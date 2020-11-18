POSTSEASON FOOTBALL PREVIEW: After Cambria-Friesland forced to forfeit, Randolph schedules rematch with Lourdes

It’s turning out to be a roller-coaster week for the Randolph prep football team — but not necessarily in a bad way.
The Rockets were scheduled to play rival Cambria-Friesland in a WIAA Division 6 postseason game, with the winner garnering the right to call itself the champion of the four-team bracket it was assigned to by the WIAA as part of the WIAA’s revamped COVID-19 friendly playoff format.
Instead, C-F has been forced to forfeit the contest because of COVID-19 and the Rockets will get a rematch with Oshkosh Lourdes — which was supposed to play Reedsville for the championship of its bracket prior to Reedsville forfeiting — in a non-WIAA game Thursday night at St. Mary Central in Neenah.
If round two is anything like the Week 5 tilt between the two on Oct. 24, fans will have plenty of reason to give thanks a week early.
In that game, Lourdes prevailed 17-14 in what was a classic slugfest between two teams ranked in the top five in Division 7 — there were seven divisions of rankings each week in the WisSporst.net Coaches Poll but because of the number of teams playing this fall the WIAA had only six divisions for the postseason — at the time.
The Red Knights were ranked second and are still unbeaten (9-0) entering this week’s game, while the Rockets were ranked fourth and are now 7-2 with the other loss coming two weeks against Watertown Luther Prep.
And the game lived up to the billing. Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele hit Jax Rataczak for a 33-yard touchdown with 44 seconds to go in the first half, tying the game at 14. But Lourdes’ Will Pollack booted a 27-yard field goal before halftime to give the Knights the lead, and neither side would score over the final 24 minutes.
For the Rockets to get a different outcome this time around, they’re going to need to find a way to solve a Lourdes defense that has been quite stingy, allowing 13.6 points per game. In that Week 5 game, it was Randolph’s Matt Dykstra (8.1 yards per attempt for 73 rushing yards) that did the bulk of the work in the ground game but it was Haffele (10-of-18 for 116 yards), Rataczak (one catch for the 33-yard TD) and Jordan Tietz (one catch for an 8-yard TD) in the passing game who were responsible for the points on the scoreboard.
The Red Knights didn’t light up the scoreboard, but they did do a little better statistically as QB Joshua Bauer was 22-of-34 for 246 yards for one TD and one interception. He also ran it 17 times for 87 yards and a TD, so slowing Bauer will clearly be Randolph’s top priority as far as keeping Lourdes’ offense in check.
Bauer has orchestrated an aerial attack for Lourdes that is doing most of the work toward a scoring average of 33.4 points per game. The 6-foot, 196-pound signal caller has put up 2,159 passing yards (239.9 per game) with 29 TDs and only six INTs, and he also has chewed up 271 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground. His biggest targets through the air have been 6-2, 175 pound senior Preston Ruedinger (48 catches, 770 yards, 10 TDs) and 5-11, 160 pound senior Jack McKellips (28, 585, seven).
Both receivers burned Randolph in the first contest, as the former had seven catches for 89 yards and the latter had 10 for 115 and a TD.
Defensively, Lourdes has leaned heavily on Charlie Weber (a whopping 82 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles), Pollack (three INTs) and McKellips (three INTs).
Randolph has been a virtual mirror image of Lourdes — only with two losses instead of none — as the team statistics are very similar, with the Rockets averaging 28.6 points on offense and 12.0 points allowed on defense.
The Rockets’ have done the job on offense in large part on the shoulders of the four-headed monster that is Zach Paul (7.8 yards per carry, 807 yards, nine TDs), Haffele (7.3, 438, seven), Tietz (6.0, 312, one) and Dykstra (6.6, 239, three).
Logan Vander Galien has added 109 rushing yards and three TDs while averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.
Haffelle does have 498 passing yards and five TDs, but he’s also thrown four INTs and Randolph has largely picked apart opponents by ground and not air.
Sam Grieger (12 catches, 218 yards, two TDs) has been the recipient of nearly half of Haffele’s production in the passing game.
Defensive, Rataczak has been a terror. The 6-1, 200-pound senior has 19 TFLs, six sacks and three forced fumbles. Grieger, meantime, has six INTs while Travis Alvin has 66 solo tackles, eight TFLs, two sacks, four fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an INT. Dykstra leads the team in solo tackles with 67 and Traiton Lininger has the Rockets’ only pick-six on the season.
Hornets buzz one last time
Like Lourdes and Randolph, Markesan has had to find a new opponent after winning by forfeit in the bracket championship over Weyauwega-Fremont.
So on the docket this week for the Hornets is Coleman, which will come to town on the heels of a 67-0 blowout win over Tomahawk the last time out on Nov. 6. The Cougars are 3-2 on the year and average 39.2 points on offense and 10.2 points allowed on defense.
Cougars’ QB Cayden Bintz has been productive with his limited opportunities to throw the ball, going 16-of-30 for 310 yards, six TDs and two INTs. But Coleman moves the ball mostly on the ground, with four individuals who have 143 or more yards on the year led by Owen Kinziger (6.1 yards per carry for 503 yards and eight TDs).
The Hornets opened the year 0-4 but won their next two prior to last week’s 34-16 loss to Reedsville.
Quarterback Ryan Mast has passed for three TDs and also averages 6.8 yards per rushing attempt for 386 yards and four TDs. Caleb Jahnke has been a solid complement to him on the ground, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt for 356 yards and four TDs.
