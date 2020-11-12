POSTSEASON FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Randolph, Cambria-Friesland each open shortened playoffs this week

Last Friday for the first time all season, the Randolph prep football team got stuck in the mud. The wheels were spinning but the Rockets went nowhere.
After averaging 38.5 points per game over the first six weeks and with their only loss coming in a knockdown, drag-em-out heavyweight fight with Oshkosh Lourdes in a match-up of top-four teams in the state that resulted in a 17-14 win for the Red Knights, the Rockets met their match against Watertown Luther Prep.
In a big way, no less, as Luther Prep limited Randolph to only 98 yards of total offense and won 35-0.
Perhaps it wasn’t a total loss, though, as the blowout figures to give the Rockets plenty of motivation for this week’s WIAA Division 6 playoff contest against Ozaukee. Randolph is the top seed in its four-team pod — because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the late start to the year, the WIAA has created four team “regional” brackets, with the first round slated for this week and the winners to meet next week — and will be looking to bounce back by winning against the Warriors.
Travis Alvin was the lone highlight for Randolph in the loss to Luther Prep, finishing with 13 total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. Matt Dykstra led in tackles with 14.
They’ll be looking to try and slow an Ozaukee offense that averages only 15.3 points per game and is coming off a 27-7 loss to Hilbert last Friday. The Warriors do have an effective ground attack, though, as Jack Genzmer is averaging 5.9 yards per carry and has toted the rock for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns.
He has more or less been a one-man show on offense, accounting for 59.2% of the Warriors 1,720 total yards and 56.3% of their 16 total TDs. They don’t have a TD through the air.
Ozaukee does have a winning record on the year despite the offensive shortcomings, entering Friday night’s game at 4-3 in large part thanks to a defense that is yielding only 18.7 points per contest.
The statistical leaders on that side of the ball for the Warriors are Brandon Harbison and Cael Large. Harbison has 39 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2½ sacks, a fumble forced, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Large, meanwhile, has 29 solo tackles, six TFLs, and three interceptions.
Those two linebackers are joined by fellow linebacker Bret Hamm, who has 27 solo tackles, five TFLs and 4½ sacks. And behind them is defensive back Phillip McCarty, who like Large has three INTs.
Defensive end Braxton Gahan has three sacks and an INT while Genzmer in a two-way role has six TFLs and nine sacks from his defensive lineman spot.
Added all together, the Warriors are wreaking havoc on opponents’ passing games, accounting for 22 sacks and nine INTs.
The Rockets, though, are a run-first program, averaging 260.3 yards on the ground per game. That means the Warriors are going to have to flip the script a bit in order to pull off the upset.
Battle for the hilltop
Cambria-Friesland has had an up and down season from a scheduling standpoint, starting out 2-1 with games played on each of the season’s first three Friday nights before COVID-19 forced a bye week in Week 4. C-F then won 34-14 in Week 5 against St. John’s Northwester Academies prior to open dates each of the last two weeks.
Now, the Hilltoppers welcome a team with the same moniker in Burlington Catholic Central for a Division 6 first-round playoff game. Second-seeded C-F will be tasked with trying to slowing down third-seeded Catholic Central’s prolific offense that’s putting up 27.8 points per game.
Catholic Central hasn’t done it by chewing up a ton of yards of offense, however, as Max Robson, Neal McCourt and Reid Muellenbach each have between 266 and 306 rushing yards (combining for 866). The trio has also combined for 14 of the team’s 16 TDs.
Like C-F, Catholic Central has played only four of a possible seven games this year, sporting a 2-2 record. And also like C-F, Catholic Central has been off for a bit, last playing on Oct. 16.
On defense, McCourt has a 20 solo tackles, one TFL, two sacks, a forced fumble and two INTs. Cal Miles and Muellenbach also have two sacks and three TFLs apiece and Catholic Central has six INTs as a team.
C-F also has a three-headed monster in the ground game with Cade Burmania, Owen Jones and Mason Hughes each with between 196 and 329 rushing yards for a combined 800 yards and 11 TDs. Quarterback Kobe Smit has completed 54.8% of his passes for 317 yards, five TDs and three INTs and Drake Burmania has been the most frequent recipient of Smit’s tosses with seven catches for 148 yards and two TDs. He also has a reception for a 2-point conversion.
Around the area
Markesan is the only other team from the area that’s participating in the WIAA’s postseason, however the top-seeded Hornets won by forfeit over fourth-seeded Westfield in a D5 opening round game because Westfield originally chose to participate but then elected not to.
The Hornets are on a bit of a roll with a 68-7 win over Dodgeland two weeks ago prior to a 28-21 win over Palmyra-Eagle last week following an 0-4 start to the year, and they’ll instead play Reedsville in a non-WIAA postseason game before facing second-seeded Weyauwega-Fremont next week in the championship game of the four-team pod. Weyauwega-Fremont advanced because third-seeded Howards Grove also forfeited.
Markesan’s winless start was a bit misleading in that two of the four losses were essentially coin-flip games, with the Hornets suffering a 7-6 loss to Marshall and a 12-8 loss to Cambridge in back-to-back weeks.
Like Westfield and Howards Grove, Dodgeland originally elected to participate in the WIAA postseason but has since opted out, forfeiting to top-seeded Racine Lutheran. The Trojans will instead play host to Pardeeville in a match-up of 0-5 teams.
Fall River/Rio did not choose to participate in the WIAA postseason at any point and will play host to Iowa-Grant.
The Panthers opened the year 0-4, getting shutout in two straight games to start the season and scoring only six points in their fourth game, but have rebounded with a 42-14 win over Fall Creek two weeks ago prior to last week’s 58-14 win over Boscobel.
Fall River/Rio has lost three straight games, most recently suffering a 56-14 defeat to Oshkosh Lourdes—the second-ranked team in the state in D7 (there is no D7 for the WIAA playoffs) according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
Horicon/Hustisford also chose not to participate in the WIAA postseason and has opted close the book on its 2020 campaign after playing only three games because of COVID-19, the last two of those games resulting in victories.
