PREP FOOTBALL: Increased numbers have new Waupun coach excited about spring season

The Waupun prep football program figures to have a lot of potential when it hits the field in March after opting to move its football season to the alternate spring season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Incoming first-year coach Ron Walters said the excitement stems from having about 40 players signed up to play football this season.
“Our numbers were way up,” Walters said. “We had almost 40 kids, which is almost triple with what we ended last year with. And the junior high numbers are doing really good too. We’re in the mid-30s there. The excitement is there.”
The Warriors didn’t have a ton of success over the last two seasons, going winless each of those seasons under coach Ethan Kintzler. Waupun outside linebacker Cole VanBever and defensive back Carson Bresser earned honorable mention in the East Central Conference last season, and both are set to return for Waupun in the spring.
“We’re going to keep the attitudes positive and we’re looking forward to playing football again,” he said. “The kids are so excited. We’ve had senior-led practices. They were doing a great job with that. We were having them sometimes two or three times a week — whether or not it was two or three kids or 20 kids, they were getting together, doing their own thing. It was exciting to see.”
Walters took the 2019 season off from coaching. He began his coaching career in 2001, leading the Waupun junior high teams for two seasons. He moved to the high school level to be the offensive coordinator from 2003 to 2009 under Rick Applin. When Applin resigned, Walters traveled south on Highway 151, where he coached RJ Shelton and the Beaver Dam team under Tim White for the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Walters returned to Waupun for four more seasons (2012 to 2016) before his son, Aaron Walters, entered the 7th grade in 2017, where he coached him the next two seasons.
Walters said the program needs to improve the participation numbers.
“The numbers really were an issue for the last several years,” he said. “We lose a lot of players to basketball, baseball and hockey, and soccer. There are a lot of sports students have other opportunities to play in. That was always a challenge to get them to not focus on one sport.”
This year was different for Walters, because he said through constant communication with student-athletes at the school, he was able to build the numbers, and even had 15 seniors (Brady Navis, Logan Hopp, Koltin Sanders, Hayden Brooks, Ayden Enders, Kellen Hacht, Malachi Neeman, Sawyer Williamson, Bresser, Tristan Garibo, Mitchell Terhaar, Joey Rudack, Brady Turner, Wyatt Paul and Gavin Uhrmacher) sign-up to play this fall.
Even though Walters hasn’t had a chance to talk to many of the players since school began, he said he hasn’t seen a drop off on the number of kids still willing to play in the spring.
“We’ll find out,” he said. “I’m trying to keep the excitement going.”
Walters said he found creative ways to keep the players excited.
“We tried to make it fun,” he said. “We made them feel like they were part of the program. Early on, I let them vote for what kind of helmet we wanted to have, with what colors and what kind of logos. I worked with the kids a little bit more than what past coaches did. We let them have a little ownership, run with things and lead things. I think that really turned the kids on to do more themselves.”
Waupun and Ripon were the only schools from the East Central Conference that decided to play football in the alternate spring season, which will begin March 8 and will go for nine weeks and will include a seven-game schedule.
“We’re hungry. We’re very hungry,” Walters said. “There’s a lot of excitement to play. We’ve got an optimistic group that want to get on the field. They’ll do anything they can to get on the field. It was really disappointing we didn’t get to do it this fall. They’ll be ready to go in the spring.”
Walters said Waupun athletic Ddirector Steve Lenz is working with other area teams on building a schedule for the spring.
“It’s going to be really tricky to get a schedule in place with all these teams in the conference playing and some not,” Walters said. “It’s pretty difficult.”
But no matter who the Warriors play, the success of the 2020 season won’t depend on the wins and losses.
“The success is going to be measured by how many kids we get to come out and how well we get everything organized and doing our fundamentals,” he said. “We are a long ways away from being a strong fundamental team right now. That’s where everything starts. We’re getting in the weight room and doing all the right things.
“The wins will eventually come, but not right away.”
