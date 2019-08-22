Ending a long postseason drought flips a switch.
Rather than a far-off goal and a pleasant surprise, getting back to that level becomes the expectation. That’s where the Baraboo High School football team is at this fall, looking to follow up last season’s run to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs — the program’s first since 2006 — with another appearance.
“It didn’t increase numbers... it's really just belief,” sixth-year head coach Steve Turkington said of the impact of making the playoffs. “They expect to make the playoffs now, instead of, ‘hey, that was a surprise.’ We had been building toward that with the program, with the offseason lifting and the way we practice and all the things we do. I don’t think there’s any doubt in their minds they make the playoffs. I think that’s the biggest change — belief.”
It’s going to take a big effort to turn that belief into reality, as the Thunderbirds are replacing 15 key letterwinners from the 2018 campaign that saw them go 4-6, including 4-3 in the Badger North Conference. Among the departed players are All-Badger North running back Mike Wech; tight end Caden Blum; quarterback Brock Turkington; offensive linemen Matt Gust, Brady Quinn and Joe Schick; linebackers Caden Carpenter, Gabe Larson and Joe Zemanovic; and safety Pablo Ramirez. Offensive coordinator Steve Considine also left this summer to take the athletic director job in Lake Mills.
That leaves senior punter Tyson Fry as Baraboo's lone returning all-conference honoree. The T-Birds also bring back a group of 29 returning letterwinners, including two offensive starters and four defensive starters, who are itching to take on larger roles.
“We’ve got to work on fundamentals,” Turkington said Aug. 8 of how the inexperienced T-Birds were faring through the first three days of practice. “This time of year anyways you always work on fundamentals, but we decided as a coaching staff that, 'let’s just start from zero and build.'
“These guys are quick learners and they’ve been giving everything they have, so we’re happy with it so far. ... It’s on the coaches really, just getting these guys coached up. They’re raw. They don’t know what they don’t know right now.”
Senior Ben Florencio, who is making the transition from defensive tackle to inside linebacker and offensive line to tight end, said the coaching staff has been encouraging them to put heir mistakes behind them.
"(Offensive coordinator Randy) Herpel is saying not to say 'my bad,' because you’re just supposed to prove that next drill,'" Florencio said. "I kind of heard that and have been trying not to say 'my bad' or 'I’m sorry' as much.
“I’m still learning a lot too, but I’m also taking that as a role to be an example and not be afraid to ask questions or not be afraid to be aggressive and miss. ... I’m trying to get everybody to go, 'yeah we messed up, but we’ve just got to go faster or harder on the next drill.'”
Florencio hopes to build an optimistic, united attitude that will help the inexperienced team get over the early-season hurdles they'll face.
“We’re trying to get everybody involved," Florencio said of building team camaraderie. "We’re trying to add as many people as we can to this group chat we have... ask to hang out, go out to eat, go sell our cards together... That’s what we need is that positive energy.
“Coach Turkington, he always talks about how he had a Verona team, however many years ago, 2008 I think it was. They didn’t have the most athletic guys, but they had the determination to win. That’s kind of what I’m seeing now."
Building a competitive atmosphere
That determination is manifesting itself in practice. The heavy losses and small senior class mean competition for most starting spots. From senior Graham Langkamp and sophomore Luna Larson at the quarterback spot, to an offensive line looking to replace four starters, almost every position is up in the air heading into the season.
“What’s cool about it is there’s a lot of opportunity,” Turkington said. “We’ve got all these guys that are pretty evenly matched, and they’ve got an opportunity to compete for starting spots. … In years past, there have been guys that just knew they were going to start because they were better athletes. So we’ve just got a lot of competition.”
The open spots should also keep people invested.
“Since there’s a lot of young guys, they didn’t really care about it last year, but the seniors we have are pretty pumped,” said Fry, who will also play fullback and defensive tackle to go with his punting duties. “The upcoming juniors also... some of them played last year and they’re pretty excited.”
“We got people that really showed they wanted to be there, and that’s what matters,” senior left tackle George Fitzwilliams said of what the T-Birds learned during the summer weight lifting program.
The number of available starting spots is also going to mean some players are going to fill in positions they haven't necessarily played in the past, including Florencio.
“I was in strength class one day this past school year and planning on playing defensive line again," Florencio said of his position switch. "Turkington was my strength coach and I was going through my lifts and he said, ‘what do you think about playing inside linebacker this year?’ and I said ‘I’ll do anything you want out of me but I’m not sure if I’m the best person for that role.’ And he said ‘Well, I think you will be because you’re a smart guy and you’ll be able to direct the defense better.’ So for me, that’s just a new responsibility and I have to step up and take that role. I like challenges and I see it as a challenge. ... We have a bunch of juniors that are going to step up and play defensive line, and if I’m able to direct them where to go, that’ll make them all the better."
Navigating the Badger North
It's going to take some time for everything to click for the T-Birds, who will open the season with non-conference games against Milton and Watertown before playing their first two Badger North games on the road — at Sauk Prairie and Beaver Dam. The veterans know the path they need to take to return to the postseason.
“We’ve got to win those four games to make it to the playoffs,” Fitzwilliams said of the T-Birds, who play traditional conference favorites Waunakee, DeForest and Mount Horeb/Barneveld at home. “Our goal is to make it to the playoffs, and then see what we can do beyond that. Focus up on our next game, next day, next second.”
“We’ve just got to tighten up on some of the mental stuff,” Fry added. “I think we have the strength down, but if we really hammer out all the reps, and get all the mental reps down, I think we should be able to blow through the conference. ... Just show them what the real Baraboo is about.”
