PREP FOOTBALL: Cambria-Friesland's Lehman overcomes serious injury, ends career as Trailways' top Offensive Lineman

“For Eli, I think the No. 1 thing is what he had talked about, the idea of if you’re thinking about the injury you can’t build,” Raymond said. “You can’t build to the capacity that you want to. We never talked about it. We never acknowledged it. Eli was drinking the juice that I would feed him that it truly is mind over matter. It’s not the pain. It’s get yourself to the place that others don’t go to strengthen yourself.”

Raymond said they used the saying, “Get the ugly on” during workouts and Lehman did just that over the last four years. Raymond said he worked on speed development, jumping, plyometrics and band work with Lehman.

“All of that was, really, also strengthening and taking what was a weakness and make it a strength,” Raymond said. “Great athletic trainers do that. If you have a really good athletic trainer, if you have someone with an injury they often times come back with the part that was broken was stronger than before. We didn’t focus on it. We just went to work and focused on making the whole body stronger. It was knowing that it was there, but not letting it in any way, shape or form weigh us down.”