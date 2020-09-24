PREP FOOTBALL: Capital Newspapers Preseason All-Senior Team

The seniors playing football this fall have already seen more than their fair share of adversity.
For much of the summer, those seniors were preparing for a football season that nobody knew for sure would happen. Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, many speculated the high school football season might be cancelled, much like the spring sports seasons were a few months earlier.
The WIAA eventually approved a plan that allowed the football season to happen, though it was shortened from nine regular-season games to seven and is starting over a month later that originally scheduled. The plan also allowed schools the option to move their football season to the spring, which 10 of the 25 teams featured in this year’s Capital Newspapers KICKOFF 2020 special section have decided to do.
Regardless of when area teams begin their seasons — this Friday, two weeks from Friday because of a recommendation by the Dodge County Health Department on Aug. 25 that schools in the county postpone the start of extracurricular activities until four weeks after the start of school, or sometime next spring — they will be counting on a talented group of seniors to lead the way.
What follows is a look at the very best of those seniors who will be suiting up for their teams this season. Together, they make up the Capital Newspapers Preseason All-Senior Team.
QUARTERBACK
Will Cotter, Columbus: Last year as a junior, Cotter completed 94 of 183 (51.4%) passes for 1,186 yards and 10 touchdowns for a Columbus team that was 6-4 overall and earned a trip to the playoffs. Cotter was also a threat on the ground. In a 46-17 win over New Glarus/Monticello, he rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
Carter Riesen, Beaver Dam: The 6-foot QB has a huge arm, helping him garner honorable mention accolades in the Badger North Conference last season after throwing for 1,149 yards and 11 touchdowns. He set the single-game passing record in Beaver Dam history (342 yards) in a 35-14 win over Baraboo last year and in that same game set the program record for longest TD pass (83 yards). He has the potential to set program records for career passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Honorable mention: Brayden Haffele, Randolph.
RUNNING BACK
Caden Brunell, Columbus: Brunell was a force for the Cardinals last season, rushing for 1,150 yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to earning All-Capitol Conference first team honors. In a 19-7 victory over Omro in the season opener, he rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Tyler Uselman, Sauk Prairie: Uselman earned honorable mention in the Badger North Conference last season, when he rushed for 688 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. He also caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Honorable mention: Jordan Tietz, Randolph; Jameson Bender, Royall.
WIDE RECEIVER
Dylan Kuehl, Horicon/Hustisford: The 6-foot-6 receiver caught 27 passes for 502 and six touchdowns last season, earning All-Trailways Large Conference first team honors, all for a Horicon/Hustisford team that won the Trailways Large Conference championship and finished 8-2 overall.
Jack Luehman, Mauston: He hauled in 38 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-South Central Conference first team honors for a Mauston team that finished 6-4 overall and second in the conference.
Honorable mention: Billy Soda, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake; Jacob Rowe, Fall River/Rio.
TIGHT END
Griffin Hart, Cambria-Friesland: The 6-foot-2 Hart is a big target in the passing game for the Toppers. He had six receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown a year ago and flashed his big-play ability against Johnson Creek, when he hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Honorable mention: Brady Holly, Westfield.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Austin Rennhack, Columbus: Rennhack was responsible for opening holes for the Cardinals’ potent rushing attack and was named to the All-Capitol North first team for his efforts
Ethan Ziebell, Reedsburg: With the 215-pound Ziebell leading the way, Reedsburg rushed for 270.3 yards per game. Ziebell was recognized as one of the best blockers in the Badger North Conference, earning first-team all-league honors for a team that was 8-3 overall.
Josh Bell, Mauston: The 6-foot, 232-pound offensive tackle returns after being named to the All-South Central Conference first team last year for a Mauston team that finished second in the conference at 6-1 and qualified for the playoffs.
Liam Greenwood, Reedsburg: Earned All-Badger North Conference second team honors at offensive tackle last year. He and Ziebell should combine to give the Beavers one of the best offensive lines in the area this season.
Aydan Schwark, Horicon/Hustisford: Was an All-Trailways Large Conference second team pick last season for the MarshFalcons, who rushed for 173.5 yards per game while also throwing for 147.8 yards per contest.
