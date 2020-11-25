PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo finishes breakthrough year 10th in AP rankings

The Baraboo High School football team finished the 2020 season in the top 10.

The Thunderbirds were ranked 10th among Wisconsin large schools in the final Associated Press state rankings. It was a two-spot drop for the T-Birds, who rose all the way to eighth thanks to a five-game winning streak from mid-October to mid-November.

The streak came to an end Nov. 21, when second-seeded Baraboo suffered a 50-26 home loss to No. 1 Onalaska in the second and final round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.

Baraboo finished 7-2, flipping their record around after going 2-7 in 2019.

Muskego (9-0) finished the season as the unanimous No. 1 pick among large schools, which is for schools with an enrollment of at least 901. Whitefish Bay (7-0) and Franklin (5-1) tied for second with 72 votes, followed by Menomonee Falls (8-1), Mukwonago (7-2), Kaukauna (6-1), Waukesha West (6-2), Union Grove (4-1), Hartland Arrowhead (6-3) and Baraboo (7-2).