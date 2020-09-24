PREP FOOTBALL: Increased numbers have new Waupun coach excited about spring season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Waupun prep football program figures to have a lot of potential when it hits the field in March after opting to move its football season to the alternate spring season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incoming first-year coach Ron Walters said the excitement stems from having about 40 players signed up to play football this season.

“Our numbers were way up,” Walters said. “We had almost 40 kids, which is almost triple with what we ended last year with. And the junior high numbers are doing really good too. We’re in the mid-30s there. The excitement is there.”

The Warriors didn’t have a ton of success over the last two seasons, going winless each of those seasons under coach Ethan Kintzler. Waupun outside linebacker Cole VanBever and defensive back Carson Bresser earned honorable mention in the East Central Conference last season, and both are set to return for Waupun in the spring.

“We’re going to keep the attitudes positive and we’re looking forward to playing football again,” he said. “The kids are so excited. We’ve had senior-led practices. They were doing a great job with that. We were having them sometimes two or three times a week — whether or not it was two or three kids or 20 kids, they were getting together, doing their own thing. It was exciting to see.”