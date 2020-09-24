PREP FOOTBALL: Capital Newspapers All-Decade Team

WIDE RECEIVER

Matt Sosinsky, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, 2008-11: All-State as a senior in 2011; Honorable Mention All-State in 2010; in 2011 was Trailways Large Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year and WisSports.net Al Toon Award winner given to the top senior wide receiver in the state; three-time All-Trailways Large first team selection; holds state record for 51 career TD receptions, is second all-time with 3,544 career yards and is tied for third with 206 career receptions; led state in receptions (69) and yards (1,134) as a junior; Compiled 74 receptions for 1,269 yards as a senior and his 22 TDs that year are tied with four others for third most in a single season in state history; Has 10th most receiving yards in a single game in state history (304).

Drew Bernhagen, Markesan, 2014-17: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2017; All-Region in 2016; three-year first-team All-Trailways Large Conference; compiled 2,702 career yards and 38 TDs on 126 receptions; His 18 receiving touchdowns as a junior is tied for seventh-most in a single season in state history; averaged 21.4 yards per reception and 84 yards per game in his three-year varsity career; had 1,107 career rushing yards and 14 TDs; 1