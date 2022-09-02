Portage football cashes in on Sauk Prairie's missed opportunities to bag second straight win

There were points for both the Portage and Sauk Prairie high school football teams to completely seize momentum Friday night.

In the end, it was the Warriors who grabbed the proverbial brass ring.

Hunter Francis booted a game-winning 35-yard field goal and Portage’s defense forced a late turnover on downs to help rally the Warriors to a 16-14 win over the Eagles in a Badger Small Conference opener.

Senior Gavin Thompson threw for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns while junior Andrew Steinle delivered a crucial sack late Sauk Prairie’s final drive of the game to seal the Warriors’ second straight win.

“It’s a great win obviously, and a great win for our kids. To be in a tight game down the stretch, fourth quarter, and to be able to make some winning football plays to capitalize on it?” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “That’s what it is in the fourth quarter when you’re in a tight game; you have to be able to make those winning plays and we were able to do that tonight.”

Francis’ kick came off the heels of the Warriors (2-1, 1-0 Badger Small) nearly throwing their momentum away. After Thompson hit Ashton Krasovec on a 55-yard strike down the near sideline to find paydirt, Portage went for a two-point conversion and was stuffed by the Eagles as they held a 14-13 lead with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left to play.

Rather than kick it away, the Warriors ran a surprise onside kick which Francis himself recovered.

“You have gut feelings about things and when you get down to the end of game there, you have to try to make winning football plays. We have a lot of confidence in our offense to be able to make those plays, and on that one it didn’t work out like you always hope,” Haak said of the two-point try. “It’s a decision you have to live with but we’re going to keep putting confidence in our kids. We had confidence in them with the onside kick, and that one did pay off.”

That it did, as Portage converted a crucial third down late with a 23-yard pitch-and-catch from Thompson to Keagan Hooker, ultimately setting up Francis’ game-winning field goal with 2:14 remaining and a 16-14 lead.

“Getting the momentum to switch like that, it’s huge and then going down the field and kicking the field goal, that’s big,” Steinle said. “It gave us a lot of confidence because then we knew we were up and just had to finish out the game.”

Still, the job wasn’t finished as the Eagles had one final chance to retake the lead. Sauk Prairie (1-2, 0-1) picked up a crucial third-and-10 with Jackson Breunig finding Carson Brickl for 17 yards and a fresh set of downs with 1:47 to play.

Steinle nearly got to Breunig, who threw for 223 yards and a score, on the completion, and when he had a second chance, he didn’t waste it. After a pair of incompletions and facing another third-and-10, Steinle this time brought down the Eagles’ signal caller for the first time all night to set up fourth-and-17.

After allowing Sauk Prairie to convert on four previous fourth downs, the Warriors shut the door for good forcing another incompletion to force a turnover on downs and seeing out the remaining time.

“We just waited for the right opportunities and the plays were there, we just didn’t make the plays we needed to make,” Sauk Prairie coach Randy Wallace said. “Hats off to Portage, they had two big plays; they got us on a wheel play on the backside in the first half, and then the quarterback had a dime down the sideline in the fourth quarter.”

That backside wheel play — a 26-yard pitch-and-catch from Thompson to Hooker — got the Warriors on the board first early in the second quarter, but it didn’t last. The Eagles marched 71 yards on the ensuing drive, converting three fourth downs before Breunig reached over on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 5:31 left in the opening half.

Sauk Prairie seized its first lead on another fourth down conversion with Breunig hitting Frosch on a 42-yard fade with 0:07 left in the third quarter and a 14-7 lead, but it didn’t hold up.

Sauk Prairie returns home next week when it welcomes reigning Badger Small Conference co-champion Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, while Portage will head to league title contender DeForest.