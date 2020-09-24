PREP FOOTBALL: Dodgeland hopes experience in trenches will ease adjustment to new coach, roster turnover

In addition to Brugger in the secondary, Scheel said he’s looking for “big things” from Christopherson and Benzing, the latter of whom had a pair of TFLs, a forced fumble and two interceptions last year.

“Andrew has the size and speed to play center field in this scheme,” Scheel said, and “Jace plays about 6-12 inches taller than what his actually size is.”

Sy Otte, a 6-4, 165-pound senior, also is back this year after recording Dodgeland’s only pick-6 in 2019.

Dodgeland got a later start to the year than most others in the area this fall, with its first practice not happening until this past Monday due to the Dodge County Health Department’s recommendation on Aug. 25 in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases at the time that extracurriculars not start until four weeks after school starts.

The Trojans, whose first game isn’t until Oct. 9, were able to have organized strength and condition prior to the first practice, however.