Honorable mention: Ben Schmucki, Randolph; Ryan King, Columbus; Cade Wipperfurth, Lodi; Mason McCluskey, Royall.
KICKER
Andrew Benzing, Dodgeland: He made 22 of 23 of his extra-point attempts last season, earning All-Trailways Large Conference first team honors. He booted a 34-yard field goal against Pardeeville last year.
Honorable mention: Kailey Walters, Beaver Dam; Chris Perez, Fall River/Rio.
KICK RETURNER
Cade Burmania, Cambria-Friesland: The speedy Burmania earned first-team honors as a return specialist in the Trailways Small Conference each of the last two years. Last season’s highlight for Burmania was an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Dodgeland, when he reversed field twice and went into the end zone untouched.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Sterling Wilke, Mauston: Was a first team All-South Central Conference selection last year for the Golden Eagles on the defensive line and was second on the team with 5 sacks while also finishing with 49 tackles.
Jax Rataczak, Randolph: Rataczak was almost unblockable for the Rockets last season, finishing with 12 sacks. He also had 88 total tackles and a pair of forced fumbles, earning first-team honors in the Trailways Large Conference.
Austin Rennhack, Columbus: Had 4 sacks and 11 tackles for loss as a junior last year en route to being selected as the Capital North Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year. The defensive end recovered a pair of fumbles, one of which he returned 55 yards for a touchdown for the opening score in a 35-0 victory over Plattevillle.
Josh Bell, Mauston: Had a team-high 8½ sacks last year for the Golden Eagles, earning All-South Central Conference first team honors on the defensive front. He also had a fumble recovery and had 37 total tackles.
Demetrius Grueneberg, Beaver Dam: The 6-foot-2 defensive end had 34 tackles last season, including 4 tackles for loss, and might have earned all-conference honors in the Badger North had his season not ended early with an injury. His long wingspan makes him difficult to block and also makes him a nuissance for other teams to pass around.
Honorable mention: David Finkel, Reedsburg; Ashton Roach, Royall.
LINEBACKER
Caden Brunell, Columbus: The inside linebacker led Columbus in tackles last season with 88 to go along with 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also had a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 39-13 win over Poynette. Was an All-Capitol North Conference first-teamer.
Zach Paul, Randolph: Was an All-Trailways Small Conference first team outside linebacker a year ago after recording 80 total tackles, two forced fumbles and a pair of recovered fumbles, including one he returned 50 yards for a touchdown against Oshkosh Lourdes.
Owen Nachtigal, Baraboo: Garnered honorable mention in the Badger North Conference last fall after playing all over the field for the T-Birds. Nachtigal forced three fumbles and recovered three fumbles while playing at safety, outside linebacker and inside linebacker.
Garrett Edge, Lodi: Selected to the All-Capitol North Conference second team last year after finishing with a team-high 42 tackles. He also had 3 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Honorable mention: Logan Vander Galien, Randolph; Zach Weiss, Mayville; Wes Biel, Beaver Dam.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Dylan Kuehl, Horicon/Hustisford: The 6-foot-6 Kuehl was second in the Trailways Large Conference last season with six interceptions, earning himself first team all-league honors. Four of those interceptions came in one game against Palmrya-Eagle, one of which was returned for a score, leading the MarshFalcons to a 27-13 win.
Matt Dykstra, Randolph: The first team All-Trailways Small Conference pick last season had 108 tackles, a whopping number for a defensive back He also had three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns in back-to-back games, including an 80-yard pick-6 just before halftime against Kenosha Christian Life.
Jacob Rowe, Fall River/Rio: The second team All-Trailways Small Conference defensive back from last season returns after intercepting three passes last year for the Rebels. He also forced a fumble and returned a fumble.
Ty Westbury, Pardeeville: Last season, the 5-foot-9 Westbury found himself around the ball a lot on defense, breaking up 10 passes on his way to earning All-Trailways Large Conference second team honors.
Honorable mention: Carson Bresser, Waupun; Connor Faust, Lodi; Jordan Tietz, Randolph; Max Benish, Royall, Trace Kirchberg, Columbus.
PUNTER
Zack Dolson, Lodi: Dolson averaged 40.6 yards on 14 punts last season for the Blue Devils, helping him earn first team All-Capitol North Conference recognition. Dolson also pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line five times.
