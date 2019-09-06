Max Raymond and Cade Burmania each scored three touchdowns, leading Cambria-Friesland to an easy 53-8 non-conference victory over Wild Rose on Friday night in Cambria.
Raymond’s second touchdown came on defense, as he returned an interception 45 yards for a score. It was the third straight game Cambria-Friesland has returned an interception for a touchdown. The Cambria-Friesland defense forced five turnovers on the night.
Burmania, who had five receptions for 87 yards, scored two of his touchdowns on passes from quarterback Joseph Pulver. He also ran one in from 5 yards out.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 53, WILD ROSE 8
Wild Rose;0;0;8;0;—;8
Cambria-Friesland;19;28;0;6;—;53
C-F —Raymond 7 pass from Pulver (kick no good), 9:10, 1st.
C-F —Raymond 45 INT return (Smit kick), 7:38, 1st.
C-F —Burmania 28 pass from Pulver (kick no good), 00:13, 1st.
C-F —Burmania 23 pass from Pulver (Smit kick), 7:38, 2nd.
C-F —Burmania 5 run (Pulver run), 4:59, 2nd.
C-F —Raymond 18 run (Smit kick), 3:11, 2nd.
C-F —Papp 10 run (kick no good), 2:13, 2nd.
WR —Schmidtke 15 pass from Ramczyk (Ramczyk run), 00:22, 3rd.
C-F —Jones 22 run (run failed), 3:47, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — WR 7, C-F 17. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WR 20-38, C-F 34-178. Passing yards — WR 50, C-F 124. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WR 6-15-3, C-F 9-9-0. Fumbles-lost — WR 2-2, C-F 1-0. Penalties-yards — WR 4-40, C-F 6-36.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: WR, Ramczyk 11-28. C-F, Raymond 9-75, Burmania 5-34.
Passing: WR, Ramczyk 2-6-0, 27, Wildner 4-9-3, 23. C-F, Pulver 6-6-0-94, Smit 3-3-0-30.
Receiving: WR, Schmidtke 3-31. C-F —Burmania 5-87, Raymond 1-7.
