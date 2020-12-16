PREP FOOTBALL: Becker named team MVP as Baraboo hands out postseason awards

A number of seniors picked up individual honors during the banquet, starting with lineman Aaron Becker being a unanimous pick for MVP.

"Aaron represented everything that this team was about — selflessness, hard work and team," Turkington said. "Aaron worked hard over the past three years to transform himself as a football player — showing up at 5:30 a.m. to get extra work in before 6 a.m. team workouts. He was committed to doing what would best help the team be successful. His teammates showed their respect by voting Aaron as MVP."