PREP FOOTBALL: Capital Newspapers All-Decade Team

Plenty of area teams had banner seasons over the last decade.
From a first-ever state championship for Lodi in 2017, to deep playoff runs by Cambria-Friesland, Columbus and Markesan, there was plenty to cheer about.
At the heart of all that success were some impressive individual performances. From state record setting seasons to prosperous multi-year careers, players from Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Juneau, Marquette and Sauk Counties made plenty of noise.
Here's a look at the top players from 2010-2019 as compiled by Capital Newspapers staff.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Peyton Henry, Columbus, 2013-16: Second-team All-Capitol North as a senior in 2016, honorable mention in 2015; compiled a 21-3 record as two-year starter; finished with 4,568 total yards for his career and 59 total TDs; 2,680 career passing yards, 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions, including 1,477 yards, 15 TDs and four INTs as a senior, completing 59% of his passes; 1,888 career rushing yards and 26 TDs, including 1,190 yards and 18 TDs as a senior.
Carson Clark, Markesan, 2014-17: Honorable mention All-State by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior in 2017; Trailways Large Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a senior, first team all-Trailways Large in 2016 and second team in 2015; four-year starter who is seventh in state history in career TD passes (81) and 26th in state history in career passing yards (5,989); 102.9 career passer rating; 2,156 career rushing yards with 20 TDs.
Dylan Schmitt, Horicon/Hustisford, 2016-19: Honorable mention All-State as a senior in 2019, All-Region in 2018; Trailways Large Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019; Beaver Dam Daily Citizen Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019; two-year starter who compiled 2,807 passing yards, 33 TDs and 17 interceptions in his career; rushed for 2,167 career yards and 32 TDs; accounted for 2,614 total yards, including 1,470 passing, and 31 TDs as a senior; completed 57.6% of his career passes.
Honorable mention: Cullen Pedersen, New Lisbon, 2010-13; Miles Saylor, Necedah, 2014-17; Luke Figol, Fall River, 2015-18; Gunnar Pedersen, New Lisbon, 2016-19.
RUNNING BACK
R.J. Shelton, Beaver Dam, 2009-12: All-State as a senior in 2012, honorable mention All-State as a junior and sophomore; first team All-State by the Associated Press as a senior, second team AP All-State as a junior; Wisconsin Little Ten Conference Player of the Year as a senior, unanimous first team all-Wisconsin Little Ten in 2011, first team in 2010 and second team in 2009; finalist for the WisSports.net Elroy Crazy Legs Hirsch Award given to the state's top senior running back; four-year starter who is 31st in state history with 5,106 career rushing yards, including 2,052 yards and 34 TDs as a junior; averaged 137.6 yards per game and 8.3 yards per carry for his career; his 84 total career TDs account for 506 career points, 23rd-most in state history; holds 16 school records.
Kris Manning, Necedah, 2009-12: All-State as a senior in 2012; All-Region as a junior; Scenic Bluffs Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012; Second team all-SBC as a sophomore; rushed for 5,779 career yards and 79 TDs in four-year career; 8th on all-time rushing list in state history; rushed for 2,116 yards and 25 TDs as a senior; scored 20-plus TDs as a senior and and as a junior.
Kyle Becker, Pardeeville, 2010-13: All-Region in 2012 and 2013; Trailways Large Offensive Player of the Year in 2013; first team All-Trailways Large in 2012; rushed for 4,409 career yards and 48 TDs, including 2,031 yards and 22 TDs as a senior; rushed for 438 yards in team’s 34-28 loss to Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, good for ninth-best performance in state history
Jacob Heyroth, Lodi, 2014-17: AP State Player of the Year and Capitol North Offensive Player of the Year in 2017; first team All-Capitol North in 2016; Captain of 2017 Division 4 State championship winning team; Compiled 4,370 career yards and 55 TDs, including 2,909 yards yards and 36 TDs as a senior; led state in rushing as a senior, when he had fourth-best individual season in rushing yards.
