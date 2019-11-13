Wisconsin Dells senior Brett Hirst was hard to miss on the football field this fall, as he did just about everything for the Chiefs. The coaches of the South Central Conference certainly noticed how valuable Hirst was to the Chiefs, as they voted him to the All-South Central Conference first team at three different positions.
Hirst’s primary position on offense was wide receiver, a spot that he was a unanimous first team pick for the Chiefs this fall, but Hirst also earned first team accolades as a punter and return specialist.
Hirst’s numbers on offense were eye-popping. He finished the season with 44 receptions for 538 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 18 rushing attempts and 195 yards and three more scores on the ground for Wisconsin Dells.
Maybe even more impressive for Hirst was his kick and punt return numbers. On 18 kick returns this season, Hirst averaged 26.3 yards per return, including three returns that he took all the way back for touchdowns. And if that wasn’t enough, Hirst also averaged 27.2 yards on 10 punt returns, including one for a touchdown.
As a punter, Hirst averaged 36.9 yards on 34 punts. He pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line five times.
Hirst wasn’t the only Wisconsin Dells athlete to earn all-conference recognition, as seniors Patrick Hoving, Marty Koenig and William Dethloff all landed on the South Central Conference second team.
Hoving made the second team at inside linebacker. He was third on the team in tackles with 51, and his six tackles for loss led the Chiefs. He also had a pair of sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble and had one interception.
Koenig was a second team outside linebacker. He led Wisconsin Dells with three sacks, and was fourth on the team with 46 tackles. He also had a pair of interceptions.
Dethloff earned second team honors as a defensive linemen. The senior led the Chiefs with 65 tackles to go along with a pair of sacks.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior running back Bryce Burns was the South Central Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Black River Falls senior quarterback Elliot Bird was the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Elliot Bird, Sr, Black River Falls.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE: Quarterback – *Elliot Bird, Sr, Black River Falls. Running back—*Bryce Burns, Sr, GET; *Luke Vance, Jr, GET. Wide receiver—*Brett Hirst, Sr, Wisconsin Dells; Mike Roou, So, Black River Falls. Offensive player – Brandon Boos, Sr, GET. Center – Ethan Auer, Jr, GET. Guard – *Wyatt Lee, Sr, GET; Justyn Kniprath, Sr, Adams-Friendship. Tackle—*Mitchel Bergmann, Sr, GET; Josh Bell, Jr, Mauston.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Bryce Burns, Sr, GET.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE: Defensive back – *Davis Wenthe, Sr, GET; Cade Hall, Sr, Mauston; Elliot Bird, Sr, Black River Falls. Inside linebacker—*Bryce Burns, Sr, GET; Damean Netzler, Sr, Wautoma; Matt Tyler, Sr, Mauston. Outside linebacker/defensive end – Chase Yaeger, Sr, Black River Falls; Isaac Saylor, Sr, Mauston. Defensive line – Trent Harshman, Sr, GET; Conner Vandenboomen, Jr, Wautoma; Josh Bell, Jr, Mauston; Sterling Wilke, Jr, Mauston.
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS: Place kicker – *Logan Oliver, Sr, Mauston. Punter – Brett Hirst, Sr, Wisconsin Dells. Return specialist – Brett Hirst, Sr, Wisconsin Dells.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE: Quarterback – Cade Hall, Sr, Mauston. Running back – Tegan Sanders, Sr, Wautoma; Isaha Williams, Sr, Adams-Friendship. Wide receiver – Jack Luehman, Jr, Mauston; Dalton Pollex, Jr, Adams-Friendship. Offensive player – Gage Kobylski, Sr, Mauston. Center – Damean Netzler, Sr, Wautoma. Guard – Conner Vandenboomen, Jr, Wautoma; Husson Goodwin, So, Nekoosa. Tackle – Aiden Lee, Jr, GET; Logan Cleary, Jr, Nekoosa.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE: Defensive back – Sam Johnson, Sr, GET; Jackson McCormick, So, Black River Falls; Klayton Havlovic, Sr, Nekoosa; Dalton Pollex, Jr, Adams-Friendship. Inside linebacker – Brandon Boos, Sr, GET; Jake Zukowski, Sr, Black River Falls; Jordan Jossart, Jr, Adams-Friendship; Patrick Hoving, Sr, Wisconsin Dells. Outside linebacker/defensive end – Brady Stahl, Sr, Wautoma; Gage Kobylski, Sr, Mauston; Anthony Kujawa, So, Adams-Friendship; Marty Koenig, Sr, Wisconsin Dells. Defensive line – Robert Cogswell, So, Black River Falls; Wyatt Wikman, Jr, Adams-Friendship; Williams Dethloff, Sr, Wisconsin Dells.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS: Place kicker – Bret McKeel, Sr, Nekoosa; Garrett Burt, Jr, Wautoma. Punter – Mike Roou, So, Black River Falls. Return specialist – Camden Stampfl, Sr, Westfield.
