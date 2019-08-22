When describing Cambria-Friesland football, senior quarterback Joseph Pulver said it best: “It’s Cambria football. Everyone knows what it is.”
Pulver was referring to how the Cambria-Friesland prep football team has relied heavily on the running game over the years, with only a few forward passes sprinkled in. It's been a formula that's worked well over the years, so why change?
Last season, the Hilltoppers rushed for 1,970 yards and 26 touchdowns while only throwing for 801 yards and nine touchdowns. But this season, with an abundance of skilled players returning, coach Jim Bylsma said teams could see Pulver sling it more than usual.
“We’re throwing the ball,” Bylsma said with a smirk. “For us, that used to be taboo.”
Apparently, not anymore.
Even last year, Pulver showed he could throw it when given the chance. He ended the regular season completing 6-of-8 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-0 victory over Randolph.
“Around here, that’s like penguins flying,” Bylsma said. “It doesn’t happen that often. We’ve worked on that. We’ve worked on putting in a package that suits his talents."
Bylsma has Mason Owen, Griffin Hart, Cade Burmania, Junior Ocampo-Ramirez, Austin Braaksma, Alex Tenfel and Sam Leystra all returning, and each one can make plays in space.
“If I get the ball to them, they’ll make a play,” said Pulver, who completed 56% (42 of 75) of his passes for 737 yards and eight touchdowns last season. “They’re all great athletes. The pressure is all on me just to get them the ball. They’ll do the rest.”
“I’m excited with what kind of players we have, the ability (we have) and I just want to play in some games,” Ocampo-Remirez added.
Pulver also has Max Raymond returning. Raymond led the Toppers with 725 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last season. Raymond was also second on the team with 10 receptions for 162 yards and a couple touchdowns, so he’s shown the capability of catching the ball out of the backfield.
The other thing that Bylsma pointed to that allows the Hilltoppers to throw the ball more this season is that it fits with the current offensive system he has in place.
“Anything that we change has to fit our program, because our program has been very successful,” Bylsma said. “It has to fit a package that we already have. And it has to be something that’s easily transferable and easily teachable that the kids can just add to their repertoire.”
By adding another component to the game, Bylsma and Pulver both agreed that it should help rectify an average 2018 season that saw the team finish 4-5 in the regular season and qualify for the postseason with a 4-3 Trailways Small Conference record.
“It’s been two years since we won a conference title and we figure that’s too long of a gap,” said Bylsma, who last led the Hilltoppers to a league title in 2016. “That’s the initial goal, is to get back to the conference title race.”
Last season, Cambria-Friesland finished fourth in the Trailways Small Conference with a 4-3 record. The Toppers' three conference losses came against Fall River, Johnson Creek and Oshkosh Lourdes -- three teams that finished tied for first place in the league with identical 6-1 records.
In each of those conference loss, the Hilltoppers held early leads, only to lose late.
“There were times last year where we thought we were in it, but we couldn’t finish,” Bylsma said. “The immediate goal is to finish in big games.”
Pulver said the team is using those losses as motivation to have an even better season in 2019.
“I’m looking forward to proving people wrong,” Pulver said. “They think we’re not going to be any good and I can’t wait to prove them wrong.”
Proving doubters wrong will come easier now that players’ have grown since last season. Last season the Toppers had just four seniors on the roster, and having a young squad was noticeable at times, because they didn’t have the size necessary to compete.
“Part of the whole adage is football is a senior’s game and a numbers game,” Byslma said. “They would wear us down in the second half and pull ahead. Now, these guys have senior bodies.
“We’re not thinking that’s going to happen anymore.”
