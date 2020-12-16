PREP FOOTBALL: Becker named team MVP as Baraboo hands out postseason awards

There was no shortage of individuals that played a part in the Baraboo prep football team's breakthrough 2020 season.
The Thunderbirds recognized them all during a recent banquet following a season that saw Baraboo go 7-2, beat every conference team on its schedule and finish the season ranked eighth in Division 2 by the state's coaches and 10th among large schools by The Associated Press.
"This team was successful because they worked hard, didn't care who got the credit, and cared for one another," Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said. "They were the definition of a team. A team that all future Baraboo football teams should aspire to emulate."
That started in the offseason, where a large senior class led the push for improvement after a 2-7 season in 2019. That driven class of 2021 included Kyle Adams, Clayton Teasdale, Peyton Munch, Quinn Mueller, Amadeo Tijerina, Owen Nachtigal, Michael McCabe, Jacob Bebber, Forrest Bailey, Jake Schaefer, Mason Schultz, Justin Philipp, Campbell Koseor, Bronson Schultz, Ryan Schauf, Darius Jones, Isaac Brewer and Aaron Becker, as well as managers Jorja Larson and Grace Schell.
A number of seniors picked up individual honors during the banquet, starting with lineman Aaron Becker being a unanimous pick for MVP.
"Aaron represented everything that this team was about — selflessness, hard work and team," Turkington said. "Aaron worked hard over the past three years to transform himself as a football player — showing up at 5:30 a.m. to get extra work in before 6 a.m. team workouts. He was committed to doing what would best help the team be successful. His teammates showed their respect by voting Aaron as MVP."
Schaefer earned the Tom Brock Memorial that goes to an outstanding Baraboo offensive/defensive lineman, while Nachtigal received the Rudy Peterson Memorial for commitment to success of the team; McCabe earned Garner Smith Memorial for special teams player of the year; Koseor was named Lifter of the Year for being the hardest worker in the weight room; and junior Luna Larson earned the Golden Helmet Award for best representing the team on and off the field.
Larson also received statewide honors. The quarterback and linebacker was named second-team all-state by The Associated Press, while he was joined by Adams, Mueller, Nachtigal and Schaefer on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region 4 team.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!