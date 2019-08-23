Over the past five years, there has been no question who runs the Scenic Bluffs Conference come football season.
The Bangor Cardinals have been nothing short of a conference powerhouse over the last several years, running roughshod over their Scenic Bluff foes since 2014. Heading into the 2019 season, Bangor has won five consecutive outright conference titles and owns a 30-game winning streak in Scenic Bluffs play.
Bangor’s last loss in conference play came way back in 2013, when the Cardinals fell to Brookwood in the final week of the regular season. Since then, they’ve been a buzzsaw for conference and postseason foes alike.
In addition to the five straight conference crowns, Bangor won Division 7 state titles in 2015 and 2017 while also making it to the state semifinals in 2016 and 2018. All told, the Cardinals have been among the final four teams left standing in the Division 7 playoffs in each of the last four years. They’ve also made it to the postseason 11 straight years and 15 times in the last 16 seasons.
After a one-year hiatus, Rick Muellenberg is back as Bangor’s head coach. Kevin Kravik took over as head coach last season and is back to an assistant role with Muellenberg’s return. Muellenberg owns a 143-54 record in 18 seasons as Bangor’s head coach with two state titles and nine conference championships.
There will be plenty of returning talent at his disposal from last year’s state semifinal squad.
Seniors Carter Horstman (running back/inside linebacker) and Grant Manke (offensive lineman/defensive lineman) were each all-conference first-team selections on both sides of the ball in 2018 and are back to lead the way for the Cardinals. Junior Hank Reader was a second-team all-conference pick at outside linebacker and returns as well.
Horstman was named the 2018 Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year after posting 1,776 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Manke was named the conference’s Lineman of the Year.
With 11 starters back, Bangor remains the team to beat in the Scenic Bluffs Conference until proven otherwise. But if there is anyone that could threaten to knock the Cardinals off their perch, it just might be the team that’s been nipping at their heels the past couple years.
Brookwood has made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons and was the conference runner-up in both 2017 and 2018. The Falcons gave Bangor quite the fight last year in what ended up being a 12-0 defensive slugfest won by the Cardinals.
The Falcons bring back eight starters on both offense and defense and 24 letterwinners overall. They do have to replace a pair of key former starters in quarterback Jack Mulvaney and running back Tanner Rynes, but they have a large senior class looking to leave behind a lasting legacy in their final season. Dethroning Bangor and capturing a conference title would certainly do that.
A Week 8 matchup between the Cardinals and Falcons in Bangor undoubtedly will have major ramifications and plenty of hype if both teams take care of business leading up to that game.
Outside those two, Royall figures to be best positioned to potentially make noise in the conference title race. The Panthers continue to make strides under head coach Ryan Olson, having reeled off three consecutive postseason appearances.
With robust numbers in the program along with 17 returning starters and 26 letterwinners from last year, Royall could easily have an influence in the battle for the Scenic Bluffs title in 2019.
