Plenty on the line as Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie close out the regular season

Mahoney, who has 1,150 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season according to WisSports, scored Baraboo’s other touchdown in Prairie du Sac, while Brady Henry caught several game-changing passes, and Gabe Fitzwilliams blocked a punt and consistently broke through the opposing offensive line. That quartet signifies a 20-player senior class that has carried Baraboo since a season-opening 28-21 win at Onalaska on Aug. 20.

The T-Birds, who outscored opponents 137-54 during their 5-0 start, will try to find their early-season form against Portage — or at least by the time they take the field for the 10th playoff run in program history. They just want to make sure they are at their best when that time comes.

“The thing is, we’re so beat up right now, so we had some guys that were limping around a little bit,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said after the win over Sauk Prairie. “Overall, we didn’t play our best game. And I think it’s kind of a depth issue. We’ve just got to get healthy is the key for us. We’ve been suffering through that through the last so many weeks of the season. And that’s part of football, too. You have to have guys step up, and they did. We did a good enough job to win.”