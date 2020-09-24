PREP FOOTBALL: Dodgeland hopes experience in trenches will ease adjustment to new coach, roster turnover

There aren’t many questions in the offensive trenches for Dodgeland this fall. Under center and in the backfield, however, it’s a different story.
Four of the Trojans’ five starting offensive linemen are back from a year ago, including John Appenfeldt, a fleet-footed 6-foot-4, 260-pounder who was one of only two sophomores — on either side of the ball — chosen as first-team all-Trailways Large Conference in 2019.
But graduation has left the Trojans looking for a new starting quarterback and a way to replace almost all of their rushing production (90.6%) from last season.
“Everybody who will touch the ball on offense this year won’t have much varsity experience,” said Paul Scheel, who takes over for Doug Miller after Miller resigned in mid-July for personal reasons that included, according to Scheel, concerns over coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite having to essentially start from scratch at a number of key positions on offense, Scheel is confident Dodgeland has the talent to make it work.
The biggest hurdle, he said, will be for the players to embrace switching from a more diverse offensive scheme to the traditional Wing-T.
“There’s going to be a lot of changes coming their way, so I hope each week we can continue to get better as we progress throughout the season,” Scheel said.
Another change, not on the roster but on the schedule, is that Dodgeland is now a member of the newly-formed Eastern Suburban Conference along with Cambridge, Clinton, Markesan, Marshall, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville and Waterloo — part of the WIAA’s realignment plan that was approved in the spring of 2019 in order to create the same number of conference games for every team across the state and therefore an equitable system to determine postseason eligibility.
All teams in the conference are playing this fall except for Clinton and Marshall, which have opted for the WIAA’s alternate seven-game fall season that is slated for early spring, with first practices scheduled for March 8. As a result, the league won’t recognize a conference champion.
Alongside Appenfeldt up front will be 6-3, 295-pound senior Alex Nelson — a three-year starter — as well as returning starters Louie White (5-11, 205) and Rogan Derge (6-2, 270), both juniors.
And depending on how things work out, 6-5, 320-pound senior Christian Nunez, who started some at right tackle last year but was moved to tight end toward end of the year, might also plug in on the O-line.
The leading returning rusher is 6-foot, 225-pound junior Brent Gehrke, who averaged 5.4 yards per carry on 28 carries, accounting for 152 yards and one touchdown.
Joining him on the list of players jockeying for traditional running back touches this fall are 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore Logan Pocious — he had 12 carries for 37 yards in 2019 and also snared one reception for a 17-yard TD — and 5-10, 155-pound junior Andrew Kreuzinger.
Also listed at running back on the roster are sophomores Dylan Kohn and Eric Guttmann and juniors Braxton Kohn, Jace Christopherson and Mason Ludtke.
Perhaps the most dynamic offensive player returning for Dodgeland is 6-4, 165-pound senior Andrew Benzing, who had 10 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver in 2019 but will be asked to line up in many different spots in 2020.
“He has nice speed — with those long legs of his, he can cover a lot of ground quickly,” Scheel said. “So we’ll look to get the ball in his hands in more than one position on the field. On one play he might line up in the slot position, next time he might be our wing or our split end.
“Just putting him in one position and having teams key in on Andrew in one spot I feel like would defeat the purpose of what we’re trying to do offensively.”
Scheel did add that moving players around like chess pieces is likely going to be staple of the Trojans’ offense this fall, not just specific to Benzing.
“They’re going to be able to play multiple positions in our backfield so (teams) can’t key on, ‘Ok, when this player is in this position, they’re going to run X, Y or Z play.’”
The quarterback position is up for grabs, Scheel said — however, the only player listed at quarterback on the roster he submitted for this story was Caden Brugger, a 5-9, 140-pound junior.
Benzing also returns as Dodgeland’s kicker and punter and has spent a great deal of time this summer honing his craft in both regards, so don’t be surprised if the Trojans are among the better teams in the area in those capacities on special teams.
On defense, the two returning all-conference players for Dodgeland are D-back Caden Brugger and White at D-lineman, both garnering honorable mention a year ago as sophomores.
Brugger was third on the team in tackles (51) and had one interception, while White had 27 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Dodgeland will continue with the 3-5 scheme as its base formation, the same base defense it employed under Miller, and has a number of players in addition to Brugger and White who Scheel thinks are poised to have good years.
Scheel said Brugger “has the mindset to line up across from anyone on the field,” which could make him a bit of an X-factor, and White will line up alongside Appenfeldt and Nunez in the trenches to fortify the point of attack.
At one of three inside linebacker positions, Scheel expects Pocious to make a big leap after collecting three TFLs in a more limited role last year.
He has the speed to “cover the field sideline to sideline and has a nose for the ball,” Scheel said.
In addition to Brugger in the secondary, Scheel said he’s looking for “big things” from Christopherson and Benzing, the latter of whom had a pair of TFLs, a forced fumble and two interceptions last year.
“Andrew has the size and speed to play center field in this scheme,” Scheel said, and “Jace plays about 6-12 inches taller than what his actually size is.”
Sy Otte, a 6-4, 165-pound senior, also is back this year after recording Dodgeland’s only pick-6 in 2019.
Dodgeland got a later start to the year than most others in the area this fall, with its first practice not happening until this past Monday due to the Dodge County Health Department’s recommendation on Aug. 25 in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases at the time that extracurriculars not start until four weeks after school starts.
The Trojans, whose first game isn’t until Oct. 9, were able to have organized strength and condition prior to the first practice, however.
“We can only control what we can control. We’re just thankful for our administration and for Dodge County Health for allowing our kids to have an opportunity to do strength and conditioning earlier than when I thought we were going to be able to, so that’s a plus,” Scheel said in the interview for this story on Sept. 9. “We can’t worry about what’s happening in the rest of our conference, we just need to be able to control and worry about what we need to do to get better — and right now, that’s getting faster and stronger.”
And, Scheel hopes, a little bit more seasoned as well.
“With a small senior class, we will be looking at a number of underclassmen to contribute early,” he said. “I expect the senior class to be great leaders of this program. They have been a part of some nice teams here.
“This team will have to mature fast and understand what it will take each week to compete in the conference.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!