 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL: Horicon/Hustisford 'rebuilding' in 2020 after highly succesful three-year run
0 comments
alert

PREP FOOTBALL: Horicon/Hustisford 'rebuilding' in 2020 after highly succesful three-year run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The cupboard certainly isn’t bare. But Horicon/Hustisford does have some restocking to do this fall.

Or as head coach Shannon Mueller put it, “We are rebuilding.”

The MarshFalcons are coming off back-to-back Trailways Large Conference championships after the two sides formed as a co-op beginning with the 2016 season, but graduation took a big toll following 2019 and now HH has some holes to fill.

Making things more challenging, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to start mastering the learning curve due to the fact social distancing and safer-at-home practices essentially crippled any meaningful offseason activities.

As a result, Mueller said via email a couple weeks ago that the HH coaches “have a lot to learn about our players.”

Horicon/Husty didn’t start practice until Sept. 21 — unlike most other teams playing this fall that started on Sept. 7 — because of a recommendation by the Dodge County Health Department that schools in the county wait until four weeks after the start of school to begin any extracurricular activities deemed as "high risk" of spreading the coronavirus.

The MarshFalcons first game will be Oct. 9 at Watertown Luther Prep.

They’ll also play Dodgeland, which is in the same boat — not beginning practice until Sept. 21 and playing only five regular season games because of the late start — on Oct. 23.

The other area teams from Dodge County — Beaver Dam, Columbus, Waupun and Mayville — all opted for the WIAA’s alternate fall season, which will take place in the spring, with the first practices scheduled for March 8.

Mueller declined an interview request for this story and wouldn’t comment via email on any players in particular, citing “no offseason, school rules” and the delayed start to the year as his reasons.

“I honestly cannot comment on something that I do not know,” he added. “We will be very young this year with a good mixture of returning players. I cannot name a starter anywhere until we actually start practicing.”

Horicon/Husty graduated four first team all-conference players spanning five positions — Zach Kehl got the nod at tight end as well as outside linebacker — including the conference’s two-time Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Dylan Schmitt and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in Kehl.

The MarshFalcons also lost one second team all-conference player to graduation.

But, assuming they’re out for the team this fall, all-conference honorees Dylan Kuehl (first team as both a wide receiver and defensive back), Ayden Schwark (second team offensive lineman) and Nathan Spoerl (second team kicker) all return and should help bring the rebuild process along.

Kuehl caught 27 passes for 502 yards and 6 touchdowns last year while also intercepting six passes on defense, including a pick-6, and Schwark was at the point of attack for a balanced offense that averaged 173.5 rushing yards and 147.8 passing yards per game.

Spoerl was perfect on all three of his field goal attempts, hitting from 32, 39 and 41 yards.

In response to a preseason survey of questions emailed earlier this month, Mueller noted that the strengths on offense and defense are at wide receiver and in the secondary.

Horicon/Husty was poised this fall to begin play in the Capitol Conference — with no North and South divisions, a product of the WIAA’s football-only realignment initiative geared toward making conference schedules across the state equitable in number for the purpose of more fair postseason eligibility requirements. But the shortened schedule and the fact half of the league (Beloit Turner, Columbus, Lodi and Walworth Big Foot) switched to spring means there will be no league season.

Of Horicon/Husty’s five games, only its first contest against Watertown Luther Prep on Oct. 9 is against a fellow Capitol Conference team.

2020 Schedule

Oct. 9;at Watertown Luther Prep

Oct. 16;at Omro

Oct. 23;DODGELAND*

Oct. 30;MARSHALL^

Nov. 6;at Pardeeville

- Home games in BOLD CAPS.

- Games are at 7 p.m.

*At Discher Park in Horicon

^At Hustisford High School

MarshFalcons at a glance

Coach: Shannon Mueller, 7th season (31-25 overall, 29-11 at HH)

Last season: The MarshFalcons bookended their year with losses to the same team — Lomira won 28-16 in Week 1 and then 22-15 in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs — but in between they won eight straight games, including all six in Trailways Large Conference play to repeat as league champions. 

He’s going to be missed: Dylan Schmitt and Zach Kehl. The former, a do-everything quarterback, graduated after winning the Offensive Player of the Year award in the Trailways Large Conference in 2018 and 2019. He passed for 2,807 yards and 33 TDs in his career and rushed for 2,167 yards and 32 TDs. And the latter, was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after leading HH in tackles (122) and solo tackles (87) and also notching two interceptions, a forced fumble and seven tackles for loss. 

He’s back: Dylan Kuehl. The 6-foot-6 wide receiver caught 27 passes for 502 yards (18.6 yards per catch) and 6 TDs last year. He'll be a big, easy target to find for whomever replaces Schmitt as a first-year starter under center, as well as a force on defense, where he had 6 INTs and a pick-6 last year as a defensive back. On offense, also keep an eye on Josh Thomsen. The senior had the most carries (31) and yards (110) last year of anyone returning and could be a candidate to help fill the void left by the 1,565 rushing yards (90% of the team's rushing total) lost to graduation. And on defense, junior Blake Peplinski returns after recording three INTs, two forced fumbles, two TFLs and a fumble recovery in 2019.

Did you know?

Nathan Spoerl was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals last year, and none of them were chip shots — he was true from 32 yards, 39 yards and 41 yards. 

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News