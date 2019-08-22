Ask anyone who played football at Columbus High School in the 1990s, what was most important to them, and their likely answer would be to uphold the program’s tradition.
Back then, the Cardinals were known for winning. They won over 100 games in the 1990s, took home seven straight Capitol Conference titles and won WIAA Division 4 state championships in 1990 and 1996.
“Those kids back then were so motivated to be good at football,” said Jim Braemer, a Columbus assistant coach for both state championship teams. “They loved playing football. When you love something like that, you’re going to give it everything you had. They knew they had to keep up that winning tradition. In the back of their minds, they didn’t want to be that first team that lost.
“They didn’t want to be the ones that didn’t hold up the tradition.”
Columbus went 13-0 in 1990 and defeated Mondovi 26-19 to win the Division 4 state title. Six years later, the Cardinals posted another undefeated season, going 14-0 with a 21-10 win over Stanley-Boyd for the Division 4 state championship.
“We set the stage for all the classes coming underneath us,” said Jeff Zittel, a senior fullback for the 1990 team.
The team that began the decade had a winning mentality.
“(Head coach John Titus) didn’t have to tell us after school to go do this and that,” Zittel said. “We just went out and ran plays all summer. We didn’t have to go through the learning curve when he said football starts on this day.
“We were already smoking. I think our class was a rare breed.”
Opponents knew Columbus was a highly motivated and disciplined squad that executed on both sides of the ball.
Zittel said the Cardinals got that from Braemer, who first started coaching in Columbus in 1990. He had credibility after quarterbacking Beaver Dam to the the 1979 WIAA Division 2 state championship.
“You’ve got to execute. Everything has to click like a clock,” Zittel said. “He was like that all the time. Even if you made a mistake, the play is over, so go on to the next one. He was one of the bigger ones that brought a lot of discipline to our team.”
Seniors led 1990 squad
Leadership in 1990 was second to none because it was a senior-dominant team according to Braemer.
And the Cardinals were a close-knit team to boot.
“We always did everything together,” Zittel said. “Ever since we were little, all the way up to when we won, we were a team. It didn’t matter what we did. We lifted weights together. We ate together.”
The trust players had in one another helped Columbus build tough offensive and defensive units.
The offense ran about 10 different plays all season, yet racked up 379 points, averaging 29.2 points a game.
“It was just execute these plays to perfection,” Zittel said. “Everything was execution, execution, execution.”
The Cards’ defense gave up just 39 points all season — a minuscule average of three points per game — including just 12 during the regular season. After a pair of shutouts to open the playoffs — giving Columbus eight for the season — the Cardinals edged Little Chute 10-8 in the state semifinals before beating Mondovi 26-19 in the title game.
“Our ’90 team was the best defensive team I’ve ever coached,” Braemer said. “They just didn’t give up any points. They were just crazy. It’s not that the ’96 team was bad. It was just the ’90 team was a defensive team.”
When Columbus yielded eight points to Little Chute in the state semifinals, it was the most the Cardinals had surrendered in a game all season to that point, and it almost ended their season. Columbus advanced to the state title game when Jeff Schilling nailed a 30-yard field goal as time expired for the victory.
“When you go to state, it’s great, but it’s getting there (that’s special),” Zittel said. “Even though we won state, I think the game before we got to state was the most memorable.”
Cards in 1996 followed suit
The 1996 Cardinals had a lot of similarities with the 1990 team. Their confidence ran high, they had a no-quit attitude and they were undefeated on the season.
“We just naturally had confidence because of the tradition before us,” said Josh Burbach, a junior linebacker on the 1996 team.
Not only was that year’s team emboldened by the program’s tradition, it was also motivated to restore Columbus’ aura of invincibility, which had been pierced the previous season. Lake Mills defeated the Cardinals 13-0 in the 1995 Capitol Conference opener, ending Columbus’ 37-game league winning streak.
The Cardinals won their next 11 games and advanced to the Division 4 state championship game, where they were blanked 21-0 by Stanley-Boyd.
“Being part of a streak-ender as a sophomore, we just came back that next year and we knew what was on our minds and what our goals were right from the onset,” Burbach said. “We went into every game just knowing we were going to win.”
Entering into the 1996 season, Burbach said the Cardinals had their minds on another conference championship and getting back to the state title game.
“Once the season started, we started rolling right from the beginning,” Burbach said. “The confidence was there immediately.”
Braemer was impressed with the determination of the 1996 team.
“They had the chip on their shoulders from the year before,” Braemer said. “They said, ‘we’re not going to lose.’”
It wasn’t until a Week 8 Capitol Conference matchup with McFarland that the Cardinals began to believe they were having a special season.
In a battle of unbeatens, the Cardinals weathered a 12-point fourth-quarter surge by the Spartans to win 14-12, and secure at least a share of the league title.
The Cardinals ended the regular season the following week with a 40-6 drubbing over Lakeside Lutheran to claim the outright league championship.
Two weeks later, Columbus played undefeated St. Francis in the second round of the playoffs as both teams were coming off double-digit shutout victories to start postseason play. The Cardinals held the Mariners to just 70 yards of offense while finding the end zone five times for a 35-7 victory.
“At that point, we knew if we don’t win state, we’re not going to be happy,” Burbach said.
Three weeks later, after defeating Lomira (20-7) and Westby (21-0), the Cardinals faced Stanley-Boyd in a state championship game rematch.
Burbach blocked two punts that led to touchdowns, which helped the Cardinals exact revenge by beating the Orioles 21-10.
“We practiced (punt block all week) and it worked perfectly,” Burbach said.
The victory gave the Cardinals an opportunity to wipe the burden they carried from the prior season because they upheld the winning tradition.
“Once you start building a tradition, it’s really easy to keep the tradition going for a while,” Braemer said.
