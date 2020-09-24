PREP FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland has low numbers, but there's still high expectations

Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma and his coaching staff have some work to do heading into the 2020 prep football season.
The Hilltoppers graduated 11 seniors and have only 24 players returning from last season. The Hilltoppers’ roster is heavy on seniors and juniors, but is light on sophomores and freshmen heading into the season.
“The key will be how we can put together an offensive line and overall how healthy we can stay,” Bylsma said.
Cambria-Friesland’s offense will be using a Wing-T attack this season, and Bylsma said the best compliment a coach can give any player in the program is “you can play guard,” because the position is important for the play action.
Right now, Bylsma said seniors Eli Lehman and Austin Braaksma will start on the offensive line. And juniors Spencer Wiersma and Benji Szytz, along with sophomore Tate DeJager, will also see time there.
They just don’t know where they might be playing. Wiersma is normally a center, but has been practicing at guard and tackle. Bylsma said Szytz is fast enough to play guard and has played center in the past. And sophomore Tate DeJager has seen playing time at the tackle position as well.
“The problem is every night we put them in different spots,” Bylsma said. “One night you’re a tackle and the next night you’re a guard, because we want to see what you can do. We’re just looking for guys that understand the scheme and have the technique, then we’ll go from there.”
The guys Bylsma will have touching the ball are easier to decipher. Senior Kobe Smit has taken on a bigger leadership role for the Hilltoppers this year as he returns as the starting quarterback. He took over for Joseph Pulver early last season and completed 38.2% of his passes for 558 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. He also threw seven interceptions last season.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for this and hopefully I can be a lot better,” Smit said. “I’ve been practicing all summer, trying to get better and quicker, and stronger. I’m really excited.”
“I’m liking that we’re going back to the Wing-T because I think I’m a better play-action passer,” Smit added. “I can hit Griffin (Hart) out on routs as well as Cade (Burmania). I’m liking that I’ve got those running backs. They’re really quick and when they get out on the field, nobody can stop them.”
Hart will play at tight end, and even though the position is a glorified tackle in the Wing-T attack, Bylsma said the Hilltoppers will try to spread the ball out and use Hart’s athleticism in the play-action pass.
“We’re hoping to stretch the field a little bit. In the traditional Wing-T attack, it’s the play action that highlights the tight end,” Bylsma said. “We’ll see how he develops in that role.”
Burmania, who lined up in the slot last year, will get a crack at playing running back during the season. He was second on the team with 12 receptions for 266 yards, but led with four touchdown receptions. He was also second on the team with 36 carries for 296 yards and four touchdowns.
Bylsma is trying to replace Max Raymond, a first-team All-Trailways Small Conference running back last season who ran for 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’ll be doing it with a committee of talent along with Burmania.
Senior Mason Hughes, who has been an offensive lineman the last three years, has “been a running back in the making” according to Bylsma and will finally get his chance at being the downhill-type of back the Hilltoppers could use. Senior Owen Jones will see some reps in the backfield along with junior Alex Tenfel, who has been a great special teams player in years past. Tenfel could also see time at receiver. And sophomore Drake Burmania, Cade’s brother, could see time in the backfield too.
It’s an abundance of talent for Smit to distribute the ball to this season.
“I definitely have a lot more confidence now,” Smit said. “I feel way more comfortable now that the guys know what I can do.”
While Smit is excited to see what the Hilltoppers can do on offense, Bylsma said there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the defense. He said Jim Knutson, who has called the defense for the last 31 seasons, will switch from a four-man front to a three-man front and “turn the linebackers loose.”
Hughes and Hart will man the linebackers along with Braaksma. Meantime, Bylsma said he’s excited to see what Lehman can do on the defensive line because he was hurt for the majority of the season last year and didn’t get a chance to show his talent.
“It’s the athleticism,” Bylsma said of what fans should be excited about on defense this season.
And that could boil down for a great season for the Hilltoppers.
“We expect to be one of the upper teams of the district,” Bylsma said. “For that to happen, we have to play with a sharper mental edge than we played last year.”
