When running an article on New Lisbon’s James Steele and Royall’s Ryan Olson participation in the recent Wisconsin Football Coaches’ Association (WFCA) all-star games, an interesting coincidence happened.
In a picture running with the article, Steele is seen blocking a player from Northwestern High School, a school over 240 miles away from Mauston in northern Wisconsin. However, that player just so happened to have a notable Juneau County tie.
The player was Gervase Thompson IV, who was playing for the small-school North All-Stars. This past spring, he graduated from Northwestern High School in the town of Maple way up in northwestern Wisconsin. His family lives in the nearby town of Brule.
If that name sounds familiar, there’s good reason for it: his grandfather is Gervase Thompson, Juneau County’s long-time director of emergency management. Thompson has served in that role since 1991 and was previously a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper from 1963 to 1982 and the Juneau County Sheriff from 1982 to 1989.
His grandson has just wrapped up a standout high school football career.
In 2018, he earned a litany of honors for his senior season. He was named to the all-Heart O’North Conference first team at both offensive guard and outside linebacker. He was also named the Heart O’North Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Thompson was a key component to a Northwestern Tigers team that went 7-0 in conference play to win a conference title.
His other accolades include all-region honors at both offensive guard and outside linebacker, first-team all-state honors at outside linebacker, a spot on the academic all-state team, being named one of the Wisconsin Football Foundation’s 11 scholar athletes and earning one of the Wisconsin Football Foundation’s three All-Pro Lineman Camp scholarships.
This fall, Thompson will begin college at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he will play football for the Pointers and major in mechanical engineering and applied science.
