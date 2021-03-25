PREP FOOTBALL: Experience, new coach with impressive resume have Mayville excited about spring season

On special teams, Mayville's punting game should be strong with long-snapper Ty Hockers and the leg of Bushke both returning. And in the kicking game, Hilber said first-year kicker Aaron Anderson is "showing promise."

Hilber coached 10 years at Nekoosa, leading that program to four straight South Central Conference titles to close out his tenure there, and then four years at Columbus, from 2013-2016. In his final year at Columbus, he led the Cardinals to their first conference title since 2003 and a trip to the Division 5 state quarterfinals.

Both places involved some rebuilding when he got there, too — so what’s going on now with implementing the Wing-T and trying to bring some younger players along isn’t uncharted territory.

“On offense trying to install something new is taking a little bit of time. We’re going to evolve with that,” he said. “I’ve been through that before, and what you do is kind of rely on your defense to keep you in games while your offense gets better.”