Honorable mention: Christian Moore, Royall, 2009-12; Andrew DeYoung, Cambria-Friesland, 2011-14; Mekhi Haugen, Rio, 2013-16; Noah Larson, Baraboo, 2013-16; Tyler Jirousek, Mauston, 2015-18; Nate Oestreich, Dodgeland, 2016-19; Max Raymond, Cambria-Friesland, 2016-19.
WIDE RECEIVER
Matt Sosinsky, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, 2008-11: All-State as a senior in 2011; Honorable Mention All-State in 2010; in 2011 was Trailways Large Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year and WisSports.net Al Toon Award winner given to the top senior wide receiver in the state; three-time All-Trailways Large first team selection; holds state record for 51 career TD receptions, is second all-time with 3,544 career yards and is tied for third with 206 career receptions; led state in receptions (69) and yards (1,134) as a junior; Compiled 74 receptions for 1,269 yards as a senior and his 22 TDs that year are tied with four others for third most in a single season in state history; Has 10th most receiving yards in a single game in state history (304).
Drew Bernhagen, Markesan, 2014-17: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2017; All-Region in 2016; three-year first-team All-Trailways Large Conference; compiled 2,702 career yards and 38 TDs on 126 receptions; His 18 receiving touchdowns as a junior is tied for seventh-most in a single season in state history; averaged 21.4 yards per reception and 84 yards per game in his three-year varsity career; had 1,107 career rushing yards and 14 TDs; 1
Tyler Reichel, Necedah, 2014-17: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2017; 2,101 career receiving yards and 21 touchdowns; had 106 catches for 1,257 yards and 11 TDs in only nine games as a senior in 2017; 106 catches is tied for third-most in a single season in state history; recorded 17 catches in team’s 58-34 loss to New Lisbon, tied for fourth-most in single game in state history; also had 16 catches in a game that year to tie seven others for the fifth-most catches in a single game in state history.
Broden Boschert, 2016-19, Beaver Dam: All-Region as a senior in 2019; Beaver Dam Daily Citizen All-Area Most Outstanding Offensive Player in 2019; two-time All-Badger North Conference selection, earning first team honors as senior and second team recognition as a junior; 1,014 career yards on 67 receptions, including 15 TDs; had 38 catches for 651 yards and 10 TDs as a senior; holds school record for career receiving TDs and receiving TDs in a season and is second on career list for career receptions and yards; four TD cathces in team’s 35-14 win over Baraboo in 2019 set new school record of; played just two years of organized football as a junior and senior.
Honorable mention: Nolan Paul, Portage, 2014-17; Daniel Raabe, Mauston, 2014-17; Austin Triggs, Markesan, 2014-17; Dane Hyer, Royall, 2015-18.
TIGHT END
Xander Herpel, Randolph, 2013-16: Four-time All-Trailways Small first team choice, making it as a wide receiver as a freshman; finished with 1,371 career receiving yards and 12 TDs, including30 catches for 525 yards and 2 TDs as a senior; averaged 15.6 yards per reception and 42 yards per game over his career.
Honorable mention: Tyler Janke, Westfield, 2010-13; Riley Lytle, Poynette, 2011-14; Derek Paulson, Lodi, 2012-15; Zack Yuenger, Dodgeland, 2015-18; Caden Blum, Baraboo, 2015-18.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Riley Budde, Beaver Dam, 2009-12: All-State as a senior in 2012, All-Region in 2011; second team AP All-State as a senior; named first team all-area by both Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal as senior; ranked No. 15 in state by Rivals.com as senior.
Matthew Saager, Lodi, 2012-15: All-State as a senior in 2015; second Team AP All-State as a senior; 2015 Capitol North Offensive Lineman of the Year; 1st Team All-Capitol North Conference in 2014; member of 2015 D4 state runnner-up
Wyatt Bancroft, Cambria-Friesland, 2012-15: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2015; All-Region in 2014; Trailways Small Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year as a junior and senior.
Josh Seltzner, Columbus, 2013-16: All-State as a senior in 2016; Second team AP All-State as senior; Capitol North Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior; first team all-conference defensive lineman in 2014 and 2015 before a position change to offensive lineman as a senior.
