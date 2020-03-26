PREP FOOTBALL: DeForest job too good to pass up for Wisconsin Dells AD Aaron Mack

“When this opportunity came up, I figured I would be a long shot, because they have a great tradition, a lot of great assistant coaches, and a lot of people would want that job,” Mack said. “So when it came, right after the first of the year, the posting came up, so I talked with my boss and just let him know that I was going to be interested in it, and we talked about it.

“It was one of those things where, sometimes you leave jobs because you want to leave. Sometimes you leave jobs because there’s a great opportunity, and that’s what this was. This was a great opportunity.”

Mack also said he wanted to get back into a teaching role, something that he hopes will come with the move to DeForest. Mack, who graduated from Madison East High School, also wanted to get back to coaching football. Before coaching three seasons in Wisconsin Dells, Mack was the head football coach at Iowa-Grant and New Berlin West High School.

Mack started his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach and quality control coach for the University of Wisconsin from 2003-07.