Maybe it still seems like the 2018-19 school year just ended, but the 2019 high school football season will be here before you know it.
In fewer than three weeks, football practices will resume. Shortly thereafter, the first scrimmages of the summer will take place. And in just five weeks’ time, the Friday night lights will fire back up as the 2019 WIAA high school football regular season officially gets underway.
For the South Central Conference, this means its first season as an eight-team football conference in nearly two decades.
The South Central boasted eight teams up until 2001, when Baraboo, Portage and Reedsburg all left for the Badger North Conference. Those three teams were replaced by Lodi and Poynette, leaving the SCC to operate as a seven-team conference for five years. In 2006, Lodi and Poynette bolted for the Capitol North Conference and were replaced by Wautoma.
Since then, the South Central has functioned as a six-team conference consisting of Mauston, Adams-Friendship, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield and Wisconsin Dells. Life as a six-team conference can be a burden when it comes to scheduling for athletic directors and school administrators, so the conference’s schools started to look for additional schools in the conference or an exit plan.
At least for football, the SCC has received its remedy. Once statewide football-only conference realignment goes into effect for the 2020 season, Poynette will make its return to the South Central along with the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake co-op.
In the meantime, the South Central will make its return to an eight-team football conference with Black River Falls and Gale-Ettrick Trempealeau joining the SCC for just the 2019 season. The WIAA approved the move in the winter of 2018 prior to the statewide conference realignment plan being unveiled later in the summer.
The two schools come to the South Central from the Coulee Conference, where both found a fair amount of success in recent history. Since 2002, both schools have captured at least a share of the Coulee Conference title six times each, including sharing the conference crown in 2009.
Black River Falls has 23 playoff appearances in school history, all coming since 1983. This includes a stretch of 15 consecutive postseason trips from 1992 to 2006. The Tigers also made the playoffs in both 2009 and 2010 followed by four straight trips from 2012 to 2015.
After a dismal 1-8 record in 2011, Black River Falls rebounded with the most successful season in school history. The Tigers started the season 11-0, including three playoff wins to make state for the first time in program history. In the Division 4 state semifinals, they fell to eventual state champion Somerset.
However, Black River Falls has struggled over the past few seasons, going 4-23 since 2016.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau has been a model of ruthless, unwavering consistency over the past two decades.
The Red Hawks made their first two postseason appearances in 1981 and 1982. After a 16-year drought, they finally returned to the playoffs in 1998 and have been a postseason mainstay since.
In the past 21 seasons, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau has made the playoffs 19 times, including 11 consecutive appearances from 2003 to 2013 and in each of the last four years.
For Mauston, this means an extra pair of challengers as it looks to defend its status as conference champion.
Last year, the Golden Eagles captured their first South Central Conference championship since 2000 and secured their fourth consecutive playoff berth. It’s just the second time in school history that they have made the postseason in four straight seasons. A return trip to the playoffs this year would make the current streak the longest in program history.
Mauston faces the conference newcomers in back-to-back weeks in September.
The Golden Eagles host Black River Falls Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. and hit the road to take on Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)