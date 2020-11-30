PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo puts 5 individuals on WFCA all-region team

The Baraboo High School class of 2021 will go out with one of the best football seasons in program history.
After going 2-7 in 2019, the group went to work and flipped the script in 2020, literally, putting together a 7-2 season that was the program's best in more than 20 years. The Thunderbirds, who suffered a 50-26 home loss to Onalaska in the second and final round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, ended the season ranked 10th among Wisconsin large schools by The Associated Press.
The team achievements stemmed from a number of individuals having career years, including five Baraboo players earning all-region honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
Kyle Adams, Luna Larson, Quinn Mueller, Owen Nachtigal and Jake Schaefer each received honors in Region 4, as the WFCA whittled down the teams playing through the COVID-19 pandemic into four regions.
Nachtigal is the only Thunderbird to be recognized on both sides of the ball this year, earning honors as a defensive back and running back. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, who co-captained the T-Birds along with Larson, Campbell Koseor and Mason Schultz, took his production up a level after a 2019 campaign that saw him earn all-Badger North Conference honors defensively despite dealing with a hernia surgery.
Nachtigal came back and put up a big season that saw him rush for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns while also making 43 tackles, including one tackle for loss, despite missing some time early on. Nachtigal had 25 carries for 218 yards and three touchdown's in a 43-6 home win over Tomah on Nov. 13 — Baraboo's first playoff win since 2005.
Nachtigal ran behind a veteran, powerful offensive line that was led in part by Adams. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior guard helped block for a unit that ran for 2,493 yards in nine games, for an average of 277.0 rushing yards per game.
Schaefer also helped create holes at tackle, but the WFCA honored the senior for his work on the other side of the ball. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound defensive end bulked up in the offseason and tallied 26 tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery in just five games.
Larson and Mueller cleaned up a lot from their linebacker positions for a Baraboo defense that posted four shutouts and allowed 11.7 points per game.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Larson was in the middle of everything. The junior inside linebacker notched 81 total tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles while also drawing a lot of attention from opponents. Larson, who rarely came off the field, also started at quarterback and led the T-Birds with 1,282 rushing yards, 785 passing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and eight passing touchdowns.
Mueller created havoc from his outside linebacker position. The 5-10, 180-pound senior racked up 36 total tackles, six sacks, one tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He also scored a defensive touchdown, returning a fumble 41 yards during a 24-0 home win over Reedsburg on Oct. 16.
With no official Badger Conference competition due to COVID-19, the T-Birds' final chance for recognition will be when the WFCA all-state teams are released. That will occur in 2021, when this fall's results are combined with the programs who opted to play during the WIAA's newly created spring season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!