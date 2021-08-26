Portage eyes unbeaten start, other area foes meet in rare clash among things to watch Friday

Avoiding a second week slump

Ending a long losing streak is always a great feeling, but what a team does after it is equally as important.

Westfield will try to elude a fall back down to earth Friday as it heads to fellow unbeaten Waterloo following a massive season-opening win over Palmyra-Eagle. The Pioneers put a tally in the winning side of the ledger for the first time in nearly five years over the Panthers with a dominant 34-8 win.

Kash Kangas did a little bit of everything as the junior threw for 88 yards and three scores while rushing for 103 yards and another TD. And despite being undermanned, the Pioneers caged Palmyra-Eagle to just 65 yards on the ground on 28 carries (2.3 yards per attempt).

That task should be markedly harder this week against the Pirates, who plowed their way past Pecatonica/Argyle last Friday, 22-6.

Eugene Wolff did most of the lifting… actually he did pretty much all of it, as the bruising 6-foot, 190-pound senior bulldozed his way for 253 of the Pirates’ 264 rushing yards and all three scores on 28 carries. Wollf ended his night with an average of 9 yards per attempt posing a tall ask for Pioneers defense every down.

Blue Devils face familiar predicament