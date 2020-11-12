POSTSEASON FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Randolph, Cambria-Friesland each open shortened playoffs this week

Battle for the hilltop

Cambria-Friesland has had an up and down season from a scheduling standpoint, starting out 2-1 with games played on each of the season’s first three Friday nights before COVID-19 forced a bye week in Week 4. C-F then won 34-14 in Week 5 against St. John’s Northwester Academies prior to open dates each of the last two weeks.

Now, the Hilltoppers welcome a team with the same moniker in Burlington Catholic Central for a Division 6 first-round playoff game. Second-seeded C-F will be tasked with trying to slowing down third-seeded Catholic Central’s prolific offense that’s putting up 27.8 points per game.

Catholic Central hasn’t done it by chewing up a ton of yards of offense, however, as Max Robson, Neal McCourt and Reid Muellenbach each have between 266 and 306 rushing yards (combining for 866). The trio has also combined for 14 of the team’s 16 TDs.

Like C-F, Catholic Central has played only four of a possible seven games this year, sporting a 2-2 record. And also like C-F, Catholic Central has been off for a bit, last playing on Oct. 16.

On defense, McCourt has a 20 solo tackles, one TFL, two sacks, a forced fumble and two INTs. Cal Miles and Muellenbach also have two sacks and three TFLs apiece and Catholic Central has six INTs as a team.