Keegan Wodill, Fall River, 2015-18: All-Region as a junior and senior in 2017 and 2018; Honorable Mention AP All-State as senior; Trailways Small Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2018; also was first team all-Trailways Small Conference as a sophomore and junior.
Bryce Friday, Markesan, 2016-19: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2019; All-Region as junior; 2018 and 2019 Trailways Large Offensive Lineman of the Year; also was second team all-conference as a sophomore.
Honorable mention: Corey Pierce, Reedsburg, 2010-13; Tower Menning, Poynette, 2011-14; Justin Giebel, New Lisbon, 2011-14; Brandon Peters, Westfield, 2012-15; Ryan Fuller, Necedah, 2012-15 Kaden Graham, Cambria-Friesland, 2013-16.
SWISS ARMY KNIFE
Shane Wimann, Wisconsin Dells, 2009-12: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2012; Honorable Mention AP All-State as a senior; Co-South Central Conference Offensive Player of the Year as senior; two-time All-South Central Conference selection on offense, earning first team wide receiver honors as a senior and honorable mention accolades at running back as a sophomore; 1,706 career total yards (1,040 receiving yards on 86 catches and 666 rushing yards) and 19 career TDs, including 14 receiving and five rushing.
Honorable mention: Logan Hutzler, Rio, 2010-13; Tarek Herschleb, Columbus, 2011-14; Elijah Jorgenson, Sauk Prairie, 2014-17; Zach Loew, New Lisbon, 2014-17; CJ Brooks, Horicon/Hustisford, 2015-18; Nick Larson, Rio (2016-18) and Fall River/Rio, (2019; Brett Hirst, Wisconsin Dells, 2016-19.
KICKER
Donnie Manke, Lodi, 2009-12: All-State as a senior in 2012; Honorable Mention All-State as a junior; 2012 WisSports.net Kevin Stemke Award winner given to the state's top kicker; made 13-of-19 field goals as a senior, four of the makes from 40-plus yards including a 52-yarder in 10-6 win over rival Poynette; converted 24-of-25 extra points as senior; four-time All-Capitol North Conference selection, earning first-team kicker honors as senior and junior, and honorable mention honors as sophomore; Also was first team punter as a senior.
Honorable mention: Garret Wegner, Lodi, 2012-15; Logan Wright, Columbus, 2013-16.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
Owen Salzwedel, Beaver Dam, 2009-12: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2012; All-Region as a junior; Finalist for WisSports.net’s Tim Krumrie Award given to state’s top senior defensive lineman, and ranked No. 8 in state by Rivals.com as a senior; Three-time All-Wisconsin Little Ten Conference selection, including first-team as a junior and senior; finished career with 275 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 35 sacks; recorded 62 tackles, 16 TFLs, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception returned for a touchdown as a senior; holds school records for career sacks (35), single-season sacks (13) and sacks in a game (7).
Skyler Kurt, Lodi, 2012-15: Honorable Mention All-State as a junior and senior in 2014 and 2015; Second Team AP All-State as a senior; Two-time Capitol North Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year; three-time first-team All-Capitol North Conference; had 126 career tackles, 35 TFLs, 17 sacks, seven fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and two fumble returns for TDs; helped lead the Blue Devils to a Division 4 state runner-up finish in 2015.
Kaden Graham, Cambria-Friesland, 2013-16: All-State as a senior in 2016; Trailways Small Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year as a senior and also first-team All-Trailways Small as a junior; Had 73 tackles his senior year, including 22 solo, six TFLs and a sack; Had 143 total tackles in career, 13 TFLs, five sacks, two fumbles and blocked a kick as well.
Matt Reinfeldt, Reedsburg, 2013-16: All-Region as a senior in 2016; Badger North Defensive Lineman of the Year as a senior; three-time All-Badger North Conference selection (unanimous first team in 2016, second team as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore); compiled 163 tackles over his junior and senior seasons, including 32 TFLs and 17 sacks.
