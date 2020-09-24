PREP FOOTBALL: Columbus coach excited to see what experience can do in spring

“We don’t push the individual stuff, but these kids work really hard and deserve recognition for it,” Zenz said. “All of these guys would give up the awards just to play this fall. But it is really disheartening. You look at kids like Caden (Brunell) and Austin (Rennhack) -- these guys had chances to be three-time all-conference, defensive or offensive players of the year, it’s just a lot of accolades that they should be capable of receiving, yet they’re not. Then you throw in all-state. There’s a lot of opportunities these guys are losing.”

Brunell and Rennhack are two players Zenz was excited to see return this season. Both are returning seniors that now have to wait until the spring to lead both sides of the ball.

Brunell -- a 5-foot-9, 169 pound bowling ball of a running back -- ran for 1,150 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn first-team league-honors last year. Brunell will be joined in the backfield by senior Will Cotter, who will be in his second year as the Cardinals’ signal caller. He completed 51.4% (94-183) of his passes for 1,186 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, and ran for 251 yards and five touchdowns.