suburban Conference play, another defeat would likely be a deathblow to Pardeeville’s league title hopes.
But after a stunning 26-8 win over Cambridge last week, the Bulldogs are very much barking, sitting just a game back in what’s been one of the most compelling league races in the area. The task now is attempting to keep that momentum rolling against Markesan this week.
Coming off a 27-0 loss to Shiocton in which the Chiefs rushed for 284 yards and two scores, the Bulldogs had their hands full again last week against the Blue Jays’ Trey Colts, who put together the seventh-best rushing performance in state history with 444 yards and six TDs on 20 carries in a 53-7 rout over Dodgeland in Week 5.
However, the Dawgs locked down on the stud senior, and the entire Cambridge offense as a whole, limiting the Blue Jays to just 141 total yards, including just 24 rushing yards on 15 attempts by Colts. Pardeeville meanwhile piled up 318 yards on the ground on 57 carries, led by the senior tandem of Derek Lindert (24 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD) and Hayden Guenther (21-82-2).
The astonishing defensive display could be a precursor to this week’s matchup with ESC co-leader Markesan. The Hornets (5-1, 4-0) also boast a run-heavy attack, which has rushed for 1,440 yards and 19 scores so far this season.
Markesan’s ground game was largely kept in check last week however, as it managed just 94 yards on the ground in a 29-14 loss to Amherst in a last-minute game after Clinton forfeited against the Hornets. The Falcons held leading rusher Ryan Mast (515 yards, 7 TDs) without a yard on the ground while second-leading rusher Tyler Mast (343-6) had just one run for 30 yards.
Blue Devils eye rivalry blow
Throughout the better part of the last decade, Lodi and Columbus have played a pivotal role in the how the Capitol North Conference race has shaken out.
The rivals once again have their hands in the thick of things this season but something has to give this week as the Blue Devils host the Cardinals as they look to create some more space atop the new-look Capitol Conference. Following three shutout wins to open the year, the challenges have slowly increased for Lodi (6-0, 4-0 Capitol), with the Blue Devils narrowly passing their biggest test yet last Friday against Lakeside Lutheran.
Lodi trailed for just the second time all season and the first in the second half against the Warriors, slipping behind 14-10 with just 1 minute, 23 seconds left in the third quarter. However, a quick response by junior quarterback Keegan Fleischman in the form of a 60-yard touchdown run under a minute later turned momentum back Lodi’s direction and the Blue Devils defense proceeded to pitch a fourth-quarter shutout.
Fleisch did a bit of everything in the win, rushing for a team-high 156 yards and a score while throwing for 130 yards on 8-of-18 passing. And while Lodi’s defense gave up a season-high 14 points, it held the Warriors’ usually high-powered veer attack to just 43 yards rushing on 20 carries.
The Blue Devils will need to lock in again defensively against a Cardinals team that has gashed opponents with a potent rushing attack. Under first-year coach Andrew Selgrad, Columbus (5-1, 3-1) has piled up 1,633 yards and 23 scores on the ground. It was on display again last week as Colton Brunell found pay dirt twice and accounted for 218 of the Cardinals’ 305 rushing yards.
The bruising 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore leads the Capitol in rushing with 871 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 98 carries, good for 174.2 yards per game and 8.9 yards per attempt, making him quite the load to bring down.
Pumas battle Phoenix looking to get on roll
Following three-straight losses, Poynette burst back into the win column at the most opportune time last week against Adams-Friendship.
The Pumas rallied past the Green Devils late, notching a crucial 26-20 win for their first league win since rejoining the South Central Conference. And now off the mark, Poynette (2-3, 1-3 South Central) can still get back to the postseason for the first time since 2014 by winning its final three games, beginning with Montello/Princeton/Green Lake this week.
Senior Jimmy Heath helped power the Pumas with 246 yards and two scores on the ground, while junior Dylan Elsing delivered the knockout blow with a game-winning 2-yard touchdown run. As impressive as the offensive outburst was — Poynette had over 300 total yards for the second straight game — the Pumas defense were the big story on the night as they held the Green Devils to just 264 yards, including 41 total yards for junior dual-threat quarterback Aiden Livingston.
The Pumas defense will have to stay on its toes again this week against a winless Phoenix team looking to get into the win column. MPGL suffered a second straight shutout last Friday against Wautoma, 46-0, just four days after a 44-0 loss to Mauston.
Still, the Phoenix have shown glimpses this season as they’ve rushed for 870 yards.
Other area games
- Wisconsin Dells continued to motor along last week as the Chiefs secured their spot in the playoffs with a 40-8 win over rival Westfield. Senior Matt Getgen rushed for 249 yards and a pair of scores on just 19 carries, while junior Braden Buss had 155 total yards and three scores. Not to be outdone, Wisconsin Dells’ defense sacked the Pioneers five times and got a team-high dozen tackles from junior Hunter isaacson. The Chiefs (6-0, 4-0 South Central) will try to keep hold of the SCC lead this week against the Green Devils.
- Cambria-Friesland (4-2, 3-1 Trailways) didn’t get caught in last week’s trap game against Deerfield as the Hilltoppers rallied to hold off the Demons, 34-20. Things don’t get easier this week as CF will head to rival Randolph with the loser’s hopes of a Trailways Conference title likely dashed. Randolph (4-2, 3-1) is also a game behind league leader Oshkosh Lourdes and coming off a big win 15-0 win over Johnson Creek. Senior Traiton Lininger rushed for 113 yards and a score while the Rockets defense held the Bluejays to just 144 yards of offense, including 11 rushing, in the shutout win.
- Westfield (2-4, 1-3 South Central) had no answer for Wisconsin Dells’ punishing ground attack last week and the Pioneers face another tall task on the ground against Richland Center in this week’s conference crossover match. The Hornets (4-2, 3-1 Southwest Wisconsin) are coming off a 42-6 win over New Glarus/Monticello last week and boast on the SWC’s top running backs in Bryce Hillers, who has rushed for 576 yards and three scores (115.2 yards per game) through five games.
- Fall River/Rio (2-4) got back into the win column in a big way last week against St. John’s Northwestern Academies as the Rebels rolled to a 36-0 shutout win. This week’s non-conference tilt with unbeaten Unity (5-0) will be a much taller task however. The Eagles have allowed just six scores all season long and have relied on a stout defense that’s held a pair of teams under 100 yards rushing. The Rebels should be confident they can crack the Unity front seven though after rushing for 368 yards and all five scores in last week’s win over the Lancers, including 234 yards from Gavin Grams.