Keegan Wodill, Fall River, 2015-18: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior; Trailways Small Conference Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year as a senior and also was first team all-conference as a junior; Had 133 total tackles (32 solo) and 18 sacks in career; tallied 26 tackles, 10½ sacks and four forced fumbles as a senior, following 75 tackles, 15 TFLs and six sacks as a junior.
Bryce Friday, Markesan, 2016-19: All-State as a senior in 2019; All-Region as a junior; Trailways Large Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year as a junior and senior, and co-Defensive Player of the Year as a junior; had 121 total tackles in career, including 91 solo, 46 TFLs and eight sacks, and also had three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and a blocked kick.
Honorable mention: JD Leisemann, Fall River, 2010-13; Austin Winters, Necedah, 2010-13; Alec Archambault, Columbus 2011-14; Branden Drews, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, 2012-15; Brandon Peters, Westfield, 2012-15; Wyatt Bancroft, Cambria-Friesland, 2012-15; Skyler See, Poynette, 2015-18; Jonathan Schmitt, Reedsburg, 2016-19.
LINEBACKER
Jay Kaenel, Westfield, 2010-13: Honorable Mentiion All-State as a senior in 2013; South Central Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior; Also was second team all-conference in 2012; Had 160 total tackles in career, including 73 solo, to go along with nine TFLs, two sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception and blocked kick; Tallied 87 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks as a senior.
Anthony Schumann, Beaver Dam, 2011-14: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2014; two-time all-Wisconsin Little Ten Conference, including first-team as a senior and honorable mention as a junior; had 236 total tackles in career, eight TFLs and four sacks; recorded 135 total tackles (third most in a season in program history), including 50 solo, three TFLs, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble and fumble recovery as a senior.
Jacob Erbs, Reedsburg, 2012-15: All-State as a senior in 2015; Honorable mention All-State as a junior; First Team AP All-State as a senior; Badger North Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015; three-time first-team All-Badger North Conference selection; Had 409 total tackles in career, including 69 solo, 43 TFLs, seven fumble recoveries, seven interceptions and six sacks; recorded 170 tackles (28 solo), 15 TFLs, six sacks and two fumble recoveries as a senior; helped lead Reedsburg to back-to-back trips to the Division 3 state semifinals in 2014 and 2015.
Zach Steuck, Lodi, 2012-15: All-State as a senior; Second Team AP All-State as a senior; Honorable mention All-State as a junior; Capitol North Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and senior; had 194 career tackles, 22 TFLs, six sacks, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and four interceptions; led Lodi defense with 75 total tackles as a senior, including 51 solo, six TFLs, two sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recovers and a pair of interceptions; anchored defensive unit that helped take Lodi to its first-ever Division 4 state runner-up finish in 2015.
Max Barreau, Lodi, 2014-17: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2017; Honorable Mention AP All-State as a senior; 2017 Capitol North Conference Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Capitol North selection, including first-team honors as a junior and senior; had 214 career tackles (154 solo), 35 TFLs, 9½ sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including one returned for a TD; Had 81 tackles as a senior, including 65 solo, 21 TFLs, six sacks and five forced fumbles; Helped Lodi to its first-ever Division 4 state title his senior season in 2017.
Zach Kehl, Horicon/Hustisford, 2016-19: All-Region as a senior in 2019; Trailways Large Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019; two-time first-team All-Trailways Large Conference as a junior and senior; Honorable Mention All-Trailways Large Conference as a sophomore; Had 303 career tackles, 19 TFLs, seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and seven pass deflections; Of 303 career tackles, 207 were solo; tallied back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons, including 122 tackles (87 solo) as a senior, when he also had seven TFLs, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Honorable mention: Ryan McCracken, Wonewoc-Center, 2008-11; Matthias Haschke, New Lisbon, 2008-11; Gunnar Mach, Necedah, 2008-11; Bailey Breunig, Sauk Prairie, 2010-13; Nate Karlovich, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, 2012-15; Alex Mashak, Lodi, 2013-16; Dalton Hahn, Reedsburg, 2013-16; Bryce Hilber, Columbus, 2013-16; Connor Manthey, Columbus, 2014-17; Sam Nelson, Fall River, 2015-18.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Jake Heuer, Beaver Dam, 2008-11: Honorable Mention All-State as a junior and senior in 2010 and 2011; two-time first team all-Wisconsin Little Ten Conference, including unanimous honors as a senior; garnered honorable mention All-LTC honors as a sophomore; recorded 165 total tackles in career, 12 TFLs and seven interceptions, including four picks as a senior.
