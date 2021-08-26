Portage eyes unbeaten start, other area foes meet in rare clash among things to watch Friday

After a near two-year wait, prep football teams across the state of Wisconsin kicked off the 2021 season together last Friday.
It was a long-awaited return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a split 2020 season, with the majority of teams hitting the gridiron last fall and with a drastically different schedule, and others participating in the alternate season this past spring.
The good news is the wait for Week 2, obviously, is a fraction of the 21-month delay players, coaches and fans endured.
And when the lights come back on this Friday, there will be plenty of storylines in the area worth paying attention to — the following is a glance at what those are.
Unbeaten start up for grabs
Portage made history last season as it qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, ending one of the longest droughts in the state.
The Warriors have another chance to end a drought dating back to 2007 this week as look to notch their first 2-0 start since that same season when they rattled off four consecutive wins to open the year. Portage put themselves in that position with a dominant 31-0 win over Adams-Friendship last Friday.
While they didn’t wow anybody offensively — Portage gained just 254 total yards and committed a pair of turnovers — the Warriors shined on defense. Portage forced three turnovers, including a 23-yard pick six by senior Erik Brouette, and held the Green Devils to a whopping 87 yards of total offense.
Three separate players found the endzone on offense as Portage featured a balanced attack. They’ll look to build on that this week against Whitewater, who also surprised teams by winning their season opener for the first time since 2013.
Facing now former Rock Valley Conference foe Walworth Big Foot, the Whippets churned out 250 yards and all four scores on the ground, en route to a 24-19 win over the Chiefs. Carter Friend paved the way as the senior running back, who finished fourth at 160 pounds in the WIAA Div. 2 state wrestling tournament this past winter, bruised his way to 155 yards and one score on 32 attempts.
Brock Grosinske accounted for the other three rushing scores and added 112 yards on 6-of-16 passing. Similar to Portage, the Whippets haven’t started the season 2-0 since 2013 when they won their first three games that season.
The victor on Friday could give them just the momentum they need to try and continue those respective starts.
Columbia County foes meet in rare clash
Despite being separate by just 14 miles, Poynette and Pardeeville have seldom met on the gridiron. Since the turn of the century, the Pumas and Bulldogs have met twice in the opening round of the playoffs (2004 and 2009); however, the pair of Columbia County schools haven’t met in the regular season.
The foes will finally clash with solely pride and bragging rights on the line Saturday with both the Pumas and Dawgs looking to improve to 2-0.
How this week’s opponents got to 1-0 is a very different story however, as the Bulldogs cruised to a 24-0 win over Cambria-Friesland, while Poynette rallied late for a 23-22 win over Howards Grove. Pardeeville rode a dominant defensive performance and a steady rushing attack past the Hilltoppers, piling up 221 yards and two scores on 46 carries, with seniors Derek Lindert (18 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs) and Hayden Guenther (13-81) handling much of the load.
The pair was also among seven defenders to record at least five tackles for the Bulldogs, who locked down the Hilltoppers for under 100 total yards.
The Pumas meanwhile needed some big defensive and special teams plays to top the Tigers. Poynette recorded a pair of safeties and two 60-yard kickoff return touchdowns from Jimmy Heath, with the senior’s second scamper in the fourth quarter sealing the win.
Along with Heath, Hunter Borgan rushed for 85 yards on 10 carries while Dylan Elsing had a pair of catches for 30 yards and spearheaded the Poynette defense with 19 tackles, including eight solo takedowns. The Pumas defense limited Howards Grove to just 74 yards rushing on 28 carries, a paltry 2.6 yards per attempt, and a win Friday could hinge on the battle in the trenches.
Avoiding a second week slump
Ending a long losing streak is always a great feeling, but what a team does after it is equally as important.
Westfield will try to elude a fall back down to earth Friday as it heads to fellow unbeaten Waterloo following a massive season-opening win over Palmyra-Eagle. The Pioneers put a tally in the winning side of the ledger for the first time in nearly five years over the Panthers with a dominant 34-8 win.
Kash Kangas did a little bit of everything as the junior threw for 88 yards and three scores while rushing for 103 yards and another TD. And despite being undermanned, the Pioneers caged Palmyra-Eagle to just 65 yards on the ground on 28 carries (2.3 yards per attempt).
That task should be markedly harder this week against the Pirates, who plowed their way past Pecatonica/Argyle last Friday, 22-6.
Eugene Wolff did most of the lifting… actually he did pretty much all of it, as the bruising 6-foot, 190-pound senior bulldozed his way for 253 of the Pirates’ 264 rushing yards and all three scores on 28 carries. Wollf ended his night with an average of 9 yards per attempt posing a tall ask for Pioneers defense every down.
Blue Devils face familiar predicament
Season-ending injuries are always difficult. It’s the unfortunate nature of sports, and Lodi was certainly dealt a tough hand last week when standout running back Lucas Heyroth broke his collarbone during the second half of the Blue Devils’ blowout 40-0 win over McFarland.
The injury will reportedly keep Heyroth sidelined the rest of the season, dealing Lodi a serious blow to both its ground game and defense after Heyroth garnered honorable mention All-State honors at running back and was an All-Region linebacker this past spring.
Uniquely however, this is a familiar spot for Lodi and coach Dave Puls having experienced a similar ordeal in 2015. After bowing out in Level 4 of the playoffs the year before, Lodi lost star running back Zach Kuehn to a torn ACL after just six carries into his senior season.
The Blue Devils went on to finish as Div. 4 state runners-up that year and have players to take over. They’ll need to do so quickly against a fresh Delavan-Darien team that is chomping at the bit after having its season-opener against Milwaukee Hamilton canceled due to eligibility/registration issues with the Milwaukee Public Schools.
Other area match-ups
- Fall River/Rio will look for its first win of the season when Royall (1-0) comes to Fall River on Friday night. The Rebels suffered a 42-15 loss to Marshall in Week 1, with QB Matthew Miller accounting for both scores via rushing TDs. The Panthers plowed their way to a 30-6 win over Boscobel in their opener behind an efficient running game that tallied 275 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries (6.4 yards per attempt). Ethan Palamaruk rushed for 156 yards and a pair of scores on 18 attempts, while Savon Wainwright (18 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD) nearly broke the century mark as well.
- Cambria-Friesland and Dodgeland both came up on the losing end last Friday, but one of them will get back to .500 this week as they face off with each other. C-F didn’t get much of anything going in a 24-0 loss to Pardeeville in Week 1, managing only five first downs (two in the first half, three in the second) and 97 total yards. Dodgeland, on the other hand, did get a couple Caden Brugger TD runs (one from 5 yards out, the other a 12-yard dash) but that was all in a 28-13 loss to Deerfield. Brugger had 81 yards on the ground and also caught three passes for 50 yards from first-year starting QB Nathon Johnson.
- Montello/Princeton/Green Lake will try to build off the positives in its season-opening loss to Burlington Catholic Central this week as the Phoenix travel to Cuba City. MPGL rushed for nearly 400 yards in the defeat to the Hilltoppers, with Juneau Toutant (17 carries, 157 yards) and Ethan Reilly (18-122, 1 TD) leading the way. The Cubans meanwhile rode the arm and legs of Beau Kopp past the Benton tri-op last week, 50-14. Kopp accounted for six TDs, including four through the air as he passed for 182 yards, completing 12-of-15 attempts.
