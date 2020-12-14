PREP FOOTBALL: Baraboo's Larson named second-team all-state

Luna Larson rarely came off the field this fall.

That impact in all three phases made the Baraboo junior a second-team all-state selection by The Associated Press.

Larson was recognized as an all-purpose player after a big season in which he played quarterback, inside linebacker and punter on a Baraboo team that went 7-2 for the program's best record in more than 20 years.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder finished the year — his third on varsity — with 81 total tackles, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles for a Baraboo defense that posted four shutouts and allowed 11.7 points per game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Offensively, Larson tallied 1,282 rushing yards, 785 passing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns and eight passing touchdowns. The second-year starting quarterback directed an offense that ran for 2,493 yards and averaged 31.6 points per game in nine games.

Larson received all-region honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association along with senior teammates Kyle Adams, Quinn Mueller, Owen Nachtigal and Jake Schaefer.

The Associated Press named University of Wisconsin recruit Hunter Wohler, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior safety at Muskego, as the AP player of the year for the second consecutive season.