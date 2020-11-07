PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo seeded second in Division 2, Sauk Prairie left out of playoffs

The Baraboo High School football program has two postseason wins in its history.

The Thunderbirds will get a chance to add to that this month, as they earned a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and will open regional play by hosting No. 3 Tomah on Friday.

The T-Birds will double up their all-time playoff win total at best, as the COVID-19 pandemic and the delayed start of the season caused the WIAA to make significant changes to the postseason. The governing body split 196 teams into six divisions for a two-week postseason that will consist of four-team regional brackets.

The winner of the Baraboo (6-1) and Tomah (4-2) game will advance to take on No. 1 Onalaska (3-2) or No. 4 Portage (3-2) on Nov. 20. Tomah, which plays in the Mississippi Valley Conference, has won three straight games, including Friday's 35-20 home win over La Crosse Aquinas.

Baraboo, which ended a 12-year playoff drought in 2018, has won two playoff games in its 100-plus year history — one in 1996 and one in 2005.