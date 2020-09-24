PREP FOOTBALL: Handful of horses, focus on toughness have Fall River/Rio ready for success

Perez made the second team as a special teams player, although it was for his work as a punter and kicker, he was 21-of-24 on extra points and averaged 30 yards per punt 32 punts, with seven inside the 20-yard-line.

He also caught two passes for 83 yards and a TD last season as a back-up running back and will see a big uptick in carries this year such that Schultz thinks he could wind up earning all-conference honors on offense. In fact, he’ll be a starting defensive back as well and Schultz wouldn’t be at all surprised if he is a two-way all-league choice.

“He’s a charismatic kid who is a joy to be around,” Schultz said, adding that the 5-9, 170-pounder put in a lot of work in the offseason.

Listed as “key newcomers” by Schultz are 6-6, 260-pound offensive and defensive lineman Barrett Nelson and 6-1, 210-pound tight end and defensive lineman Manny Kingston.

Schultz said of Nelson that he’s going to “demand a double team when playing the D-line and of Kingston that he “has a chance to be an animal in the conference.”

Now in year two of the co-op between the Hwy. 60 neighbors, Schultz said things are trending in the right direction.

Both on and off the field.