POSTSEASON FOOTBALL PREVIEW: After Cambria-Friesland forced to forfeit, Randolph schedules rematch with Lourdes

And the game lived up to the billing. Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele hit Jax Rataczak for a 33-yard touchdown with 44 seconds to go in the first half, tying the game at 14. But Lourdes’ Will Pollack booted a 27-yard field goal before halftime to give the Knights the lead, and neither side would score over the final 24 minutes.

For the Rockets to get a different outcome this time around, they’re going to need to find a way to solve a Lourdes defense that has been quite stingy, allowing 13.6 points per game. In that Week 5 game, it was Randolph’s Matt Dykstra (8.1 yards per attempt for 73 rushing yards) that did the bulk of the work in the ground game but it was Haffele (10-of-18 for 116 yards), Rataczak (one catch for the 33-yard TD) and Jordan Tietz (one catch for an 8-yard TD) in the passing game who were responsible for the points on the scoreboard.

The Red Knights didn’t light up the scoreboard, but they did do a little better statistically as QB Joshua Bauer was 22-of-34 for 246 yards for one TD and one interception. He also ran it 17 times for 87 yards and a TD, so slowing Bauer will clearly be Randolph’s top priority as far as keeping Lourdes’ offense in check.