Everything started up front for the Baraboo High School football team in 2018.
A senior-laden offensive line carried the Thunderbirds to a 4-3 record in the Badger North Conference and their first WIAA playoff appearance since 2006. The front five will have a different look this year, as multiple-year starters Brady Quinn, Colton Terry, Matt Gust and Joe Schick all graduated, as did tight end Caden Blum.
That leaves George Fitzwilliams as the only remnant from the zone blocking scheme that helped the T-Birds score 15.4 points per game and running back Mike Wech rush for 1,251 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.
“That’s the big question mark for us going in,” head coach Steve Turkington said of the offensive line. “They’re just as big or bigger this year... they’re just inexperienced. They played JV last year, so JV to varsity is a huge jump.
"We’ve got to groom four guys to take spots. ... It’s just a process we’re trying to figure out. We’ve got a lot of guys to choose from, which is a good thing to have. It’s going to drive our team whether our offensive line is good or not. That was the case the first four years I was here, we just couldn’t get any offensive line play that was consistent. Last year we got it going and the expectation is we do it again this year.”
It starts with Fitzwilliams and a group of juniors, including Mason Schultz and Peyton Munch, that show potential.
“We’ve got a really young line,” Fitzwilliams said. “Young, but we’ve got a lot of really big guys, strong guys.”
“The guys last year had probably the most strength that we’ve had,” senior fullback Tyson Fry said of what allowed the line to work in 2018. “The line last year was probably the best line in the whole entire conference. All the guys were super strong, they were bench pressing 1.5 times their weight. They were just animals out there.”
“They were good mentally, too,” Fitzwilliams added. “They all wanted to win and succeed. That’s kind of what brings it all together — strength, smarts and drive.”
The coaching staff entered practice looking to find not only strong individuals but also a group that meshes well when put together.
“That junior core group has been together so long and they’re so good with each other that they’re collaborating really well," senior tight end Ben Florencio said. "They all kind of know what each other’s playing styles is.”
Florencio, who will be asked to lead the Baraboo defense from his inside linebacker position, feels that the offensive line is in good shape with Schultz at center.
“He’s doing a really good job leading and I’m just going to sit back and let him go," Florencio said of Schultz. "If we have one person we’re listening to, then that’s good and I can step back. Defense is my time to step up a little bit.
“When it comes to the offensive line though, when it comes to doing plays and running a scrimmage, I’m going to let Mason take that role. … Obviously we all have our part on the offense, but Mason is better to lead there.”
Herpel takes over the offense
It'll be up to offensive coordinator Randy Herpel to tweak the offense to fit the new-look roster. Herpel, who spent the last three years as the head coach at Randolph High School, is replacing Steve Considine and will have the freedom to make adjustments to the Base I offense Turkington is implementing.
“I designed the offense last year and Steve (Considine) took it and just ran with it and did all kinds of extra stuff," said Turkington, who will coordinate the defense for the second straight year. "But Randy Herpel is here and he’s our offensive coordinator. He was going to be just our offensive line coach and then Steve left, so I said, 'Randy, it’s yours if you want to take the offense.' ... It’ll be very, very similar to last year. Maybe his own tweaks, Steve had his stuff that he liked to do, which I was all on board with. ... That’s how I’ve laid it out with Randy, said ‘here’s the basic structure, now you can add your personality to it.’”
The offensive line also will be blocking for a new crop of skill players. Wech and Blum were Baraboo's leading rusher and receiver, respectively, last year, while Alex Brown, Caden Carpenter and Joe Zemanovic are also gone, as is two-year starting quarterback Brock Turkington.
The 2019 T-Birds have a good start with the 5-foot-9, 205-pound Fry at fullback, as well as junior fullback Campbell Koseor. They'll be looking to lead running backs Owen Nachtigal and Kane Mahoney through holes, while Graham Langkamp and Luna Larson have been taking repetitions at quarterback.
Learning to play together
With a young offense, Florencio knows it'll be important to stay positive, something that he saw the offense struggle with when things weren't going well last season.
“I wished that I was on offense sometimes, because I could be in that huddle in their ear, picking them up and making sure that they’re not getting down on themselves," Florencio said. "I’m excited to do that this year."
Florencio said that he saw what that can mean to a team when he was a sophomore and watched the way senior Evan Vodak led the T-Birds in 2017.
“He was playing both ways all the time, and kick returns, and as a sophomore I was only on special teams for varsity," Florencio said of Vodak, Baraboo's leading rusher that season. "I’d come out on the field and I’d see him and he’d just be dog tired, sweaty, beat up, but he’d always be, ‘come on guys, let’s go, keep going, heads up,’ and we’d be getting beat 35-0 and he’s out there the whole time busting his butt.”
Florencio hopes to have the same mindset in the huddle this fall.
“We’re all pretty optimistic, we’re picking each other up," Florencio said. "Everyone knows who made the mistake, we don’t need to say it out loud, just got to trust that they’ll fix it the next time. … Yeah everything’s on the line, but it’s also a game. You don’t want to ruin a bond between two people just because somebody missed a block or something like that. Just keep it light because everybody’s made mistakes.”
Fitzwilliams is excited to strap it up with whoever lines up beside him.
“You've got to put it all out there, it’s the last time you get to do it,” he said. “I for sure am not playing football in college, let alone any sport, so you’ve just got to give it when you can. Leave everything out there.”
