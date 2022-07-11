Positive energy showing in Beaver Dam football program during first contact session

If you take a look at what’s happening within the Beaver Dam football program, you’ll agree with coach Brock Linde that there’s positive energy circulating from freshmen all the way through the seniors.

For a program that Linde estimates to have over 100 players for the 2022 season, he could tell the Golden Beavers wanted to be out there for the summer’s first contact day, Monday morning.

“These kids are working hard,” Linde said. “They’re improving on and off the field. Every kid in the program has something to offer to the team. It’s our job as coaches to put them in the right position to help the team be successful.

“We’ve had a great offseason in the weight room and the energy has been high. Today is the first day where they get to see in football drills how much more explosive they are, how much stronger they are and how much faster they are. There’s a lot of positive energy right now because these kids understand that their work is paying off.”

Linde said he uses these contact days, which will be held July 12, July 18 and July 19, for the Golden Beavers to not only get out and have fun, but to also get their base offense and defense installed as well as spend time on individual drills.

“Now we’re a year into our offensive philosophy,” Linde said. “It’s trickled into our middle school kids. Our incoming freshmen have much more of a handle on the offense from Day 1, which is great. It’s continuing to work on what was good last year, understanding teams have worked in the offseason to try to figure out how to stop what we do, and then having wrinkles to counter punch what they’re going to do against us. We’re going to continue to build our competitiveness and our depth across the board.”

Beaver Dam finished 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the Badger Large Conference, barely squeaking into the WIAA Division 2 playoffs where the Golden Beavers lost 36-0 to De Pere last season.

However, the Badger Large will have a different outlook than it did in 2021. Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West are joining the league while Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig head over to the Big Eight Conference. DeForest moves over to the Badger Small Conference. The Golden Beavers will still have to contend with Waunakee, Milton, Oregon and Watertown.

“The kids buy in and the kids want to do well,” Linde said. “No one wants to lose and we play in an extraordinary tough conference. If we don’t do what everybody else is doing, it’s not going to look good on the scoreboard. I think we’re caught back up to what other teams are doing. Now we’ve just got to sustain it for years to come. Those 6:30 a.m. workouts aren’t fun, but when there’s 70 kids in there, I think the energy is bound to change.”