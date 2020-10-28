PREP FOOTBALL: Fall River/Rio looking to ground Randolph

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Game of the Week
Fall River/Rio (1-2, 0-1) at Randolph (4-1, 3-1)
Following a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19 exposure, Fall River/Rio started fast last week but ultimately fizzled out in a 34-18 non-conference loss to Brookfield Academy.
Things don’t get any easier for the Rebels as they’ll try to fully shake out the rust this week when they travel to Randolph. Senior Jacob Rowe shined in all facets for the Fall River/Rio loss, accounting for 290 total yards, including 90-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the game and 111 receiving yards on five catches.
Rowe has been the top weapon all season for the Rebels as he leads the group in rushing (242 yards, 2 TDs) and receiving (135, 1). Fall River/Rio will also look to get quarterback Gavin Grams going, as the dual-threat junior has rushed for 198 yards and three scores.
A strong offensive output will be needed against a Rockets team looking to blast off again following their first loss of the season. Randolph trailed No. 3 Oshkosh Lourdes, 17-14, at halftime but failed to pierce the Red Knights’ defense in the final 24 minutes as the Rockets were held well below their season average of 38 points per game.
Randolph’s stout ground game was also kept in check as they failed to find pay dirt and had just 184 yards on 41 carries. Leading rusher Zach Paul was limited to just 40 yards and will hungry to build on his 580 yards and seven scores.
Other area games
Lakeside Lutheran (4-0) at Portage (2-3)
In its tilt against top-ranked Edgar last week, the Portage football team stumbled out of the gates and was never able to find its footing against the Wildcats.
Lucky for the Warriors, they get a second chance to prove themselves against a ranked opponent this week when they welcome unbeaten Lakeside Lutheran, No. 6 in the latest Associated Press medium division poll. Portage had a tough time doing pretty much anything against the Wildcats last week, accounting for just 61 total yards including 41 yards rushing on 26 attempts.
Jordan Starr led the way with 22 yards on the ground on six touches, while the Warriors’ defense had its hands full all night allowing 357 total yards. Edgar chewed up a whopping 313 yards and five scores on the ground on just 34 carries.
Portage will have to buckle down against another run happy team this week in Lakeside Lutheran, which has averaged 297.5 yards per game on the ground. Lakeside Lutheran has totaled 1,190 yards and 14 scores behind his veer oriented attack this fall, led by the duo of Micah Cody and Nathan Chesterman.
Cody leads the way with 561 yards and seven scores on just 45 carries, good for an average of 12.5 yards per attempt and 140.2 yards per game. Chesterman has chipped in 223 yards and two scores, while passing for 300 yards and two more scores on 18-of-29 passing.
The pair combined for 225 yards and a score in Lakeside’s 24-21 double overtime win over Lake Mills last Friday. The one bright side of Portage’s shutout loss to Edgar last week was the fact it created three fumbles, which may be necessary against Lakeside.
Watertown Luther Prep (3-2) at Wisconsin Dells (3-2)
Following a blowout loss to vaunted rival Mauston, Wisconsin Dells got back in the win column last week with a 14-7 victory over Wautoma, snapping a decade long losing streak to the Hornets.
The Chiefs are looking to carry that momentum over this week as they look to ensure their first above .500 regular season since 2013 this week when they host Watertown Luther Prep. Wisconsin Dells’ defense got the job done against Wautoma, holding the Hornets scoreless the second half.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin Dells combined for 239 total yards with junior quarterback Will Michalsky accounting for 168 yards, including 118 through the air and both scores on 8-of-17 passing.
Wisconsin Dells will need that balance against a red hot Luther Prep team on Friday. Following consecutive losses to open the season, the Phoenix have rattled off three straight wins, including a 56-0 romp over Kenosha St. Joseph last week, finding the end zone twice in each quarter and picking up two defensive scores.
Jon Holtz led the way for the Phoenix as he rushed for 161 yards and three scores on just 11 carries, while the Luther Prep defense held the Lancers to just 69 total yards, including four yards rushing on 20 carries.
Pardeeville (0-3, 0-3) at Palmyra-Eagle (1-4, 1-3)
The Bulldogs put up a spirited effort but failed to deliver their first win of the season last week in a 21-6 loss against unbeaten Marshall.
Despite failing to clip the Cardinals, who received votes in the AP medium division poll this week, last week’s performance should give Pardeeville plenty of confidence this week when it travels to Palmyra-Eagle for an Eastern Suburban Conference tilt.
The Bulldogs nearly kept Marshall scoreless the entire first half, but a late blocked punt led to a score before the break and the Cardinals got off the ground from there. Pardeeville got another strong performance from junior running back Devin Seth, who ran for 92 yards on 11 carries and the Dawgs’ lone score, bumping his total up to 253 yards with two TDs this season.
Pardeeville also forced two turnovers, which should be encouraging against the Panthers. Palmyra-Eagle was rolled over by Cambridge last week, 35-7, as the Blue Jays rushed for 207 yards and three scores on 28 carries. That should have the Bulldogs chomping at the bit.
Wautoma (2-2, 2-2) at Westfield (0-2, 0-2)
Following its own three-week absence, Westfield returned to action last week with a 44-6 loss to South Central Conference leader Mauston. Despite the lopsided total, the Pioneers battled all 48 minutes and should be encouraged when they host Wautoma this week.
Westfield kept the Golden Eagles within range early in the second quarter before Mauston scored the game’s final 28 points. While they struggled to stop Mauston, allowing 331 total yards, including 175 rushing and three scores, the Pioneers totaled 222 yards, thanks in part to Carter Stauffacher.
The senior running back rushed for 142 yards on 18 carries, while senior Trevor Gray threw for 52 yards and a score on just 2-of-10 passing. Wautoma was held to just 55 yards rushing on 25 carries in its loss to Wisconsin Dells last week, well under its 128 yards per game average, an encouraging sign for Westfield.
Hilltoppers cancel final two games
Cambria-Friesland will be forced to take its first break of the season as the Hilltoppers were forced to cancel its next two games against Oshkosh Lourdes and Johnson Creek. According to the school, there was a positive case from its game against Delafield St. John’s last week and the Hilltoppers canceled against the Red Knights this week due to contact tracing.
Cambria-Friesland’s game against Johnson Creek, scheduled for Nov. 6, was reportedly canceled previously due to positive cases on the Bluejays.
