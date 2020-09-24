PREP FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland has low numbers, but there's still high expectations

The guys Bylsma will have touching the ball are easier to decipher. Senior Kobe Smit has taken on a bigger leadership role for the Hilltoppers this year as he returns as the starting quarterback. He took over for Joseph Pulver early last season and completed 38.2% of his passes for 558 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. He also threw seven interceptions last season.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this and hopefully I can be a lot better,” Smit said. “I’ve been practicing all summer, trying to get better and quicker, and stronger. I’m really excited.”

“I’m liking that we’re going back to the Wing-T because I think I’m a better play-action passer,” Smit added. “I can hit Griffin (Hart) out on routs as well as Cade (Burmania). I’m liking that I’ve got those running backs. They’re really quick and when they get out on the field, nobody can stop them.”

Hart will play at tight end, and even though the position is a glorified tackle in the Wing-T attack, Bylsma said the Hilltoppers will try to spread the ball out and use Hart’s athleticism in the play-action pass.

“We’re hoping to stretch the field a little bit. In the traditional Wing-T attack, it’s the play action that highlights the tight end,” Bylsma said. “We’ll see how he develops in that role.”