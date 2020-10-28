PREP FOOTBALL: Fall River/Rio looking to ground Randolph

Other area games

Lakeside Lutheran (4-0) at Portage (2-3)

In its tilt against top-ranked Edgar last week, the Portage football team stumbled out of the gates and was never able to find its footing against the Wildcats.

Lucky for the Warriors, they get a second chance to prove themselves against a ranked opponent this week when they welcome unbeaten Lakeside Lutheran, No. 6 in the latest Associated Press medium division poll. Portage had a tough time doing pretty much anything against the Wildcats last week, accounting for just 61 total yards including 41 yards rushing on 26 attempts.

Jordan Starr led the way with 22 yards on the ground on six touches, while the Warriors’ defense had its hands full all night allowing 357 total yards. Edgar chewed up a whopping 313 yards and five scores on the ground on just 34 carries.

Portage will have to buckle down against another run happy team this week in Lakeside Lutheran, which has averaged 297.5 yards per game on the ground. Lakeside Lutheran has totaled 1,190 yards and 14 scores behind his veer oriented attack this fall, led by the duo of Micah Cody and Nathan Chesterman.