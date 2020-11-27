PREP FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland's Lehman overcomes serious injury, ends career as Trailways' top Offensive Lineman

Recently, Cambria-Friesland football coach Jim Bylsma had the privilege of reading off the All-Trailways Conference awards his Hilltoppers earned during the morning announcements at Cambria-Friesland High School.
Superintendent Tim Raymond was walking through the hallways, but was floored when Bylsma got to the offensive linemen. When Bylsma said senior Eli Lehman earned first-team all-conference, Raymond stopped dead in his tracks, gave a big fist bump, and kept walking.
Raymond took two steps before Bylsma announced the Trailways coaches also voted the 6-foot-5, 300-pound wall of a man as the Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Raymond did a double fist bump and said, “You’ve earned it, kid.”
“Too often in this world you just simply expect things or they think if I work, it should happen,’ Raymond said over videocall on Tuesday. “When faced with adversity they say, ‘I didn’t get this or I didn’t get that because of it.' Eli worked through it.
“Eli got the double fist bump and a big smile. Dog gone it, you overcame a heck of a lot of adversity where others would’ve given up. He actually did. We talk about the heart of a lion and this and that. I’m much more character and this was a young man who as a sophomore showed me his character. He did things that everyone else was scared to do because it was a lot of work.”
Five years earlier Lehman finished his eighth grade football season on a Thursday and by Sunday was in the emergency room because of a swollen left ankle.
“It was my left ankle and pretty much, what my doctors think, I got kicked in Week 2 and this was after Week 8 that I went into the ER,” Lehman said of playing through an ankle injury. “They think it opened up a wound in my ankle. It swelled up a little bit, but it wasn’t like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to go to the hospital.’ I think I was out for three plays and I went right back in. On the bus ride home, I tried putting on my regular shoes and it was really difficult.”
The pain got worse over the season and Lehman said the injury formed Osteomyelitis, an infection in the bone by traveling through the bloodstream, which is why he went into the ER. Lehman needed two surgeries and was put on a 24-7 IV pump of antibiotics for several weeks. He was out for seven months, missing the entire basketball season.
“It was a very serious injury where, if I remember correctly, if we would’ve waited one more day, I could’ve lost my leg and maybe another day I could’ve lost my life,” Lehman said.
Despite losing his winter season, Lehman still kept chugging along and was able to play football for Cambria-Friesland his freshman year. It wasn’t until after the season ended that he was caught in the school's weight room by Raymond, Cambria-Friesland superintendent, where a bond formed and they worked together to heal the left ankle.
“No offense to Eli, his technique needed work," Raymond said. "I said, ‘Would you like me to work out with you?’ He said, ‘Sure, as long as I didn’t smell too bad.’ We put together the 'Bigger, Faster, Stronger' workout and there were days where the crew grew to about five or six at the biggest.
“Having been a coach for 20 years in wrestling and football, it was never about winning or losing. It was always about the work put into to make that happen. We had a saying, ‘If you work, the winning will happen, and if it doesn’t happen, you did everything to get there and that’s what counts.’ We talked about those things after workouts.”
One thing that was talked about between Raymond and Lehman was how the ankle injury might affect Lehman mentally. Given injuries can happen at anytime in football, Lehman said the injury “definitely did hit me pretty hard” in thinking he could get injured again.
“I remember Mr. Raymond saying I looked timid and I didn’t want to get hurt, but it’s when you feel timid is when a lot of times you do get hurt,” Lehman said of his sophomore season. “You try to protect yourself and leave yourself vulnerable in other places.”
That’s why Raymond never wanted to bring up the injury during workouts in the weight room, or during practices, for much of Lehman’s high school career.
“For Eli, I think the No. 1 thing is what he had talked about, the idea of if you’re thinking about the injury you can’t build,” Raymond said. “You can’t build to the capacity that you want to. We never talked about it. We never acknowledged it. Eli was drinking the juice that I would feed him that it truly is mind over matter. It’s not the pain. It’s get yourself to the place that others don’t go to strengthen yourself.”
Raymond said they used the saying, “Get the ugly on” during workouts and Lehman did just that over the last four years. Raymond said he worked on speed development, jumping, plyometrics and band work with Lehman.
“All of that was, really, also strengthening and taking what was a weakness and make it a strength,” Raymond said. “Great athletic trainers do that. If you have a really good athletic trainer, if you have someone with an injury they often times come back with the part that was broken was stronger than before. We didn’t focus on it. We just went to work and focused on making the whole body stronger. It was knowing that it was there, but not letting it in any way, shape or form weigh us down.”
Raymond and Lehman both focused on technique during the workouts. With the size that Lehman is, being fast wasn’t an option, but beating the lineman a foot or two in front of him was more important. As his football days continued, Lehman said his reaction after the snap increased since his freshman season.
“Eli really learned whether it was in the fitness center or workouts in football, I could see the difference in the technique,” Raymond said. “That’s one of the reasons why he was faster. You’re better at it because he worked out.”
Lehman missed most of his junior season due to ankle injuries. But that and the COVID-19 pandemic never stopped him from having an incredible senior season. The mammoth of a man helped the Hilltoppers finish with a 4-2 overall record — having missed a couple due to COVID-19 related issues — and 1-1 in the Trailways Conference.
Lehman helped spur the offense's success, helping pave the way for 1,188 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. That work also helped the Toppers throw for 406 yards and seven more scores.
“I wasn’t really thinking, ‘Oh boy, I hope I don’t get injured this game and I’m out for the whole season,'” Lehman said. “I was thinking, ‘I hope we can hit as hard as we can, that we can have all the strength and all the wisdom and knowing our plays as the ball was getting snapped.’”
The season was a success and soon after he received a call from Bylsma, which had woken him up from a nap to tell him that he received first-team honors in the Trailways.
“I’m like, ‘That’s awesome," Lehman recalled.’" Then he says, ‘Yeah, and are you sitting down because you’ve also won Offensive Lineman of the Year.’ I’m like, ‘Now that is really awesome.’
“It felt great. I’m not even sure I’ve played in a winning season before this year. For my senior year, it was surreal almost. It felt amazing. I was playing with my best buds. It was just awesome.”
