PREP FOOTBALL: Handful of horses, focus on toughness have Fall River/Rio ready for success

There was only one underclassman on the first team of the all-Trailways Small Conference awards list in 2019, and he plays for Fall River/Rio.
His name is Gavin Wodill.
And this year he’s a junior who Rebels head coach Cody Schultz is expecting even bigger things from.
“He should be in the running for conference lineman of the year,” Schultz said via email in response to a preseason survey of the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder, a two-way player in the trenches. “He was made to play football.”
Wodill, who also was second team all-conference defensive lineman a year ago after filling up the stat sheet with team-highs in tackles for loss (6), sacks (8) and forced fumbles (2), may be Fall River/Rio’s top returning player — but he’s certainly not the Rebels’ only talented returning player.
Also back after making the all-conference list last year are seniors Jacob Rowe (second team wide receiver and defensive back) and Chris Perez (second team specialist).
The 6-5, 200-pound Rowe is a “match-up nightmare,” according to Schultz, and that showed in 2019 by the fact he averaged 17.7 yards per catch on his 18 catches, good for 318 yards, and caught four touchdowns.
He also made match-ups difficult for opposing receivers, with three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss and 34 tackles.
Perez made the second team as a special teams player, although it was for his work as a punter and kicker, he was 21-of-24 on extra points and averaged 30 yards per punt 32 punts, with seven inside the 20-yard-line.
He also caught two passes for 83 yards and a TD last season as a back-up running back and will see a big uptick in carries this year such that Schultz thinks he could wind up earning all-conference honors on offense. In fact, he’ll be a starting defensive back as well and Schultz wouldn’t be at all surprised if he is a two-way all-league choice.
“He’s a charismatic kid who is a joy to be around,” Schultz said, adding that the 5-9, 170-pounder put in a lot of work in the offseason.
Listed as “key newcomers” by Schultz are 6-6, 260-pound offensive and defensive lineman Barrett Nelson and 6-1, 210-pound tight end and defensive lineman Manny Kingston.
Schultz said of Nelson that he’s going to “demand a double team when playing the D-line and of Kingston that he “has a chance to be an animal in the conference.”
Now in year two of the co-op between the Hwy. 60 neighbors, Schultz said things are trending in the right direction.
Both on and off the field.
“We have a leadership council that has helped establish the team standards that are comprised of our values, leading us to accomplish our vision,” he said. “Our program will now be focused on becoming T.H.E. Toughness (Think. Have. Embody. Toughness.).
“Everyone has different God-given abilities but toughness is a choice. It takes mental and physical toughness to create a championship program that refuses to settle.”
