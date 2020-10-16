PREP FOOTBALL: Ground attack, defense deliver 26-16 win for Portage over Sauk Prairie

Added Sauk Prairie coach Clay Iverson of the three drives — the two TD possessions for Portage and the turnover on downs by his team — that bridged the first and second halves, “A lot of football is how you end halves and how you start halves.

“I give Portage credit, they played very hard. I thought our guys played really hard. I thought the game came down to about four or five football plays — not series — that they made. I’ve got to coach our guys to hopefully make them next time.”

Sauk Prairie did trim its deficit to 26-16 on Uselman’s 5-yard run to the right on third-and-goal with 6:38 remaining. But after forcing the Warriors to go three-and-out on the ensuing possession, Ian Karpelenia’s interception on a pass deep downfield effectively snuffed out the Eagles’ comeback hopes.

Portage, which finished with 180 total rushing yards (only 19 of which were tallied by runners not named Bleich), held Sauk Prairie to only 86 yards on the ground. And while the Warriors did give up 130 yards through the air, most of them came on the two scoring drives and the one that ended on downs before the half.

Outside of those three drives, Portage held Sauk Prairie to very little in the way of yards.