PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo puts 5 individuals on WFCA all-region team

The Baraboo High School class of 2021 will go out with one of the best football seasons in program history.

After going 2-7 in 2019, the group went to work and flipped the script in 2020, literally, putting together a 7-2 season that was the program's best in more than 20 years. The Thunderbirds, who suffered a 50-26 home loss to Onalaska in the second and final round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, ended the season ranked 10th among Wisconsin large schools by The Associated Press.

The team achievements stemmed from a number of individuals having career years, including five Baraboo players earning all-region honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Kyle Adams, Luna Larson, Quinn Mueller, Owen Nachtigal and Jake Schaefer each received honors in Region 4, as the WFCA whittled down the teams playing through the COVID-19 pandemic into four regions.

Nachtigal is the only Thunderbird to be recognized on both sides of the ball this year, earning honors as a defensive back and running back. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, who co-captained the T-Birds along with Larson, Campbell Koseor and Mason Schultz, took his production up a level after a 2019 campaign that saw him earn all-Badger North Conference honors defensively despite dealing with a hernia surgery.