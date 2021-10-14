Playoff tickets, postseason momentum and pride all on the line in regular season's final week

Like Portage, Fall River/Rio finds itself currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs with one win putting the Rebels over the top.

And also like the Warriors, a win over one of its fiercest rivals, Cambria-Friesland, is what will ensure Fall River/Rio is playing at least one more week.

The Rebels (2-6, 3-3 Trailways) narrowly missed their chance to qualify for the postseason last week in a 28-22 loss to Johnson Creek. Fall River/Rio scored early in the fourth quarter to knot things up at 22 following a failed conversion attempt, one that the Bluejays made the most of as Dylan Bredlow rushed in from two years out with just over 2 minutes left to play as the deciding score.

Matthew Miller again did it all for the Rebels as he threw for 122 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-8 passing — all of his completions were hauled in by Clay Blevins — while adding a team-high 81 yards and a score on the ground. Miller has just over 900 total yards this season, including a team-high 526 yards rushing and 12 TDs.

He’s the top player the Hilltoppers (4-3, 4-2) will look to stop as they try to gain some momentum ahead of the playoffs. Cambria-Friesland is back in the postseason for the eighth time in nine years after receiving a forfeit win over Beaver Dam Wayland last week.