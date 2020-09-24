PREP FOOTBALL: Horicon/Hustisford 'rebuilding' in 2020 after highly succesful three-year run

The other area teams from Dodge County — Beaver Dam, Columbus, Waupun and Mayville — all opted for the WIAA’s alternate fall season, which will take place in the spring, with the first practices scheduled for March 8.

Mueller declined an interview request for this story and wouldn’t comment via email on any players in particular, citing “no offseason, school rules” and the delayed start to the year as his reasons.

“I honestly cannot comment on something that I do not know,” he added. “We will be very young this year with a good mixture of returning players. I cannot name a starter anywhere until we actually start practicing.”

Horicon/Husty graduated four first team all-conference players spanning five positions — Zach Kehl got the nod at tight end as well as outside linebacker — including the conference’s two-time Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Dylan Schmitt and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in Kehl.

The MarshFalcons also lost one second team all-conference player to graduation.