Logan Furniss, Lodi, 2011-14: All-State as a senior; Honorable Mention AP All-State as a senior; Honorable Mention All-State as a junior; three-time All-Capitol North Conference selection, including first-team honors as a junior and senior; Had 86 career tackles, including 61 solo, and seven TFLs, and 11 career interceptions, including six as a junior, returning one for TD; also had two career fumble recoveries, including one returned for a score.
Noah Coughlin, Columbus, 2013-16: All-Region as a senior in 2016; two-time first-team All-Capitol North Conference as a junior and senior; had 112 total tackles in career, including 77 solo, and had 12 career interceptions. Accounted for 42 tackles (34 solo) and seven interceptions as a senior; helped lead Columbus to the Division 4 state quarterfinals in 2015.
Dominic Scola, Lodi, 2014-17: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior; two-time first-team All-Capitol North Conference; had 92 career tackles, including 76 solo and five TFLs, and had 11 career interceptions, taking two to the house; also had a pair of fumble recoveries; tallied 34 tackles (30 solo), four TFLs, four INTs and a fumble recovery as a senior, helping lead Lodi to an undefeated season (14-0) and its first-ever Division 4 state championship.
Adam Bird, Beaver Dam, 2015-18: All-Region as a senior in 2018; two-time All-Badger North Conference, including first-team honors as a senior and second team as a junior; had 82 total tackles in career and program record nine interceptions in two years as a starter.
Teagan Herschleb, Columbus, 2016-19: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2019; All-Region as a junior; Capitol North Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019; also was first-team All-Capitol North Conference selection as a junior and honorable onorable mention all-conference as a sophomore; had 193 total tackles in his career, including 86 solo and four TFLs, and 13 career interceptions as well as five forced fumbles; had eight interceptions as a junior, including one returned for a touchdown.
Honorable mention: Matt Spaniol, New Lisbon, 2008-11; Dylan Skusevich, Necedah, 2009-12; Sam Peterson, Reedsburg, 2010-13; Tarek Herschleb, Columbus, 2011-14; Cal Mazur, Reedsburg, 2012-15; Tyler Zacho, Cambria-Friesland, 2013-16; Nolan Paul, Portage, 2014-17.
SWISS ARMY KNIFE
Logan DeBoer, Cambria-Friesland, 2012-15: Honorable Mention All-State at outside linebacker as a senior in 2015; first team all-Trailways Small Conference in 2015; had 304 career tackles, including 62 solo, 12 TFLs and 13 sacks.
Honorable mention: Brennan Kearney, Rio, 2009-12; Josh Selje, Rio, 2009-12; Carmelo Rosado, 2013-16, Beaver Dam; Matt Moynihan, Dodgeland, 2014-17; Kyran Fitzgerald, Mauston, 2015-18; Colby Savich, Poynette, 2016-19.
PUNTER
Garrett Wegner, Lodi, 2012-2015: Honorable Mention All-State as a senior in 2015; also in 2015 won the WisSports.net Kevin Stemke Award given to the state's top senior kicker/punter; three-time All-Capitol North Conference selection as punter and kicker, including unanimous first-team punter as a junior and senior; averaged 37.8 yards per punt for his career, including 27 downed inside the 20-yard-line; as a senior, averaged 40.5 yards per punt and 60 yards per kickoff, including touchbacks on 31-of-56 kickoffs; helped Lodi tilt the field, making its dominant defense even more lethal, en route to finishing as the Division 4 state runner-up in 2015.
Honorable mention: Donnie Manke, Lodi, 2009-12; Alex Slowey, Westfield, 2010-13; Hunter Grams, Lodi, 2013-16; Andy Vujnovich, Columbus, 2014-17; Keith Schnurr, Royall, 2016-19.
