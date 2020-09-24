PREP FOOTBALL: Capital Newspapers Preseason All-Senior Team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The seniors playing football this fall have already seen more than their fair share of adversity.

For much of the summer, those seniors were preparing for a football season that nobody knew for sure would happen. Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, many speculated the high school football season might be cancelled, much like the spring sports seasons were a few months earlier.

The WIAA eventually approved a plan that allowed the football season to happen, though it was shortened from nine regular-season games to seven and is starting over a month later that originally scheduled. The plan also allowed schools the option to move their football season to the spring, which 10 of the 25 teams featured in this year’s Capital Newspapers KICKOFF 2020 special section have decided to do.

Regardless of when area teams begin their seasons — this Friday, two weeks from Friday because of a recommendation by the Dodge County Health Department on Aug. 25 that schools in the county postpone the start of extracurricular activities until four weeks after the start of school, or sometime next spring — they will be counting on a talented group of seniors to lead the way.